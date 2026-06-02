Let’s lead up to the nuke issue with two tweets. First Trump:

The White House @WhiteHouse 18h TRUST IN TRUMP. “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!” - President Donald J. Trump.

Does that give you a sense of confidence? Of security? It doesn’t for me, nor does it cut it for Danny Davis, whose view here I fully endorse:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 8h￼ This is not 2016. It’s not even 2025. President Trump is clearly declining, physically, emotionally, and psychologically. It doesn’t matter if you love President Trump, or hate him, for the good of the nation, it is time to give serious consideration to encouraging President Trump to resign on his own, leaving on anything close to terms he gets to set. If not, the damage to our country could be so profound that we may never recover, and that spans everything from the disintegration of NATO, to possible actions with a new war in Cuba, the fallout of the Venezuelan operation, and of course, the disasters in both Iran and Ukraine. Trump is failing in everything he set out to do in this second term, and America is reeling under the consequences of his failures. It doesn’t matter, democrat or Republican, or anything else. It is time for the good of the nation, for President Trump to resign.

I highly recommend two of Judge Nap’s videos this morning, those with Chas Freeman and John Mearsheimer. Freeman provides eloquent support for DD’s contention that Trump is failing, has failed, catastrophically. Freeman concentrates on Trump’s massive failures in decision making, in judgment, in planning, in diplomacy. The list is so long that it’s almost impossible to know where to begin, and Freeman gets support on all of it from Mearsheimer. We can take DD’s list, above, as given, but consider:

Trump’s groveling subservience to Jewish Nationalism and its drive for supremacy—in America and abroad—has endangered our entire constitutional order. Both Mearsheimer and Freeman refer to the plan to make the US MIC subservient to Israel in those terms. I borrowed the world “subservient” from Mearsheimer, and it’s a strong word—I take it to imply something like “ass kissing,” and that’s why I qualified my initial use of the word by my own choice of words: groveling. Trump’s public performance and actions both in Israel and in America have communicated nothing less that groveling subservience to Jewish Nationalist interests in preference to American interests—to the great detriment of Americans.

All that is driven home by Trump’s callous and even enthusiastic support for war crimes up to and including ethnic cleansing and genocide. As Freeman stresses, Trump’s involvement goes beyond mere complicity in Jewish Nationalism’s crimes against humanity and now, beyond a doubt, amounts to active and whole hearted support.

Trump’ two sneak attacks on Iran under cover of negotiations have destroyed his—and America’s—credibility and moral standing in the world. Trump’s brutal wars of aggression have all been entered into with a stunning lack of judgment, a lack of awareness of the readily foreseeable consequences. Some might claim that he got away with it in the case of Venezuela (I maintain that the chickens simply haven’t yet roosted), but the consequences of the sneak attacks on Iran—in purely military terms—are all too apparent (again, Freeman and Mearsheimer are in full agreement).

The US military was defeated in both campaigns, and now finds itself in a logistic and armament crisis. Iran has driven the US from the Persian Gulf, rendered multiple major US bases in the region unusable—for purposes of any future war (which, I take it, is the purpose of forward military bases). The USN has been revealed to be incapable of operating in a hostile environment at ranges less than about 1000 km. Our air defenses have been revealed to be largely ineffective—certainly against ballistic missiles—and, in any event, have been largely expended.

Trump’s abysmal lack of judgment has been on full display in the post-ceasefire talks, which have been comprehensively mishandled at every step of the way—at least partly at the direction of Jewish Nationalists who control Trump. Instead, Trump has deployed his shop-worn tactics of the deal—mostly consisting of patently unrealistic and unattainable demands, accompanied by bluffs and threats. His attempts to make those bluffs appear real have been met with Iranian escalation that has now reached the point that Iran has simply withdrawn from talks with the US. Meanwhile the entire world economy is on a “precipice”—both Freeman and Mearsheimer use some version of that metaphor—while Trump gaslights the American public.

Much of this came to a head yesterday when Iran—in addition to pulling out of talks with the US, due to Trump’s patent bad faith and inability to follow through on any deal—threatened to intervene militarily in the Levant (Lebanon and Palestine). That sent Trump scrambling to try to prevent Israel’s worst excesses in Lebanon. He has been met by a stonewall from both Netanyahu and Israel’s defense minister—as, again, Freeman and Mearsheimer both make clear.

Interestingly, Freeman and Mearsheimer both see the possibility that Trump is being blackmailed by Jewish Nationalists by compromising Epstein material to be completely plausible. Freeman takes that basically for granted. Mearsheimer is somewhat more circumspect, but ends up stating that blackmail is the most plausible explanation for Trump’s “unprecedented subservience” to Jewish Nationalist interests.

