Yeah, I know, that sounds like the old plan. That’s because the Jewish Nationalists mostly only have one plan: war. Kinetic, economic, cultural—but it’s war all the time. So here’s what Danny Davis believes is coming as soon as the ceasefire with Iran is over: Big War. That fits in with our morning post—rather than admit he screwed up, Trump will try to kill his way out. He’s a narcissist and his ego trumps all. But, DD concludes: It won’t matter.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 22h￼ ￼The ceasefire may just be the calm before a massive storm. ￼ I have confirmed from two separate military sources that the U.S. is preparing for a “massive, huge, concentrated bombing campaign” the moment the current lull ends. Despite talks of a negotiated settlement, physical evidence shows we are “massing forces in the region” during the seventh week of this Iran war - and by all accounts, Iran is likewise playing this same game, building up and restocking its war machine for the next round. Ground sources and aerial resupply data indicate “something really big is coming,” indicating the U.S. strategy is shifting toward major escalation in the hopes that a risk-it-all big strike can force Iran to do what the first six weeks of war didn’t: give up and give in to Trump’s demands. Don’t be misled by the headlines, the buildup on the ground tells a much more urgent story, but here’s what you need to know: it won’t matter. A big surge of missile power will only blow up a lot of things on the surface in Iran, but it won’t be enough to coerce a population into submission. It will only add to the cost of our eventual strategic defeat.

My understanding is that this big escalation will be a combination of using up most or all of our JASSM-ER air launched missiles—the mainstay of the war on Iran thus far, so more of the same—along with Hegseth’s new Operation Economic Fury. That’s the blockade.

Regarding the massive use of JASSM-ERs thus far, concentrating on Iran’s underground “missile cities”, Patarames makes the point that those missile cities act as “firepower sponges”:

Patarames @Pataramesh 11h￼ Firepower sponge: Iran’s Missile Cities drew a notable portion of ￼-￼ airpower it is able to project onto ￼ Number of Missile Cities x Number of entrances and the vast distances between each other means: ￼ To erode entrance areas assets like JASSM were necessary in quantities Firepower that could otherwise have been used to cause much more damage to Iran ￼ A passive defense feature inherent to Iran’s Missile City concept

Patty Marins adds, regarding the ineffectiveness of our attacks on the missile cities:

Asymmetric Warfare and Iran’s Restored Capability Satellite images show that Iran has already cleared the bunkers, silos, and launch pads at these sites in just over 48 hours after the ceasefire. I believe this means they have quickly regained the ability to launch hundreds of missiles per day, at a moment when the coalition’s stock of interceptors is running low. And this is a major problem for the coalition, because in the first 48 hours fo war alone, they launched more than 700 missiles and nearly 1,000 drones. I know Netanyahu and Trump really wanted to win this war, but have they truly understood the kind of war they are fighting? …

I would add that overhead surveillance revealed that Iran’s clearing operations proceeded even during the active war.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ JUST IN: Hegseth warns Iran if they don’t chose wisely, they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy He also adds that U.S. will commence “Operation Economic Fury to maximize economic pressure across the entirety of the government.”

Here, in a sense, is the short answer to Operation Economic Fury: Blowback.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 1h￼ Shot: EUROPE HAS ‘MAYBE’ ***6 WKS OF JET FUEL LEFT,*** IEA HEAD SAYS: AP Chaser: GULF, EUROPEAN OFFICIALS SEE ***US NEEDING 6 MONTHS FOR IRAN DEAL*** - Bloomberg

Or how about this—talk about pathetic, but this is what Trump has done to the world:

RT @RT_com 12h ￼100 MILLION liters of diesel secured — Albanese Daily usage is 92 million liters Saving Australia 1 day at a time

In other words, if Trump can’t end this fast—really fast—there goes the world economy. Trump maintains that the world should be thanking him for this massively destructive war, but I wouldn’t hold my breath on that. I have argued that a recession or depression is already baked in, for the reason that this isn’t like the embargoes of the past. This shortage of energy has been accompanied by massive infrastructure destruction that can’t be fixed in weeks. That means that any return to anything approach a “normal” world order will be delayed for many months.

Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson is urging “US authorities” to get a plan in place for a potential US bond collapse. I have mixed feelings on that. I understand that a bond collapse would be very unpleasant for all of us—except maybe the wealthy, our rulers—but the idea of US authorities making big plans for the country doesn’t offer much comfort. Think COVID:

Why does DD himself say it won’t matter? Basically because it’s simply more of the same thing: