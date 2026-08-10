Let’s do a roundup on where things stand now. You know something’s up when Prof Pape publishes THREE tweets and only gets around to mentioning the “escalation trap” in the last two words. This all flows from the reports that Trump wants to somehow save face and Walk Away—good luck with that, Trump!—and so is “low keying it.” The perfect anti-Trumpian art of the non-deal. But there are still those who think that Iran is somehow “overreaching” and even somehow offending Russia and, especially, China by tightening the screws on Trump. So let’s round it up, starting with Prof Pape—who makes his usual shrewd observations.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 3h￼￼ HAS IRAN DETERRED TRUMP? Since the U.S. last struck Iran on July 30, Trump has threatened, delayed, deflected—and now says he is “low-keying it.” That is not just rhetoric. Deterrence has a precise meaning: you change an adversary’s behavior by making retaliation too costly. . HAS IRAN DEFEATED TRUMP? That matters because Iran does not need to defeat the U.S. military to deter it. It only needs to make the costs of another American attack high enough that Trump chooses not to launch one. Nearly two weeks without another U.S. strike—despite repeated threats—is exactly the kind of behavior deterrence theory predicts . The twist: IRAN ISN’T SITTING STILL US being deterred by Iran is not the same as Iran being passive America’s restraint gives Tehran room to expand its regional leverage First signal already here: Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked Saudi oil infrastructure The real question is what Tehran does with the freedom that deterrence creates and how that deepens the Escalation Trap

A nice reminder, for those of us for whom so much of what Trump says goes in one ear and out the other. Clearly, Iran is in control and has cowed the world’s great Superpower:

HFI Research @HFI_Research 1h￼ What happened to hitting Iranian infrastructure every time Iran hit a tanker? Trump has been awfully quiet. . I see Iran has learned the game. 30 mins before the open, hit a tanker.

Now, regarding supposed Iranian “overreach”.

￼Drop Site @DropSiteNews 8h￼￼ Johns Hopkins scholar Vali Nasr tells host Tom Switzer that Washington’s fixation on Tehran “overplaying its hand” reflects disbelief at how dramatically the balance of power has shifted. “Iran is not overplaying. It’s just playing its hand,” he said. Iran sees a narrow window to press its advantage after surviving attacks by the world’s leading superpower and the Middle East’s most advanced military, Nasr says. “I think, in humility, we have to think that maybe they’ve got it right.”

In fact, and contrary IMO to what Alexander Mercouris is saying, Russia and China benefit greatly from Iran’s deterrence and, specifically, from Iran’s “overreach”.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 16h￼￼ ￼￼Iran War Destroyed US Deterrence, Moscow and Beijing Watching, per NYT Five months of war with Iran have depleted critical US weapons stockpiles to their lowest possible levels. More than 1,500 Patriot missiles and thousands of long-range cruise and ballistic missiles have been expended in this conflict, and their replenishment will take at least two years. This shortage, which existed even before the war due to support for Ukraine, has now turned into a full-blown crisis that has severely weakened America’s ability to respond to threats in Europe and Asia. Russia and China are closely monitoring this decline and may use this opportunity for strategic actions in disputed regions such as Taiwan or Eastern Europe. A scenario that could transform the global security order for decades to come.

In particular, consider—as others are doing—what this means for China simply regarding Taiwan. And there’s much more. Recall, much of the two wars on Russia and Iran had China as the ultimate target: