Max Blumenthal is all over this story. He’s normally a pretty serious guy. I think this was the first time I ever saw him break up and laugh out loud—when the interviewer asked if it was Ireland that Trump fears. Follow the link for the minute and a half slightly deeper dive video—including Max’s explanation of his sourcing for his claims. Also, if you follow the link there are some, um, amusing comments. Like:

Mischievous_Keith @KWend_nwo￼ I laughed out loud when that psycho Netanyahu gave Trump a gold pager. Trump was not amused. In fact the message hit home like a sledgehammer.

Here’s Max:

Legitimate Targets @LegitTargets￼ ￼￼￼ BREAKING: Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) confirms that President Trump "FEARS FOR HIS LIFE because of ISRAEL" His White House sources also exposed that ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE was caught placing "electronic devices" on the emergency vehicles of Trump's Secret Service 8:00 AM · Sep 14, 2025

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Today in American governance

On a brighter note, nice to see that some Poles have a sense of humor about the Russian drone hysteria their government is doing its best to gin up. “The next Russian drone … it landed in my back yard”: