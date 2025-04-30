That Canada had an election recently? I’m not one of those Americans who regards territories to the north as some junior, unofficial appendage to the US—I was totally aware of the event as of yesterday. Philip Pilkington is all over the Canadian election—in which the Dark Lord of the Anglo-Zionist Deep State was selected by Toronto to preside over their Dominion on behalf of whoever it is who rules in London.

PP regards the election as a harbinger of the coming collapse of Global Liberalism and of the Anglo-Zionist empire HQed in the City of London. I’m not exactly sure about where PP comes down on Trump. I get the impression that he sees Trump’s MAGA movement—and perhaps even Trump himself—as leading to the deconstruction of Global Liberalism. For my part, I’m sadly coming to the realization that, for Trump, MAGA means restoring the American Empire to its supposed former glory, preserving its hegemoniacal position in the world. The undoubted appeals to and movements toward restoration of our republican constitutional order need to be viewed in that context. When policy on what persons legally present in the US are allowed to remain here is outsourced to Jewish Nationalists based on the criteria of expressed opinions that are acceptable to Jewish Nationalists, then you know something quite different than a return to anything truly resembling constitutional order is afoot.

In any event, PP offers some interesting short takes on events to the north of where I sit, and they’re worth considering.

We begin with excerpts from a longish thread (13 part) in which the Irish PP pokes fun at liberal Canadians whom he sees as unself-consciously striving to become fully Americans—in the liberal sense—rather than facing up to the changes that are coming:

1/ ￼￼What we see in Canada is the collapse of global liberalism cranking into high gear. The collapse is now leading to the proliferation of ethnic tensions that are tearing the Anglo-liberal world to pieces. 2/ For many years, the British made extensive efforts to maintain the Commonwealth identity of Canada. It was one of the final bastions of British soft power after Suez. 5/ The reality is though that modern Canadians are basically quasi-Americans. That is how they are viewed in Europe and the rest of the world. Most people internationally cannot tell a Canadian and an American apart unless they are told that the person is Canadian. 6/ Canadians’ pre-American identity is a sort of echo of the past. It is now married to internal American culture war politics. So, you Mr Canadian, are Canadian because you oppose the awful American conservatives; you’re more urbane, tolerant and European, blablabla. 7/ All this is to say that these phantoms of a non-American identity are a LARP. Even their adoption is caught up with the AMERICAN culture war that Canada imported from the south. So how they should be read? 8/ Simply as the fracturing of the Anglo world after the collapse of Lighthouse America. As the Empire collapses, the periphery turns on the core and so tries to remake itself. But these attempts are a parody of themselves. 9/ The “proud Canadian” liberal who will “never submit” to the Orange Overlord is basically just an American liberal channelling American liberal politics into Canadian electoral politics.

What’s PP getting at? This:

Note that the two provinces that went strongly conservative in the Canadian election have most of Canada's mineral wealth in them. Understand that, and you'll understand why Canadian politics is about to enter a period that will threaten the unity of the Canadian state.

China-Canada turbotrade-superfriends alliance ain’t coming anytime soon. Canadians just boxed themselves into a “no win” trade war with a superpower. It’ll likely cost them their unity as a sovereign state. Who knew the former governor of the BoE would play Pied Piper to Canexit? The American “Marxists” are now pro-free trade. It’s legit funny. The left will be completely irrelevant by 2028 and if the Dems win it’ll be the neoliberal guys who will get support for their policies from these slop-eaters. Funny. FrensWeMade @FrensWuiMade Replying to @philippilk I'm half convinced the Trump admin preferred Carney, everything will stay unstable, and exploitable.

Now here’s an eye-opener that reveals the Canadian Culture War—you need to compare this to the two graphics above:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ ￼The root source of the Canadian nationalist resurgence has been uncovered by a deep empirical anthropological investigation! *sigh* It’s a bunch of cable news addict boomers Trump-rage-voting while neglecting the economy. I can’t say I’m shocked. 5:27 PM · Apr 29, 2025

Mark Carney has a plan, backed by his Toronto centric boomer constituency—and presumably approved by his London based masters:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The plan in Canada appears to be to engage in a trade war with its biggest partner and then print a ton of money. What could possibly go wrong? 2:39 AM · Apr 30, 2025

But other Canadians have a plan, too, and Carney’s plan led directly to this:

Here we go folks. Gee whizz, I hope Toronto doesn’t rely for its wealth on mineral extraction in Alberta or anything like that! In Alberta a bill was introduced a DAY after the election that would unleash (a) corporate political funding and (b) allow initiatives - like a free trade arrangement with the US or a ballot to become a US state - to go forward with a petition of 10% of voters. It. Has. Begun.

Interesting times. But it makes total sense, in a broad based geographical sense. Exactly where Trump and HIS masters come down on this remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like we’re moving toward something that would fit in with Trump’s views.