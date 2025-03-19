The answer appears to be, Yes. There are multiple mainstream reports to that effect. Was this Putin’s way of letting Trump who holds the strong hand? Or, perhaps, to let Trump know that Russia is not amused by Trump’s saber rattling and resort to genocidal attacks in the Middle East? We shall see.
Here’s an article that takes an overall optimistic view of the phone call yesterday. The basic point is pretty simple: It’s better for these two world leaders to be talking, as opposed to what transpired during the past four years. At the same time, however, the author also points out that very little of substance has emerged so far, and that Russia is hewing to its long enunciated positions.
The Putin-Trump call was a resounding success – whatever was said
Imagine the Russian and American leaders having a productive 2.5-hour-long conversation just two months ago
The presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have had a long telephone call. Yet the sky has not fallen and the Earth is not shaking. In other words, at least as far as we know now, those expecting instant sensations must have been disappointed.
No, Odessa has not been handed over to Russia; no, Moscow has not suddenly agreed to abandon its main war aims, such as making and keeping Ukraine neutral again; and no, the call did not produce a finished map of territorial adjustments. But then, to be frank, those expecting such sensations only have themselves to blame.
For they have missed the bigger picture: As so often, the sensation is hidden in plain sight. It is that these talks have taken place and have clearly not failed but succeeded. Clocking in at almost two-and-a-half hours – the longest telephone conversation between leaders in recent Russian-American history, as Russian commentators immediately stressed – the talk was wide-ranging. And it will be remembered as another milestone in the developing new détente between Moscow and Washington.
We know far too little at this point to come to robust conclusions. But two important points are clear enough already: The US and Russia will keep these negotiations between themselves, at least in substance: Russian evening news has reported that Moscow has agreed to continue and extend the bilateral process. “Bilateral” is, of course, the word that matters: As predicted by some, the times of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” – always a hypocritical and silly slogan – are over, forever. And NATO-EU Europe remains locked out, too. That’s good news.
The second take-away point we can already register is that Moscow is not making substantial concessions. It is true that, in what was clearly a gesture of good will, Putin did agree to mutually – with Ukraine – suspend attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days. He also welcomed working out the details of an agreement regarding Black Sea maritime traffic. A prisoner exchange and the unilateral transfer of several dozen severely injured Ukrainian POWs currently being treated in Russian hospitals pointed in the same direction.
But that was it regarding Mr. Nice: Confirming Russia’s readiness to take part in working out “complex” and “long-term” solutions, Putin, of course, made it clear – once more – that Moscow is not interested in anything less, especially not in any form of truce that would serve only as a stalling device for Ukraine and its remaining Western backers.
Likewise, the Russian president re-iterated that the root causes of the conflict will have to be addressed. These include, as should be well-known by now, NATO’s attempt to acquire Ukraine as well as the generally aggressive eastward expansion of the alliance since the end of the Cold War. But those in the West who have a habit of not listening when Moscow speaks, should recall that, from its perspective, the nature of Ukraine’s regime, its treatment of minorities (including religious suppression), and the militarization of Ukraine also belong to these root causes.
There’s a fair amount more. Among the other matters raised is one that I noted yesterday—that Putin had explicitly retained the option of escalation.
So there we are for now.
Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼
The fact that we are not demanding a election in Ukraine is something Russians are watching closely.
We could easily ask the Organization of Security Cooperation in Europe to help with that.
The fact that we are not doing these things sends the wrong message to the Russians.
We are vitally responsible for everything that has happened in Ukraine.
If you are a Russian, you reasonably ask the following question:
If they want good relations with Russia, if the want to repair the damage, why don't they simply put an end to this regime in Kyiv and demand Ukraine hold elections.
Oh please. The mainstream media never stops spinning. They never miss an opportunity to portray Putin/Russia in the most possible negative light. It’s laughably predictable. Just as an FYI, Trump peace envoy Steve Witkoff said the following about the 2+ hour call between Trump and Putin: “President Trump and President Putin were in sync with one another, the call was outcome-oriented. I actually think in a couple of weeks, we’re gonna get to [a ceasefire].” According to Witkoff, more progress was made on March 18 than in the “last three and a half years,” with important “trust-building” steps being taken now.