Dems Flip TX State Senate Seat
The election was in what had heretofore been a reliably GOP seat for decades. Right up to 2024, when Trump won there by +17. But this time was different. The Dem won by +14 over the Trump endorsed GOP candidate. The Dem claimed that this was a win for “everyday working people.” I don’t doubt that “affordability was an issue—even a big one—but I also suspect something else was going on:
casual reminder that the Texas gerrymander that set off the whole redistricting war last year was predicated almost entirely on the assumption that the Hispanic shift towards Republicans in 2024 was permanent and could be counted on being more or less replicated every election.
Some quick maps of the Early Vote SD-09, Rehmet is gaining the most ground from the heavily Hispanic Fort Worth precincts. He’s overperforming Harris by more than 50 in most of them.
I make no secret about it. I vote social conservative—according to my lights. But if Trump thought support for social conservative measures would be enough to hold his plurality coalition together, well, he was obviously wrong. No doubt there’s polling out there to explain this result, but I hafta guess that the perceived anti-Hispanic American tenor surrounding Trump’s over the top ICE street theater did not help the GOP. You can bet many in the GOP are running scared.
Here’s an interesting article in a possibly related matter:
Scholars break down why Zionism is incompatible with Catholicism
Israel is funding ‘a flood’ of Zionist ‘false prophets targeting to drown out the Catholic voice,’
Trump’s open support for the pro-genocide fringe of American society is virtually guaranteed to turn off large numbers of Catholics—as well, of course, as others who embrace the concept of a shared humanity. Exactly how that will translate into electoral behavior is uncertain, but it won’t be helpful for the GOP, which has benefited from heavy support from church going Catholics.
I'm sure Trump and the MAGAtards will have plenty of good excuses for why the seat was lost to the Ds. For sure the blame can never be cast upon Trump - the man who can do no wrong.
He'd better stop the stupid tweeting, stop the wars, stop the ICE raids and focus on more quietly removing the illegals in large numbers, stop the tariffs and sanction threats, release the full Epstein files, and get to work on the medical plan he and the Congress have promised us for so long. If not, Nov 2026 may give Democrats such large numbers, despite their incompetence, that I will amuse myself with the impeachment drama. And if Massie wins (I expect him to), the joy will be that much greater.
"Israel is funding ‘a flood’ of Zionist ‘false prophets targeting to drown out the Catholic voice."
I'm not Catholic. I'm a Protestant who's grown weary of the Zionists and evangelical "Christians" supporting Israeli expansionism in the ME and the murder of innocents in Gaza and elsewhere. Anyone who makes excuses for Israel, or justifies their behavior in the ME based on faulty Bible exegesis will not receive my vote.