Day After Thanksgiving Roundup--And A Long Historical Excursus
Today is a major snow day here—predicted ~8” of heavy, wet stuff where I am. I’ve already been out twice, and there’s lots more to come. Nevertheless …
Readers will no doubt be aware of much of the news. The Ukrainian sea drone attack in the Black Sea on two tankers on their way to Russian ports. One presumes that these attacks are part of the continuing effort to derail an American settlement with Russia, and that the attacks were probably backed by the UK. In other words, this wasn’t just some wild ass Ukrainian venture. Given that the attacks occurred, in my understanding, within Turkish territorial waters or very near those waters, non-Ukrainian assistance seems plausible.
Equally plausible is the notion that provocations of this sort will not deter the desperate Trump. The latest rumors underline what is driving that desperation—money:
War Intel @warintel4u
￼Secret Kushner-Dmitriev-Witkoff talks claimed by WSJ
* Largest prisoner swap in history
* US favored for Russian rare earths & gas
* ExxonMobil meet Russian oil chiefs
* Trump Jr pal met to buy into Russia’s #2 gas producer
* Russia-SpaceX Mars mission
3:50 AM · Nov 29, 2025
I dunno. Could the Russians be using Dmitriev—who doesn’t have an official government position—to suck the Anglo-Zionists in, to get them to start bidding up offers to Russia for peace? In other non-news, the Russian offensive grinds on at an increased temp, especially in the Zaporozhye direction.
In other news, Trump claims that all of Venezuelan air space is being shut down for all flights. That has traditionally been considered an act of war. And the WSJ says that’s exactly what it is:
Megatron @Megatron_ron
55m￼
BREAKING:
￼￼ Trump threatens Maduro to step down or US will attack Venezuela militarily - WSJ
Trump is also threatening Honduran voters that they had better vote for his endorsed candidate—or else. As an inducement for Hondurans to vote the Right way, Trump has pardoned a recent former president of Honduras who is currently in a US prison, after being convicted of trying to smuggle 500 tons of cocaine into the US.
Also in Caribbean news, in the wake of a US double tap strike on a small boat in the Caribbean—presumably to make double sure there were no survivors—we learn that Hegseth gave these interesting instructions:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼
￼ Secretary of War: “Kill them all.”
A new Washington Post investigation reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth personally gave the order to “kill them all” during the first U.S. boat strike in the Caribbean on Sept. 2.
According to multiple officials with direct knowledge, U.S. surveillance confirmed a suspected drug-running vessel, and Hegseth’s spoken directive was to leave no survivors. After the first missile strike, two men were seen alive in the water; the Special Operations commander overseeing the mission ordered a second strike to finish them, reportedly to comply with Hegseth’s order.
...￼
9:39 PM · Nov 28, 2025
And in case you were wondering who’s in charge China way, …
Megatron @Megatron_ron
Nov 27￼
BREAKING:
￼￼￼ After speaking with China’s President Xi, President Trump called Japan’s Prime Minister and advised her not to provoke China over Taiwan, per WSJ.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
Nov 27
￼We’re about to see another big shift in global military power. A private sector firm in China has reduced the cost of hypersonic missiles by 90%. These will now be very affordable for smaller countries to buy. Reminder: the US does not have these or air defence to counter them.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
21h￼
NEW:
￼￼ US demands Lebanon return unexploded bomb from Beirut bombing - Lebanese media
The United States is demanding that Lebanon return the GBU-39B precision-guided bomb that was found and did not detonate in Beirut, fearing its advanced technology could fall into the hands of China, Russia, or Iran.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2
Nov 28￼
Notice how quiet the United States Senate has been about this new development in the Ukraine corruption scandal￼? Why? Because the U.S. Senate are recipients from the money laundering.
cc: @LindseyGrahamSC @LeaderJohnThune @SenJohnBarrasso @SenatorSlotkin
Full list below:
Best government money can buy. You get what you pay for, er, what others pay for.
Wall Street Journal Opinion @WSJopinion
21h
The Trump administration assures us that the vision of DOGE lives on, but one does wonder. The story of DOGE reads like another failed attempt to restrain and contain that which is institutionally implacable, writes Jeffrey Tucker https://on.wsj.com/48m3vZM
@SuppressedNws1￼BREAKING:
This morning, an Israeli drone killed two Palestinian siblings, ages 8 and 11, just for crossing the so-called “yellow line”, a boundary that doesn’t even exist on the ground.
Israel labeled them “terrorists,” as it routinely does to Palestinians simply trying to return to their homes.
In more thinking about China. Sanctioning China? Go ahead and try.
Ritesh Jain @riteshmjn￼
1/ Brilliant read: China wants to import nothing it believes it can make better & cheaper. It refuses dependence on foreigners for a day longer than necessary.
2/ Today, China still buys semiconductors, software, aircraft, and complex machinery. But like a resident doctor, it’s learning to make these goods itself.
3/ Soon, China will produce and export these high-tech products independently.
4/ Tesla employs 85,000 workers, but BYD has 125,000 engineers. The US now mainly exports chips and soybeans to China.
5/ China is accumulating gold globally with its trade surplus. This signals a strategy: self-reliance in goods, paired with strategic financial strength through gold reserves.
6/ In short: China is shifting from being a customer to a global manufacturer and financial power, reducing reliance on the west.
