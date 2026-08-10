Meaning In History

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Steghorn21
2hEdited

China and Russia must be laughing themselves sick. Iran has now hit 4 ships in the SoH without a US riposte. Another sign that this time might be different is Israeli's rather pathetic declaration that if necessary it will carry on the fight against Iran alone. Maybe they sense what is coming.

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Steghorn21
2h

Latest from Zerohedge. We spoke too soon about Trump letting go. This time he's really taking the gloves off: "Trump demands Iran compensate the US and families of fallen soldiers, but issues no new military threats." This guy is unbelievable.

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