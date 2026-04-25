Meaning In History

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Robin Whittle's avatar
Robin Whittle
3h

Caffeine is highly anxiogenic. The statements above about it reducing anxiety are wrong.

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Harold Medalen's avatar
Harold Medalen
7h

It's probably apples and oranges, but Hitler didn't drink coffee either.

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