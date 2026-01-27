John Helmer has what I believe is a very important post on Trump’s negotiations with Putin. The idea, not too surprising, is that Trump would give Putin what Putin wants if Putin gives Trump what Trump wants. The difficulty is that there are a lot of moving parts involved, and the direction of the their movements is shifting. The overall picture that Helmer presents is that—in the Trump - Anglo-Zionist scheme—Putin would get something like a free hand in Ukraine, while Trump would be allowed to impose a settlement in Palestine. As I read this, that settlement would not necessarily be what Netanyahu wants—which, perhaps, explains why Netanyahu snubbed Trump by refusing to attend any “Peace Board” signing.

One interesting and important aspect—which illustrates the degree to which this war on Russia is, as I’ve long maintained, a Jewish Nationalist war on Russia—is the inclusion in the most recent round of talks in Moscow of yet another Jewish Nationalist. We already know Jared and Steve, now meet Josh Gruenbaum. I have heard in the past that Gruenbaum—along with ultra Jewish Nationalist Stephen Miller—is an important, if little mentioned, adviser to Trump. That’s despite his official position being that of Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service. Are you starting to get a picture? If you’re not, maybe this will help:

The private equity investor using the federal bureaucracy to tackle antisemitism ‘This administration does not tolerate hate in the form of antisemitism. So I think the way you translate that to contracts and grants is you look at, well, what sort of partner should this federal government be doing business with?’ Josh Gruenbaum says in an interview with JI

By the way, if you suspect that Gruenbaum’s position at GSA/FSA opens the door to potential shakedowns—something we know Trump is fond of—you might be on to something. In the fight against “antisemitism” all’s fair, including encouraging political donations as a way of showing that you and your company merit federal contracts/grants. What better way to prove your anti-antisemitism creds than to donate to the guy who’s leading the charge?

Here’s another story—from January 8, about Gruenbaum. Ordinarily you’d hafta laff at the notion of the Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service attending such meetings. What expertise does he have in foreign relations? Yeah, but he’s a Jewish Nationalist. And do note the way Gaza and Ukraine are linked—did you really think there was no connection? If so, you’re not thinking like a Jewish Nationalist:

GSA’s procurement chief is attending negotiations for Ukraine and Gaza Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum most recently attended a “coalition of the willing” in Paris to discuss Ukrainian security.

Who knew the government’s procurement chief had so much free time? Joke’s on you!

Now, a real estate swap such as Helmer suggests is in the work—Ukraine for Gaza/Greenland—barely scratches the surface of our complicated and rapidly changing world. What about the “root causes”? What about BRICS? What about King Dollar? What about China? What about Iran and the various new trade corridors? All those and much more are extremely important to Russia’s future. But perhaps we have the lay of the land: Three New York Jews are trying to negotiate an end to their war on Russia on favorable terms. They would be very happy to settle it on the terms Helmer sketches out, leaving all those other issues to be resolved some other time—haha! Gotcha! IMO, Putin would be foolish to buy into that type of deal. I’ll tell him that if he calls me.

Anyway, here’s Helmer:

HITTING THE THREE-WAY SWITCH — WITKOFF, KUSHNER AND GRUENBAUM ASK PUTIN TO SWAP GAZA AND GREENLAND FOR NOVOROSSIYA It is possible that after four hours of talking until almost 4 in the morning, Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin equivalent of the US National Security Advisor, was so tired he omitted to report in his read-out a novel part of the negotiations. Ushakov’s read-out runs for 730 words; it was posted on the Kremlin website at 04:15. The official English translators were still asleep, and for the time being, as this goes to print, there is no official English version. According to Ushakov, the US side comprised Steven Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Joshua Gruenbaum. Ushakov omitted to list the Russian side, but the published photographs indicate they were President Vladimir Putin, Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian business representative who had met the Americans in Paris earlier this week. Ushakov identified Gruenbaum as the new participant. He described him as “a senior adviser to the White House, an expert on the economic dossier.” Ushakov, a veteran Russian ambassador in Washington, knows this is inaccurate. Gruenbaum, 39, a law and business school graduate in New York, used to be a salesman for takeover and restructuring of distressed assets at two New York investment funds, Moelis and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR). His first job in the new Trump Administration a year ago was to take over and restructure the federal government’s contract procurement operations at the General Services Administration (GSA) along the lines Elon Musk followed in taking over and restructuring the government’s personnel policies. The GSA is part-time for Gruenbaum. A GSA spokesman has claimed: “many officials serve in multiple roles. [GSA] Commissioner Gruenbaum is honored that the President has trusted him to support additional critical work that the administration is doing — a trust based on the commissioner’s track record of taking on challenging tasks and getting things done.” Gruenbaum’s priority is with Witkoff and Kushner. He has been an active member of the New York Jewish negotiating team with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the post-military control of Gaza under Trump’s Board of Peace (BOP). In that role, Trump has just promoted Gruenbaum to become, with Aryeh Lightstone, “senior advisers to the Board of Peace, charged with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the board’s mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.” The Jerusalem Post reports that Gruenbaum will play “a key role in helping BoP members with day-to-day operations.” The connection between Gruenbaum’s role in the Gaza negotiations and his new place at the Ukraine talks is a swap — Russian sources believe — between the militarized reconstruction of Gaza which Trump is planning and the future of the four regions of Novorossiya which Putin is planning and the General Staff are fighting for. This swap, tabled overnight in the Kremlin, is Putin’s agreement to sit on the BOP board and accept the US-Israeli plan for Gaza in exchange for Trump’s agreement to the Russian territorial terms for a Ukrainian peace settlement. The third element in the swap was signalled in Ushakov’s read-out, acknowledging “the situation in Greenland” was also “discussed.” But Putin had already signalled his concession the evening before, January 21, in a staged question-and-answer at the Security Council. “As for Greenland. What is happening around Greenland does not concern us in any way.” In Ushakov’s read-out, there is no confirmation of the Gaza and Greenland-for-Ukraine swap. He described the talks as “extremely informative, constructive and, I would say, extremely frank and trusting.” ... Ushakov claimed there has been no change in the Russian terms for a long-term peace covering all threats to continue the war against Russia, not a ceasefire with replenishment of Ukrainian warfighting capacities. “The main thing is that during the negotiations between our President and the Americans, it was stated once again that without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed in Anchorage, one should not expect to achieve a long-term settlement. As Vladimir Putin emphasized, we are sincerely interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis by political and diplomatic means. But until that happens, Russia will continue to consistently achieve the goals set for the special military operation on the battlefield, where the Russian Armed Forces hold the strategic initiative.”

So there’s actually an agreed upon “formula” for resolving the “territorial issues”? Helmer refers to “the four regions of Novorossiya”. But here’s a map of Novorossiya. As you can see, Novorossiya is a far larger region than the four oblasts of the Donbas:

Ushakov acknowledged there were also negotiations on Gaza, “a number of regional issues and the situation around Greenland.”

In this regard, it’s important to recall that Putin did, in his acceptance of the idea of the Peace Board, stress the importance of UN decisions on Palestine. That seems like a strong hint that Netanyahu’s plan and Putin’s don’t agree. So what would that mean for the Ukraine deal?

The swap on Gaza was double-edged, Ushakov has revealed, acknowledging that Putin is ready to accept Trump’s invitation, take his seat on the Board of Peace (BOP), and pay the $1 billion stakeholder fee on condition for Trump’s agreement to release the Central Bank of Russia reserves frozen since 2022. “During the exchange of views on the Peace Council, our readiness to allocate $1 billion from Russian assets frozen by the former US administration to the budget of this structure was emphasized. The rest of the funds from our reserves frozen by the United States could be used to restore the territories affected by the fighting after the conclusion of the peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine.” Ushakov added that “the discussion on this topic will continue in the bilateral economic group” – Dmitriev and Witkoff. …

Words fail me. Well, almost. If I were a Russian, I would not be terribly enthusiastic about this deal—at least, not as it’s described by Helmer. If I were Russian I’d be holding out for the totality of Novorossiya—as Putin himself has hinted. And, in fact, Russian forces appear to be starting a significant push towards Kharkov. As I wrote above, there are many other reasons why this may not be the full deal, and that may also explain why Putin keeps stiffing Trump. Trump is clearly the one who really—really—wants a deal. The Russians can read polling data just as well as Trump can. They can probably easily afford to hold out for a very good deal—a very tough deal—as they see Trump’s political troubles. Trump needs a big win, and an end to the war on Russia, on almost any terms, might fit the bill. Of course, selling that to the Senate would be a different kettle of fish, but inclusion of a Gaza deal might be an inducement.

