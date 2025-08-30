Meaning In History

TomA
20m

Israel spent years of preparation planning for the decapitation strike that failed in July, and Iran has responded by eliminating 5th columnists and restoring their air defense capabilities. They also improved their VIP protection systems, which means that regime change is no longer feasible. Israel has nothing to gain by attacking Iran again and everything to lose because the next round of retaliation will be much worse. In the Korean War, the Chinese stepped in when North Korea was in dire straits. They will do the same for Iran if the US were to join with Israel and push the Iranians to the limit. Both Zelensky and Netanyahu have no good options left except for stalling and hoping for a miracle. Hysteria in the news is just narrative propaganda, which is not going to change anything. This bubble will burst in Europe and it will be in the form of a financial crisis followed by civil unrest and revolt.

Doug Hoover
1h

Putin publicly stated the SMO was going to clear out the Nazis and drug addicts. 1.7 million is evidence he means what he says. If nato brings nuclear missiles to Europe, he will clear them out also. They made note of Putin’s giddy attitude in Alaska. He holds all the cards. Not known to be giddy for no good reason.

Early in war, a video was shown with Ukrainian soldiers shooting handcuffed Russian soldiers in the knees. Within 2 weeks, all the Ukrainian soldiers in the video were kidnapped in Ukraine and are now in Russian Prisons. When Putin was the head of the FSB, with the rank of general, he already was in control of Russia. He has had outstanding arrest warrants for the Rothchilds and all Illuminati and Soros, since Jan 2000. That is the global war. At the Russian monastery at Mt Athos, Putin was Anointed the Protector of Christianity. Putin has publicly vowed, years ago, that he would defend Christian Russia with his Entire Nuclear Arsenal.

