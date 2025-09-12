This is breaking news. Trump is saying that the person taken into custody is the right one this time “with a high degree of certainty.” We don’t yet know who he is, but that will be coming out soon. It appears that his father turned him in:
Trump said he hopes the suspect gets the death penalty if found guilty. He also explained how investigators found the suspect — with help from a minister, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and the suspect's father.
"We have the person that we think is the person we're looking for, but they drove into the police headquarters, and he's there now," Trump said.
A commenter at FR posted a photo montage that suggests the suspect had been more or less stalking Kirk, showing up at least one other public forum and debated Kirk:
Of course we’ll be learning more in the next hours, but as Robert Malone cautions (h/t commenter Mimi Alberu) “remember that it is early in the information cycle, and we do not have the facts we need to draw conclusions about motivation or responsibility.” Unless there’s a major information drop to update I’ll start out by adding facts in the comments. It will probably come pretty fast and in volume if this guy was stalking Kirk with his megaphone—there’ll be video for sure. CTH posted this:
Before it gets lost in the coverage of the Kirk assassination, I just want to draw attention to this story I saw last night—because it will be a story in the future. For those who bought into the tariff shock and awe con, what all this shows is that, while tariff receipts are increasing in a fairly significant way, it isn’t remotely enough to offset the explosion of deficit spending and interest payments. Those fundamentals aren’t going to change absent a major upheaval in our way of life:
US Deficit Explodes In August Despite Rising Tariff Revenues As Government Spending Soars
… here is a look at the latest Treasury Income Statement for the month of August, published earlier today.
First, the good news: for the fifth month in a row, the US government benefited from outsized tariff revenues, which as shown in the chart below, continue to rise and in August hit just under $30BN - or about $360BN annualized - at the current tariff rate.
But while the tariff revenue in June was sufficient to tip the overall US Treasury budget into a (very rare) surplus, July proved to be too great an obstacle as we discussed last month. And August was just a full-blown return to the disastrous drunken-sailor spending ways of old.
According to the latest Monthly Treasury Statement, in August the US government spent $689 billion, up 0.4% from the $686.6 billion a year ago, and the highest monthly spending total of fiscal 2025 which ends next month. So much for the cost-cutting efforts of DOGE.
And while the huge monthly spending was somewhat offset by a 12.3% increase in revenues, which increased from $306.5 billion to $344.3 billion, this included the $29.5 billion in tariff revenues noted above. Take that out and government income would have been flat YoY.
Combining the latest receipts and spending data, and we get an August deficit of $345 billion, a substantial deterioration from the $291 billion deficit in July, and the highest monthly deficit of calendar 2025. It was also the second worst August deficit in US history, with just last year's pre-election blowout of $380 billion higher, which as readers will recall, was a kitchen sink month for the Biden admin, which flooded the economy in a last-ditch effort of boosting the economy ahead of the presidential elections.
Looking at the deficit on a cumulative basis, we find that after June's improvement, the deficit took another lunge in the past two months, and in August - just one months before the fiscal year end - it hit $1.974 trillion, up 4% from the $1.897 trillion a year ago. That means that with just one month to go, 2025 is shaping up as the third worst year in US history for the budget deficit, with just the covid years 2020 and 2021, worse.
Last but not least, the epic disaster that is US gross interest spending continues to rise, and in August the US spent $111.5 billion on interest, pushing the total for the eleven months of the fiscal year to a record $1,124 trillion, and on pace to surpass $1.2 trillion for the full year.
With total debt rising by about $1 trillion every 100 days, it means that interest will keep growing too, and unless revenue grows in line, we will reach a point where every taxed dollar goes to pay down US debt. As of today, interest expense eats up just over 23% of all government tax revenues, just shy of the non-wartime record high.
It also means that, as we first showed over a year ago, gross interest remains the second highest spending category for the US, well above defense, income security and health spending, and only Social Security remains a larger outlay category (although it is unclear for how much longer).
I see Tulsi is equating the Kirk assassin with the "Islamist al Qaeda who attacked us on 9/11." The problem that claim raises is that the US government has supported al Qaeda over the years and continued to do so--most recently by overthrowing the government of Syria. Does this mean that the USG has also supported, say, Antifa?
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-consumer-confidence-tumbles-lowest-may-inflation-expectations-calc-completely-broken
US Consumer Confidence Tumbles To Lowest Since May As Inflation Expectations Calc Completely Broken
US consumer sentiment tumbled for the second month in a row in the just released preliminary September data, down from 58.2 to 55.4, far below the median estimates of 58.0 (in fact it was below all estimates), with both Current Conditions (61.0, Last 61.7) and Expectations (51.8, Last 55.9) declining.
“Consumers’ expected probability of personal job loss grew sharply this year and ticked up in September as well,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement, “suggesting that consumers are indeed concerned that they may be personally affected by any negative developments in labor markets.”
“Moreover, consumers also feel squeezed by the persistence of high prices,” she added.
Curiously Republicans and Independents saw their optimism (i.e. expectations) slide fractionally - while Democrats oddly rose - although while it narrowed modestly, the spread between Dems and Reps remains near a record high.