That’s what the NYT is reporting today. This invasion by a Navy SEALs team is said to have happened in “early 2019”. The idea was to place listening devices to eavesdrop on the Little Rocket Man, but it turned into a huge fiasco—and worse. Worse than failing in its objective, the SEALs team ended up massacring a boatload of Korean fisherman who stumbled upon the operation. Here’s the RT account:

US Navy SEALs conducted illegal operation in North Korea – NYT The secret mission, reportedly approved by Trump in 2019, resulted in civilian deaths The US Navy’s elite special operations unit, SEAL Team Six, carried out a covert mission inside North Korea that violated international law and left civilians dead, the New York Times has reported. The 2019 operation, reportedly authorized by President Donald Trump during his first term, sent commandos to plant a surveillance device designed to intercept the communications of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un. The intelligence was intended to strengthen US leverage during nuclear negotiations between Kim and Trump. Officials briefed on the mission told the outlet that SEAL Team Six – the unit best known for killing Osama bin Laden in 2011 – launched from submarines and used mini-submersibles to approach the North Korean coast. But in the dark of night, the team failed to notice several men in a nearby boat. Believing them to be hostile forces, the SEALs opened fire, killing two or three unarmed fishermen. They then reportedly retrieved the bodies, punctured the lungs so they would sink, and abandoned the mission before reaching the target site.

My own guess is that it didn’t matter whether the unfortunate Koreans were believed to be hostile forces or not—they would have been killed regardless, to prevent disclosure of the operation. We’re not told what happened to the fishing boat.

Breakdowns in communication and surveillance reportedly compounded the problems, the article continued. Commanders aboard supporting submarines could not maintain radio contact, drones were unavailable, and satellite imagery was outdated, leaving the team without reliable intelligence. A subsequent military review concluded the killings resulted from “an unfortunate sequence” of unforeseeable events rather than misconduct, but the findings were kept classified.

They would conclude that, right? You wouldn’t expect them to conclude that the mission was authorized by a loon, would you?

The mission was never disclosed to Congress, raising concerns about the lack of oversight, and may have violated US law, according to the NYT. North Korea has never acknowledged the incident, and it remains unclear whether Pyongyang ever learned of it until now. In 2019, Trump sought a breakthrough with Kim on North Korea’s nuclear program, but talks failed and Pyongyang pressed ahead. Washington now estimates North Korea has about 50 nuclear warheads and missiles capable of hitting the US.

Zerohedge has a more colorful account:

Top Secret Seal Team Mission Into North Korea Ended With Massacre Of Civilians & Zero Intel Gained On Friday The New York Times revealed what may go down in history as the single most ignominious fiasco of US special operations in years, or possibly even decades - a positively wild story which is going to cast a further spotlight on Trump and current and former intelligence officials and elite military commanders. In early 2019 at a moment President Trump during his first term publicly engaged in high-profile diplomacy with Kim Jong Un, which included chummy summits at the DMZ border and the exchange of letters, a highly secretive operation by the US Navy's SEAL Team 6 ended with a group of North Korean civilian fishermen massacred under mysterious circumstances. Trump as Commander-in-Chief had ordered a high-risk mission, utilizing low-tech methods to avoid detection, to insert the Seal team on the North Korean coast where they would install a surveillance device capable of intercepting Kim Jong Un’s most sensitive communications. It would be hidden from Congress and the public, and even government officials based on need-to-know access. It's one of those past covert ops which was never intended to see the light of public knowledge.

This certainly sheds light on Trump’s recent assertion that he can do anything he wants. Like kill a boatload of Venezuelans, just because. Interestingly, …

Apparently there was precedent for this, something also long kept secret: "In 2005, SEALs used a mini-sub to go ashore in North Korea and leave unnoticed, according to people familiar with the mission," NY Times discloses. "The 2005 operation, carried out during the presidency of George W. Bush, has never before been reported publicly."

Will this story gain traction?