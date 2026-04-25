I’m not kidding—at least not as of 2017:

Your daily coffee habit may be quietly reshaping your gut and mood, study finds

Both caffeinated and decaf drinkers reported reduced stress, depression and impulsivity

…

Both caffeinated and decaf drinkers reported lower levels of perceived stress, depression and impulsivity. This suggests that the non-caffeine components of coffee, like polyphenols and antioxidants, are doing the heavy lifting for mental health.

However, the two types of brew offer different perks. Caffeinated coffee was specifically linked to reduced anxiety and better focus, while decaf was shown to lead to significant improvements in learning and episodic memory.