It’s becoming more clear by the day that the Deep State is gathering itself for an all out war against Trump 2.0. The attempts at disruptive “leaks”—hoaxes—were just the start, although we can expect them to continue, perhaps at more sophisticated levels. The ATACMS authorization, which was quickly implemented, is a lesson in how far the Deep State is willing to go. How that will work out remains to be seen.

Early on when the first rumors were floated, touting former Congressman Mike Rogers for the Director FBI position, I warned that there could hardly be a worse choice, from a purely Trumpian standpoint. Rogers is totally Deep State and Swamp Dweller, having served as chairman of the HPSCI and now being on the board of directors for the Atlantic Council. If you require more confirmation of how bad Rogers would be, The Federalist can fill you in:

Today we got another Rogers related rumor from Sundance:

That says so much, doesn’t it? For starters, you know that if that’s the Senate offer, it’s a bad deal for Trump. And it raises the question of why the Deep State/Ruling Class place such a high priority on the FBI—as if we couldn’t figure this out from Trump 1.0. This tells you that the Deep State view is that controlling the investigative process with regard to USPersons and controlling the flow of classified information is a top priority. It has to be the case, if Thune is willing to tolerate Gaetz at DoJ. There may also be a calculation that Gaetz may be more easily thwarted at DoJ than a tough Director at the FBI. Or that Gaetz could be ousted after confirmation. Lots of possibilities here, but they all militate against Trump’s interests.

All of this fits in with my speculation that at least some of Trump’s announced appointments may be initial bargaining positions. If this rumor is true, it’s a strong indication that the Deep State and the Ruling Class are playing for keeps against Trump. It also suggests that they are very fearful that Trump will prioritize a full airing of the Russia Hoax. One which would implicate large swathes of the Deep State/Ruling Class.