Arnaud Bertrand is explaining what I was telling my wife at dinner last night. I’m no finance guy, but no math was required for this one. The US is trying to place China in a bad light with the rest of the world, to try to force China into a bad deal. Problem: The rest of the world totally knows that China isn’t targeting them. In fact, they’re loving what China’s doing:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ This really goes to show the disconnect between the US and the world. They’re trying to spin China’s rare earth controls as some sort of unprovoked “attack on the world” when the truth is that the immense majority of the world is cheering China here: finally someone strong and daring enough to stand up to US bullying. The bigger timeless lesson here is the golden rule: “Don’t do unto others what you don’t want done unto you.” The US could afford to ignore it during the unipolar moment as the power differential meant nothing meaningful could be done to them, but the rules have obviously changed in the multipolar world we’re entering into. No doubt a new and uncomfortable rule to abide by for the US and Trump in particular, but China is actually doing the world a favor here by enforcing consequences that never existed before. Far from “attacking the world”, China is making it fairer.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal U.S. TRADE AMBASSADOR: CHINA JUST ORDERED THE WORLD TO SEEK ITS APPROVAL FOR EXPORTS “What the Chinese have done, in short, is they’ve ordered the entire world that they have to submit for approval and permission by the Chinese government to export any kinds of materials that include rare earths that have been touched, processed, or mined by China. This could include cars, microwaves with chips, even defense materials. China has taken this action, which is quite extreme.”

Jamieson Greer is the US Trade Ambassador.

Ben @gr8whitecanada Imagine a single nation, whose economic principles are essentially ‘do as I say, not as I do,’ having the sheer audacity to lecture every other country on the proper conduct of global trade. Oh wait, this is about China? I thought it was about the USA. SRS_one @srs_one￼ This exactly what the US does with tech (semiconductors, AI, software, etc). It’s meant to inhibit international arms trafficking that may hurt US interests. China has interests too. Katie 卡铁林 ￼ Zhonghua TW Gal ￼ 中华民国吹无毛牛 @katielim94￼ Well, didn’t the USA order the entire world to not sell semiconductors to China? We are just reciprocating

Trump says wars are easy to win for America, but this one’s been going on for quite a while—and it doesn’t look to be getting any easier:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼ The trade war started in Trump’s first term, March 2018, with Trump tweeting, ‘Trade wars are good, easy to win’. Huawei’s COO Meng was then arrested 1 December 2018 on the orders of John Bolton. Trump pretending yesterday, ‘This is not something that I instigated, but rather a response to something they [China] did’ is ahistorical nonsense. Deng Xiaoping announced China’s strategic focus on Rare Earth Elements in 1992, and delivered 90%+ dominance through industrial policies, science, and engineering. Pretending to be surprised in 2025 that China refuses submission to US orders shows how isolated and ignorant US politicians have rendered themselves.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ You’re in a village. You have all the money in the world but there’s only one shop to buy anything. That shop refuses to sell anything to you. Who survives the longest between you and them?

￼CanadaFirst @CanadianFir￼ Sir, they knew we were gonna do 100% tariffs and are laughing at us ￼10:18 PM · Oct 10, 2025

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ We’re back to 100%+ tariffs against China, alongside “export controls on any and all critical software.” Something that: 1) won’t surprise China at all: higher tariffs (and blocking software) is probably the most predictable thing Trump could have done in retaliation to their export controls 2) they showed in April/May they could weather Deploying the exact weapon you were expected to - one your opponent isn’t even afraid of - is hard to read as anything other than China controlling the tempo here. Or as the US being out of moves.

Paul Triolo @pstAsiatech￼ ... The Chinese are responding directly to US escalation on export controls with the 50 percent Rule rolled out last week. It was clear they would respond to this, which was a clear violation of the agreement in Madrid not to take new measures. This was a deliberate move by those favoring decoupling at Commerce to up the ante, and neither the White House or Commerce were fully informed, let along about the potential, actually, certainty that Beijing would respond. Let’s get the causation straight here, there is enough bad analysis of this situation out there. The 50 percent rule was pushed out by Commerce just before shutdown. It could impact as many as 10,000 companies. Both sides in Madrid agreed not to do just this type of thing during negotiations. Beijing’s response was delayed by National holiday but is direct response to US action, which was not approved at cabinet level. Clearly no one told the President that Beijing would respond and strongly to breach of solemn agreement at Madrid.

Wildcard time, but what if SCOTUS rules correctly that only Congress can enact import taxes (tariffs) on the American people? That would be ‘Oh shit!’ time, but it would also be the correct originalist ruling. This is actually a very major constitutional matter involving basic separation of powers issues.

gary masters @garypmasters1￼ BTW what do you intend to do next month when SCOTUS as expected cancels your bully boy tariffs as illegal. AND force you to repay all illegally collected tariffs since you introduced these extortion tactics. Only Congress can do this NOT Trump. There is no economic emergency.

Jim Cramer @jimcramer Sep 29 buy crypto

The contrary view:

Inevitable China @InevitableChina￼ Crypto is a rigged casino—as is the S&P 500. The US Markets are near the peak of a bubble 17 TIMES bigger than dotcom , and 4x bigger than 2008. Crypto is too implicated in the corruption to pose as a hedge.

Sasha Breger Bush @IPEwithSBB 8h￼ It’s funny what sets the markets off. The same lessons could have been learned at many other points over last 2-3 years—decoupling, deglobalization, U.S. vulnerability, China’s massive leverage especially in commodities markets and preparedness to break ties. This was all baked in, all of it. Technical analysis and roller coaster rides are no way to live. Surviving the new financial system will require long term strategies, study of politics and policy and history. Marcello de Cecco and Barry Eichengreen, not Bloomberg terminals.

War Tard @WarTard 8h￼ The market is running to gold. I’m not a gold guy but where do you park money on the cusp of WWIII? Bitcoin is subject to obvious fluctuations but even hard assets are no longer safe. “May you live in interesting times,” is a Chinese curse, not advice. We’re all on the run now.