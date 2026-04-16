Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
2h

BARIS: ‘America First’ is what people wanted Trump to do. ‘MAGA’ is the people who still believe he will.

Aaron Siri @AaronSiriSG￼

Trump's pick to head the CDC, Erica Schwartz, would likely be a disaster.

Schwartz led nationwide Covid-19 vaccine deployment and her long track record of directly issuing rights-crushing civilian and military vaccine mandates, including mandating injection of smallpox, anthrax, and flu vaccines into U.S. Forces, and discipling those that refused, reflects she lacks the basic ethics and morals to lead the CDC.

This agency does not need another cheerleader for industry; it needs a regulator over industry.

Her prior promotion, let alone mandates, of nearly a dozen different vaccines leave little hope she will objectively oversee CDC’s vaccine program which has, between 1986 and the 2026, gone from 3 injections to 29 injections, including in utero, by an infant’s first birthday, while chronic childhood disease has gone from under 10% to over 40% of children, most related to immune system dysregulation.

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Mark Wauck
3h

Trump is telling the media that Iran has agreed to turn over its enriched uranium. I assume that simply today's market manipulation, just like yesterday's claims about China bowing to him.

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