Short answer: You betcha. And especially in America where diesel moves “stuff” for long distances, adding to the cost of that stuff. What was Trump thinking? Oh, wait …

And if America’s much vaunted “energy independence” insulates us from the markets, guess again.

Jack Prandelli @jackprandelli 23h￼ ￼Diesel prices since the Iran conflict: ￼ Philippines +81.6% ￼ Nigeria +78.3% ￼ Malaysia +57.9% ￼ USA +41.2% ￼ Germany +30.9% ￼ Russia +0.5% ￼ India 0% ￼ Saudi Arabia 0% Why such a massive difference? It comes down to 3 things: ￼ How you buy it Philippines & Nigeria import nearly all their diesel at market price. No subsidies. No buffer. Price spikes hit immediately. ￼ How far it travels Asian countries sit at the end of the longest supply routes. Hormuz disruption adds distance, insurance and time to every cargo. ￼ Whether you produce it Saudi Arabia produces its own. Russia produces its own. India has long term contracts with Russian crude at fixed discounts. They’re insulated. The Iran war didn’t hit everyone equally. It hit hardest where there’s no domestic production, no subsidies and no alternative supply. That’s most of Asia ￼ The pump price is just where the geopolitics ends up.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 1h￼ US is “self-sufficient in food & energy”... ...but US food & energy supply chains are now HIGHLY centralized, fragile, & long (& usually stretch back to China.) “US is self-sufficient in food & energy” is like the man who drowned in a river that was only 6” deep on average.

Jewish Nationalists just being Jewish Nationalists—hating everybody else:

Insider Paper @TheInsiderPaper 6h￼ JUST IN - Israeli police prevents Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch from celebrating Palm Sunday mass: office — AFP Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 4h￼ “Judeo-Christian” values in Zionist occupied Jerusalem MintPress News @MintPressNews 9h￼ ￼BREAKING: Israel Has Bombed A Hospital In Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil There are reports of a large number of casualties.

Kim Dotcom @KimDotcom 7h 8 million Americans demonstrated against Trump today. The biggest demonstration in US history.

The Iranian strike on Prince Sultan airbase continues to generate commentary:

Spetsnaℤ 007 ￼@Alex_Oloyede2 6h￼ ￼￼ After years of clowning on the Russian military’s failure to safeguard strategic planes, the haters are now silent. The attack on the US bases just proves how vulnerable every military power is in modern warfare. The US has lost over 20 aircraft in 30 days.

We’ve already won! You’ll be so tired of winning!

Yeah, Centcom first reported that that plane was “damaged.” Which is true enough. In a sense.

￼Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 3h￼ I’m floored that the US is continuing to sortie out of Prince Sultan, and expected the base to be steadily evacuated after the first strike damaged or destroyed five KC-135s in the second week of the war. Instead, the USAF has continued to operate out of the base and take major losses in both aircraft and personnel. This tells us that the base’s proximity to Iran makes it so essential for maintaining sortie rates that US planners had no choice but to accept the risk.

How many Trump supporters of this war do you think actually know this?

The Resonance @Partisan_12 Mar 28￼ Has Nukes: ￼Iran: No(0) ￼Israel: Yes (200-500) Signed The Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty: ￼Iran:￼ Yes Israel:￼ No Broke The Atmospheric Test Ban Treaty: ￼Iran:￼ No Israel:￼ Yes Allows IAEA Inspections: ￼Iran:￼ Yes Israel:￼ No Has engaged in nuclear blackmail against the US: ￼Iran:￼ No Israel:￼ Yes

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 12h￼ Third time’s the charm? Israeli & US warplanes apparently attacked Iran’s nuclear Bushehr facility. At some point, containment will be breached, and the site will become another Chernobyl. Is this justified? If so, how? Why?

Trump has bragged about this—about putting Jolani in power. Trump even hosted this head chopper in the Oval Office. Does this tell you something about Trump?

￼Hadi @HadiNasrallah Mar 27￼ After massacring Alawites and Druze the pogrom against Christians has begun. Jolani thugs are attacking Christian businesses and homes. Churches attacked and statues of virgin Mary destroyed. Thank you USA for bringing “democracy and freedom” to Syria

More boots on the ground, bigger war:

Joe Kent @joekent16jan19 15h￼ This is the pro Israel [= Jewish Nationalist] echo chamber in action. The Israelis need Trump to commit ground troops so we [Americans] stay engaged in achieving Israel’s strategic goal in Iran. Israel is working against negotiations. POTUS should know better than to fall for this Iraq war tier propaganda. Quote￼ Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews 15h Mark Thiessen, in Mark Levin interview Trump urged all his followers to watch, makes the case for troops on the ground in Iran: “We have to get what Donald Trump correctly calls ‘the nuclear dust.’”

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 16h￼ They just killed the guy JD Vance was supposed to be negotiating with, they blew up key energy infrastructure in Iran against US wishes, they blew up hospitals, they blew up a water facility, and now this. When will you realize the Israelis are TRYING to force a bigger war?

This seems plausible: