This is breaking news. Trump is saying that the person taken into custody is the right one this time “with a high degree of certainty.” We don’t yet know who he is, but that will be coming out soon. It appears that his father turned him in:

Trump said he hopes the suspect gets the death penalty if found guilty. He also explained how investigators found the suspect — with help from a minister, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and the suspect's father. "We have the person that we think is the person we're looking for, but they drove into the police headquarters, and he's there now," Trump said.

A commenter at FR posted a photo montage that suggests the suspect had been more or less stalking Kirk, showing up at least one other public forum and debated Kirk:

Of course we’ll be learning more in the next hours, but as Robert Malone cautions (h/t commenter Mimi Alberu) “remember that it is early in the information cycle, and we do not have the facts we need to draw conclusions about motivation or responsibility.” Unless there’s a major information drop to update I’ll start out by adding facts in the comments. It will probably come pretty fast and in volume if this guy was stalking Kirk with his megaphone—there’ll be video for sure. CTH posted this:

Before it gets lost in the coverage of the Kirk assassination, I just want to draw attention to this story I saw last night—because it will be a story in the future. For those who bought into the tariff shock and awe con, what all this shows is that, while tariff receipts are increasing in a fairly significant way, it isn’t remotely enough to offset the explosion of deficit spending and interest payments. Those fundamentals aren’t going to change absent a major upheaval in our way of life: