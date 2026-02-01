Meaning In History

Manul
2h

I'm sure Trump and the MAGAtards will have plenty of good excuses for why the seat was lost to the Ds. For sure the blame can never be cast upon Trump - the man who can do no wrong.

He'd better stop the stupid tweeting, stop the wars, stop the ICE raids and focus on more quietly removing the illegals in large numbers, stop the tariffs and sanction threats, release the full Epstein files, and get to work on the medical plan he and the Congress have promised us for so long. If not, Nov 2026 may give Democrats such large numbers, despite their incompetence, that I will amuse myself with the impeachment drama. And if Massie wins (I expect him to), the joy will be that much greater.

Manul
2h

"Israel is funding ‘a flood’ of Zionist ‘false prophets targeting to drown out the Catholic voice."

I'm not Catholic. I'm a Protestant who's grown weary of the Zionists and evangelical "Christians" supporting Israeli expansionism in the ME and the murder of innocents in Gaza and elsewhere. Anyone who makes excuses for Israel, or justifies their behavior in the ME based on faulty Bible exegesis will not receive my vote.

