Quick roundup to start the day. Points to ponder:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ Iranian general claims that between the 12 Day War and today Iran ramped up missile production and produced several years worth. Given that they were preparing for war with the US in these weeks this is possible and should be factored in. . If a Shahed can hit a radar installation like this you can be sure air defence is almost non-existent at this stage. . REVEALED: The secret weapon Iran uses to clear the entrances to their missile bases after they are hit with bombs. To be clear the interception stats are clearly not true. But the data of the pace of Iranian attacks looks credible. . Here’s what looks like real data on Iran’s strikes. So we had two days of very heavy bombardment to attrit air defence. Then the Iranians switched from expensive missiles to cheap drones and has kept the strikes relatively constant.

Keep those points in mind as we proceed.

Now we turn to three really insightful posts by Patty Marins, but first …

￼Patricia Marins @pati_marins64· 11h￼ I’ve been receiving many questions about whether I have a Substack or any other subscription platform. No, I don’t have one. and all of my texts are completely free and open for anyone to publish or republish.

This has also been my policy.

First, I’ll provide just the intro to this consideration of the Asian aspect. Don’t lose sight of this.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 3h￼ Protection of Asian Countries? Impossible The current conflict with Iran shows that, in an adverse scenario, the US cannot guarantee the security of even its own bases. More than 1,500 interceptors were expended without preventing the destruction of the most critical assets at those bases or the significant damage to the infrastructure. In the Asian scenario, a hypothetical conflict would see waves of Chinese missiles that are far more devastating, exhausting air defenses in just a few hours. …

Next: Air superiority vs. Air dominance—also sea control via Underwater Unmanned Vehicles (UUV)

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ The Iranian Drone Belt A little while ago I talked a bit about the Iranian drone market and gave an idea of the size of that arsenal. Since exports stopped, months before the war, those numbers today are larger. Read here: https://x.com/pati_marins64/status/2016318419407392902?s=46… What calls attention is that this belt will for many months prevent any US-Israel investida in the waters of the Gulf, no matter when the Iranian conventional naval forces are defeated. Iranian UUVs are lethal and there are models even with integrated AI. I calculate up to 4,000 of these underwater drones of which practically there are no countermeasures and, well, they have not been put into play yet. In the same way Iranian USVs were used few times in this war. Two things will NOT occur in this war in the next 4-6 months: air dominance of the US-Israel and control of the sea. It is probable that Iran maintains Sea Denial in the Gulf for a long period. In the air the air superiority is maintained by US-Israel, but it has difficulty evolving due to Iran still possessing many air defense units hidden in bunkers and having recently imported 5,000 MANPADs. Understand that superiority is different from dominance. In Air Superiority You can fulfill your missions in a specific location and time. The enemy still exists and can try to shoot you down, but he does not have enough force to dictate the rules or cancel your plans. This is the stage of US-Israel today in the skies of Iran. Already in dominance you go wherever, whenever and with whatever you want. I would say that Iran possesses many short-range systems and will manage the deployment of them as it tries to eliminate the drones. An example of this is that only one Tor-M1 launcher was destroyed in this war. In 2025 the losses were of 5-6 launchers documented in video. This means that only of this model Iran has between 25-30 launchers that work independently, just of this model of short range AD. US-Israel has been a machine of destruction, but Iran is playing a good game, planning long term and hiding a lot of things.

Finally, there’s been a lot of disinformation about relative rate of attacks. The dynamics between Anglo-Zionists and Iran differ:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ US-Israel Coalition Strikes on Iran Drop Sharply: Combined Daily Volume Down 55-65% Official data indicate a significant reduction in the daily volume of American and Israeli airstrikes against Iran following the initial days of the operation launched on February 28, 2026. According to the (ISW) report of March 5, 2026, the campaign entered a second phase following the initial suppression of Iranian air defenses and command. This suppression did not occur fully as planned, as Iran continues to operate air defenses in certain areas and the command structure has been decentralized. The US was unable to maintain the initial pace. American forces alone recorded 1,250 targets hit in the first 48 hours and 1,700 in the first 72 hours, according to the CENTCOM Fact Sheet. The CSIS, in an analysis published the same day, estimates that the peak occurred within the first 100 hours, with 2,000 targets struck by American munitions. From March 4 onward, the report already points to a sharp decline in attacks. Airwars, in its March 6 report, confirms an initial “record pace” of combined US and Israeli strikes exceeding 1,000 targets per day during the first four days, but also observes that this volume was not sustained as the operation progressed. All these think tanks claim it is natural for the first phase to be more intense. However, I state that if Iran continues launching missiles and drones, and operating air defenses to the point of shooting down two high-value drones just yesterday, this reduction was not due to objectives achieved, but due to planning problems. It is also possible that it involves aircraft maintenance and low stocks of certain munitions. On the first day, Israel carried out the largest aerial operation in its history, hitting 500 targets in 24 hours. By March 5 (day 6 of the operation), it reported 2,500 strikes, showing a drop to 300 attacks per day. By March 7 (day 8 of the war), Israel’s accumulated total is 3,400 strikes, a daily average of 425, or 15% reduction compared to the start of the operation. In the case of the US, the estimated percentage reduction, based on official cumulative numbers, is as follows: Total targets hit by the US until day 8 (March 7): 3,000. Initial average daily pace (days 1–2): 1,250 strikes. Average pace from day 3 onward: 300–400 strikes per day. This represents an estimated 76% drop in the daily volume of U.S. attacks following the initial peak which, when combined with Israel’s data, reflects an overall coalition reduction of 55-65%.

By contrast, the reduction in Iranian strikes represents fulfillment of an overall strategy: Initial volume attacks to exhaust air defense inventories, followed by more targeted attacks requiring fewer (but more capable) missiles—and lots of drones. The destruction of multiple extremely high value radars facilitates Iranian objectives.

Gotta run.