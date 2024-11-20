It’s becoming more clear by the day that the Deep State is gathering itself for an all out war against Trump 2.0. The attempts at disruptive “leaks”—hoaxes—were just the start, although we can expect them to continue, perhaps at more sophisticated levels. The ATACMS authorization, which was quickly implemented, is a lesson in how far the Deep State is willing to go. How that will work out remains to be seen.
Early on when the first rumors were floated, touting former Congressman Mike Rogers for the Director FBI position, I warned that there could hardly be a worse choice, from a purely Trumpian standpoint. Rogers is totally Deep State and Swamp Dweller, having served as chairman of the HPSCI and now being on the board of directors for the Atlantic Council. If you require more confirmation of how bad Rogers would be, The Federalist can fill you in:
A New FBI Director: Americans Can’t Trust Mike Rogers To Give The FBI The Reckoning It Needs
Today we got another Rogers related rumor from Sundance:
Reported Senate Offer: We’ll Give You Matt Gaetz in DOJ, if You Give us Mike Rogers in FBI
That says so much, doesn’t it? For starters, you know that if that’s the Senate offer, it’s a bad deal for Trump. And it raises the question of why the Deep State/Ruling Class place such a high priority on the FBI—as if we couldn’t figure this out from Trump 1.0. This tells you that the Deep State view is that controlling the investigative process with regard to USPersons and controlling the flow of classified information is a top priority. It has to be the case, if Thune is willing to tolerate Gaetz at DoJ. There may also be a calculation that Gaetz may be more easily thwarted at DoJ than a tough Director at the FBI. Or that Gaetz could be ousted after confirmation. Lots of possibilities here, but they all militate against Trump’s interests.
All of this fits in with my speculation that at least some of Trump’s announced appointments may be initial bargaining positions. If this rumor is true, it’s a strong indication that the Deep State and the Ruling Class are playing for keeps against Trump. It also suggests that they are very fearful that Trump will prioritize a full airing of the Russia Hoax. One which would implicate large swathes of the Deep State/Ruling Class.
What I don't understand is why the senators who live in fear of the intelligence agencies who Chuck Schumer so memorably said "have six ways from Sunday to get back at you" don't grasp this opportunity to free themselves and their successors from being controlled by their blackmailers. If Trump makes some promise to manage the kompromat disclosures appropriately surely they can step up and support his nominees? Or if they respond to stick rather than carrot: Trump can threaten to obtain and disclose that information himself (as long as it doesn't blow up his senate majority). I'm sure there are also other sticks and carrots that Trump can use to get his Senate in line.
Gut Feeling…
Trump is controlling the news cycle. The cyber truck in his motorcade is brilliant. Plus the boxing match appearance.
And he’s playing rope a dope with his opposition. He’s using his bully pulpit and going around the censorship of the press by using social media for announcements. No jim Acosta showboating this time.
The transgender bathroom house of reps fight smells of Trump. And the msm can’t stop covering it.
https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1858962194056311245
Some of the cabinet appointments are lightning rods, but Trump has judged them winnable fights. The apology of the view to Gaetz tells me Trump and is organization are fighting. Very not how the eGOP does business.
https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1859035242755223577
And either Vance and Rubio dropped the ball, or they are up to their eyeballs in transition stuff to get the Trump agenda going from day 1:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4998960-senate-republicans-frustrated-judicial-nominees-vance/amp/
And Trump is using outside agencies to do background checks, going around the fbi:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/11/18/fbi-whistleblower-says-fbi-intentionally-blocking-security-clearances-for-trump-officials/
Bottom line the fbi director nominee will be somebody very anti establishment. Trump remembers Bill Barr, Rosenstein, Comey, Whey, Mueller, etc. All career government, sold as supposedly non partisan, and were in reality very anti Trump.