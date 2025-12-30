Commenter John Reed this morning pointed me toward a video at the Military Summary channel that makes some of the speculation that I hinted at earlier today—what was Trump’s role in the attack?—quite explicit. Not all of the video was devoted to the attack on the Russian Federation complex at Valdai, in the Novgorod Oblast, and I needed to edit the Youtube generated transcript to make it readable. Here we go:

The Peace Process is on the Brink of Collapse — A Retaliatory Strike is Being Prepared The most important thing [to keep in mind] is that--before Trump met Zelensky--Tump called Putin and, later, the president of the United States of America made this statement: I just had a good conversation, a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia, prior to the meeting at 1 p.m. today with President Zelensky of Ukraine in the main dining room. Later, the president of the United States of America added that he told Putin that, after this meeting Zelensky, he would call Putin back. So, first Trump called Putin and during this call he told Putin, ‘I’ll call you back in an hour, or in 2 hours, or in 3 hours.’ That means that Trump asked the president of the Russian Federation to stay online and to stay, basically, at the same place where Putin, the president of Russia, was located. Right after this Trump met with Zelensky. There was an open part of this conversation and then there was a part behind closed doors. Then they came to the press and made a lot of statements. Just today, the evening of the 29th of December, pro-Russian sources reported that, right after Zelensky and Trump finished their conversation--or the first part of their conversation--Ukraine launched dozens of drones in a northerly direction with the intention of attacking the place where the president of the Russian Federation was located.

Here I want to say that I don’t know the exact statements that the Russian media sources made. Did they expressly state that the drones were launched from Ukraine in a northerly direction? This is an important question, because a glance at a map will show you that Valdai, which is located in the Novgorod Oblast, is quite close to Estonia, but relatively distant from Ukraine. Estonia is basically an MI6 fiefdom. It is known that drones have been launched against Russia from Estonia.

This isn’t about Ukraine. You first need to understand that information about the location of the president of the Russian Federation is secret information. Nobody in the world knows this information. Nobody in the world. Next we need to understand that, most likely, when a call between Trump and Putin took place, the special services of the United States of America, the intelligence agencies of the United States of America, found out the exact location of the president of the Russian Federation. So, right after this call [Trump’s call to Putin, which was geo-located by the US] took place and right after the president of the United States of America asked Putin to stay at the same place for another two or three hours--and right after all these things, Ukraine attacked Russia. So, from this perspective, the Russians are trying to tell us that this is not about Ukraine. This is a situation in which somebody from the inner circle of the president of the United States of America told Zelensky--or maybe told the Ukrainian special forces or special services--that the president of the Russian Federation is located exactly in this specific place. So this is not about Ukraine and not about the Russian Federation. This is about the president of the United States of America and his inner circle. Basically the Russians are trying to tell us that you, Trump, asked me, Putin, to stay at the same place for another two or three hours and, for some reason, the Ukrainians attacked this location with drones.

We need to be precise. It’s entirely possible that Putin could have been geo-located without Trump’s knowledge. It’s also possible—although perhaps less probable—that Zelensky was not informed at the time of his meeting with Trump. Either or both of them could have been informed of the operation and what would be involved before the meeting took place. Certainly the circle of knowledge of what was going on would have to have been extremely limited—including within Trump’s inner circle.

Equally disturbingly, either or both of Trump/Zelensky might not have been informed at all. I’m personally skeptical of that. And, if I’m a Russian in the intel field, my working assumption has to be that Trump knew ahead of time—after all, Trump greenlit the sneak Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran while negotiations were going on, and he also used used the negotiations pretext to greenlight the attack on assembled Hamas representatives in Qatar. Any Russian who didn’t adopt that working assumption would be a fool, in my opinion. The idea of trusting Trump should be a complete non-starter.

That means that the Russians have the right to think that that was a trap that may even have been prepared by the United States of America. So this is exactly what the Russians were trying to tell us yesterday evening when they began publishing updates about this attack from the Ukrainian side--or at least everything looks like this. So, it’s not about Ukraine, it’s not about the Russian Federation. These two countries are at the stage of conflict. This is about the United States of America. So the call that Putin made to Trump [after the drone attack] was a call in which Putin probably told Trump not just that ‘we were attacked by Ukraine’ but in which Putin asked Trump, ‘What is going on? What is happening in your inner circle? How did it happen that Ukrainians found out that I, the president of the Russian Federation, was located exactly in this area?’ This is a major scandal that first of all affects not just the reputation of Ukraine or Zelensky. This is a scandal that affects the reputation of the president of the United States of America.

Again, this goes to the issue of those who claim that Putin genuinely believes that Trump is a “peace president” whose word can be trusted. Based on what Trump has said and done with regard to the Middle East, based on his dealings with China and India, his action with regard to Venezuela and, hey, Russia too, Putin would need to be a complete fool to believe that. I just can’t believe that the Russians—and Putin in particular—are so stupid that they think the United States is run by the POTUS and his “inner circle”. Surely they’ve had long experience with the Anglo-Zionist Deep State.

Now, assuming that Putin was actually in the Valdai complex waiting for a call from Trump, my guess would be that Putin would have been in some very secure communications center that would probably have been immune to drone attacks. Also, the air defenses surrounding the complex would probably be state of the art. Putin would probably not have been in danger, but a message was sent. Next time might be different. Wouldn’t you luv to see a transcript of that phone call?

That is why the Russians have the right--a legal right and a diplomatic right-- to change their attitude towards the entire negotiation process, to Ukraine itself, even to its own position regarding demands that they have in the Special Military Operation. So let’s wait and see what happens next. But today the Russians once again promised that they will strike back and they have already found targets that they’re going to attack.

All in all, this attack on Putin strikes me as incredibly reckless and stupid. If anything were needed to convince Putin that the Anglo-Zionist Empire cannot be trusted and is an implacable enemy of Russia, this would have erased all doubts.

Now, Doug Macgregor had some choice words during his conversation with Judge Nap today that seem very relevant—particularly regarding the CIA, the activity of US ISR in Ukraine, and the trustworthiness of anything Trump says: