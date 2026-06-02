Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

Jun 1￼

BREAKING: President Trump responds after Iran ends all negotiations with the US, per CNBC.

"I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less," Trump says.

He also said he was "going to ask" Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "what’s going on with Lebanon."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Halfway through is where it really heats up:

LtCOL. Karen Kwiatkowski : Fusing the Pentagon and the IDF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n4sVa24WVU

Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture