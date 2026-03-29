Meaning In History

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
1h

Jews stopped Catholic Cardinal from entering OUR Church of the Holy Sepulcher today - Palm Sunday. One of our holiest churches on one of our holiest days.

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Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
18m

I bet that that tweet from Policy Tensor is never seen by the eyes of DJT

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