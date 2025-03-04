Incredibly, we’re getting ready the next round of elections—the midterms. It’s never too soon for the parties to set their records, get their message out. And so the State of the Union is an opportunity of the Dems to tell America who they are and to show where they stand vis a vis against a popular president. A president who’s doing the things that the American people voted him in to do. The Putin ploy seems to be falling flat, so the Dems are looking to lead with some cabaret:

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley ...I have previously criticized both Democrats and Republicans for heckling and disrupting the State of the Union. It is the sign of our age of rage where there is no room for civility at such addresses. Speaker Pelosi accelerated that race to the bottom.

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley Democrats are reportedly planning to disrupt Trump's speech tonight with eggs, hand clappers, and other means. https://axios.com/2025/03/04/trump-congress-address-democrats-disrupt-plan… It is a curious strategy against a person who came to D.C. on a pledge to disrupt the status quo...sort of like trying to drown a dolphin...

Turley’s got a point. These antics will only remind many people why they voted against these goofs.

But it gets, if anything, worse. Or better, if you happen to be a normal person. Last night I noted the party line vote by which Dems halted a bill that would have prevented boys from playing girls sports. I called that something like “doubling down on defeat.” Trump’s campaign ads on the trans movement turned out to be THE most effective vote turners during the 2024 election. So Dems have voted to basically write campaign ads for the GOP. That’s the kind of thing that happens when you’re owned by special interests that are run by wealthy crazies who don’t have to run for elections:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ How broke is the Democrat party when not a single Senator can break from the orthodoxy to support banning men in women's sports when the issue is 80-20 among the population, and was a critical wedge issue used against them in the last election? Democrat Party orthodoxy is a suicide pact. 8:52 AM · Mar 4, 2025

Or check out this reasoning:

Big Jarhead @big_jarhead Dems are going with "it never happens, and it's good that it does" as their justification. Look at how passive-aggressive Hickenlooper (as an example) is. He wants it to be put on the women to object.

Or, to put it another way: I’m convinced I can fool most of the people this next time. And that’s all that counts, IMO. Wow. You get what you vote for. Is there any doubt that this guy is totally controlled by his major donors, no matter how crazy those donors are?

In the wake of the 2024 election the American people have got a taste of what can happen when they have a real choice. GOPers will do well to follow Trump’s lead.