This list of Trump’s malfeasance and misfeasance in office fully support DD’s contention that it’s time for Trump to go—clearly, at this point, there is no reason to hope for anything better out of this deeply compromised and flawed individual. He has amply demonstrated an inability to rise above his personal financial schemes and interests, his narrowly defined political and personal interests and vendettas, to place America’s interests first—as his oath of office requires. Just as one example of Trump’s continuing refusal to take his office seriously in the interests of America:

Trump Names Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence President Trump said he was naming Pulte, a home-building heir who runs the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to be the acting director of national intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard.

OK, on to nukes. Freeman seems to accept the Escobar/Johnson claims of source information that Iran has obtained one nuclear device that it could detonate for “demonstration purposes.” I don’t doubt that the information they received was from a source that they both considered reliable—in a position to know. However, I do tend to agree with Mearsheimer’s skepticism—and maybe even suspicions.

Mearsheimer points out that the only source for a nuke would be one of three countries: Russia, China, or Iran. Mearsheimer—in my belief, rightly—dismisses Russia or China as the source. Neither country has an interest in a nuclear armed Iran, although both would probably accept that as a fait accompli. That leaves Pakistan (Mearsheimer doesn’t mention North Korea, but I believe, again, for good reasons). Pakistan has been supportive of Iran during this period of Trump’s attacks on Iran—but Mearsheimer doubts that Pakistan would share its own nukes with Iran. More likely—but still very unlikely—would be the prospect of Pakistan sharing nukes with Saudi Arabia. After all, Pakistan is in a vague but real defensive relationship with Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkey and Egypt—but not Iran.

Overall, Mearsheimer makes a strong case against the facticity of this report. But that leads us to the further question: Why would anyone release such a doubtful claim? We would, of course, be in a better position to judge that if we knew who the sources for the claim are—not just the US official who felt compelled to share it with Pepe and Larry, but the source of the information itself. The claim is that Iran made a direct communication to Li’l Marco Rubio. My supposition would be that such hot information would be extremely closely held at the tip-top levels of this regime, for the reason that Trump’s inner circle would not want this “info” getting out to the public while he—or his Jewish Nationalist handlers—were debating how to respond. Wait—did I just give away who I think might have an interest in this claim being widely disseminated?

Consider this. If someone had an interest in having Trump nuke Iran, how would Trump sell that to the American public? Let’s see. How many times has Trump said that he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear bomb making capabilities and that, if he hadn’t done so in the nick of time, Iran would have had a nuke and would have used it? So, in the wake of Trump’s massive bombing campaign on Iran, if Iran were provided with a nuke by somebody, the odds would be—by Trump’s claims—that Iran might have used it yesterday, or maybe tomorrow. Would that be a justification for Trump to nuke Iran ASAP? So, the question is, who would have an interest in ginning up public hysteria against Iran as a pretext for a nuclear attack? Who would have an interest in the war on Iran not only continuing but intensifying—to the point of the destruction of Iran as a nation or, as Trump once put it, as a civilization? Who would understand the need to get this done before the pressure of a looming world economic disaster led even Trump to defy his handlers? Those are all self-answering questions, especially given the inherent dubiousness of the claim itself.

This is serious stuff, and we’ve been led to this point by Trump—one way or another.

Here, for reference, is what Larry Johnson has released from what he received (my added emphasis). Note: to be at all plausible, this op—if that’s what it is—would need to include undeniably true statements.

The public narrative surrounding the events of May 25, 2026, has fundamentally misdiagnosed the operational reality. We are witnessing an irreversible shift in the regional power structure, driven by a sequence of highly calibrated escalations that have exposed the limits of American coercive power and the fragility of the post-1991 Gulf security paradigm. The structural reality is clear: The United States is operating from an eroding basing infrastructure, with a compromised executive, against an adversary that has mastered asymmetric escalation. . . . Following Trump’s maximalist public response, the Supreme National Security Council deployed its ultimate deterrent. Through Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—currently the only trusted back-channel between Washington and Tehran—Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian communicated a formally structured, three-step strategic ultimatum if US strikes continued:

Personally, I would expect that Iran would consider either or both of Russia and China to be more trustworthy than the Pakis, and that using either of those countries—which have been key supporters of Iran against Trump and the Jewish Nationalists—as intermediaries would lend special credibility to the claimed Iranian threat. Surely Iran would not take the step as described without consulting with Putin and Xi? This excerpt actually introduces an anomaly in the claim that is an argument against Iran using Pakistan: Pakistan is acknowledged to be at the head of a regional coalition aiming at pushing the US out and exercising its own influence. And then, as a sort of cherry on top, there’s the argument that “an Iranian nuclear demonstration” would hand China a major victory over the US. We don’t have the full context, but that sounds strangely like an argument in favor of nuking Iran—to prevent China attaining “an unearned, definitive proof-of-concept regarding the limits of American hegemony.” See what you think: