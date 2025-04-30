Meaning In History

3h

What happens in Canada will take a back seat to events in Europe coming this year. The Bank of England (and other EU central banks) were relying on the rape of Ukraine to remain solvent. They needed that mineral wealth to backstop their lack of collateral; the latter of which is necessary to support sovereign bond sales and exchange foreign currencies. A financial crisis is coming to the European Continent and Carney's job is to try to substitute Canadian assets for Ukrainian. As a consequence, things could get dicey up north if Alberta actually asserts its independence. Trump may take a page from Putin's playbook. Four oblasts in Ukraine voted to join Russia and were then absorbed. If that happens here with Alberta and Saskatchewan, Quebec will also secede and Canada will fracture completely. Can US fracturing be far behind? Time will tell.

3h

Fascinating take by Pilkington. My colleagues and I were just doing a "Canada has fallen" lament over lunch yesterday. Thanks for sharing and analyzing.