￼10:38 PM · Nov 26, 2025
Big picture stuff—a reply to the FT article. These are excerpts from several very long tweets, but it describes what others call Neo-colonialism:
America-China Watcher @PandemicTruther￼
Poetic Justice - China’s Deindustrialization That Never Came — And Why the West Can No Longer Sell to China
A response to @RobinBHarding article “China is making trade impossible”
For years, Western analysts warned of China’s impending “deindustrialization.” (collapse). It was supposed to be the natural arc of economic development — rising wages, declining manufacturing, and eventual dependence on foreign imports. Instead, the exact opposite occurred. China doubled down on industry, expanded its production capacity across nearly every sector, and reached a point where foreign manufacturers increasingly find they have nothing China needs that it cannot already produce cheaper, faster, or at greater scale.
This next paragraph describes the Trump trade war and tariff shock and awe strategy that has backfired:
Washington’s long-term objective became clear: remove China from the global supply chain and rebuild a world where critical manufacturing returned to the U.S. or was redistributed among American-aligned economies. Multinationals were pressured to leave China, shift production to India or Vietnam, and restructure procurement so that even Chinese contractors had to relocate or lose business. ... China is not just a location; it is a mature industrial ecosystem that the U.S. has found impossible to replicate elsewhere.
China’s continuously upgrading industrialization did not happen accidentally. It is the consequence of sanctions, energy shocks, financialization in the West, and Beijing’s deliberate push toward self-reliance. Today, the paradox is clear: the West hoped to constrain China’s industrial rise. In doing so, it forced China to industrialize further — until the point where selling industrial products to China is no longer a viable business model.
1. The Russia Lesson: A Future Sanctioned China Must Produce Everything
The complaint that “China is making trade impossible” is as valid as “Russia is making trade impossible.”
Western policy planners openly state that if Beijing reunifies with Taiwan, sanctions could mirror the Russia regime: financial cutoff, technology bans, trade strangulation. China drew the conclusion early — self-reliance is not optional. It is national survival.
Russian industry after 2022 became a raw case study. Aircraft parts, semiconductors, machine tools — everything suddenly had to be produced domestically or sourced through alternative channels. China watched in real time. A country of 1.4 billion cannot afford such dependence. It must be able to manufacture jet engines, lithography machines, industrial robots, port cranes, agricultural equipment, ie, everything at home. Not 70%, not 90%. One hundred percent. Total self-reliance is insurance. Long-term. Strategic. Existential.
Today, that is already close to reality.
The next section is an explanation of why Trump and Bessent are hell bent on maintaining dollar hegemony—this time, through Stablecoins. Of course, matters have reached the point that the Anglo-Zionists may need to resort to actual military conquest, as in Venezuela—presumed to be easier prey than Russia turned out to be. Along the way, the author also explains the animus in Latin America against the US:
5.1/ The Wall Street Model: Why the West No Longer Makes Things
When money makes more money than factories, factories close.
Financialization became the Western business model. Asset bubbles replaced workshops. Tech stocks replaced steel mills. The return on derivatives beats the return on machines. Why struggle through a 5-10% manufacturing profit margin when speculative finance offers 50–100% year after year?
The West chose easy profit over physical capacity. China chose industry over finance.
5. 2./ The Recurring US Harvest: How Financial Warfare Became the US Empire’s Most Profitable Industry—and Erased All Incentive to Build Real Manufacturing
Throughout the last half-century, one pattern repeats like a cycle of seasons in developing countries: financial shock, currency collapse, controlled “rescue,” and the quiet transfer of national wealth to foreign (US) hands. The mechanisms evolve—Fed interest rate hikes, hedge fund shorting attacks, privatization mandates—but the logic is constant. A Wall Street/Fed system that does not conquer with armies but conquers with capital. A nation does not need to be invaded to be opened; it only needs to be indebted, destabilized, and told that it must privatize its most prized national assets and that there is no alternative.
It has been observed that no developing country can ever become a developed country. A ceiling exists, not natural but engineered—set by Wall Street and the Federal Reserve. Colluding economists sanitize it as the “middle-income trap,” but look closely and the truth is plain: it is a USD trap, a deliberate debt trap designed to halt industrial rise and harvest national wealth at the moment when the sheep is sufficiently fattened. There is no such thing as the invisible hand of the market. The dirty hand of Wall Street and the Fed is so damned visible.
We can trace the pattern back to the 1970s, when the full blueprint was fully laid bare. After the collapse of the Bretton Woods system in 1971 and the formal end of dollar-gold convertibility, the United States gained something close to unlimited seigniorage power. Oil was soon priced exclusively in USD following the 1974 U.S.–Saudi agreement, and from that moment on, every nation needed dollars not only for trade, but for survival. When the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates under Paul Volcker in 1979–1981—from roughly 4% to nearly 20%—the shockwave hit Latin America like a financial tsunami. The region had borrowed heavily in cheap dollars throughout the 1970s; when rates soared, debt servicing exploded overnight. Mexico defaulted in 1982, followed by Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and almost the entire continent. It was not mismanagement—it was engineered scarcity. Only then did the IMF and World Bank arrive, not as neutral doctors, but as undertakers. “Structural adjustment” became the euphemism for enforced privatization, slashing of social spending, mass unemployment, and the transfer of national assets into foreign hands, and in particular US investment funds and multinationals. Ports, mines, highways, energy grids—sold at giveaway prices, then resold a decade later at ten times their valuation. Wealth extraction disguised as rescue. Monetary war disguised as reform. Eventually, the same dollars borrowed cheaply were repaid many times over in interest by the Latin American countries.
The pattern repeated two decades later on the other side of the Pacific. In 1997, capital fled Southeast Asia with coordinated precision. International hedge funds—George Soros’ Quantum Fund foremost among them—borrowed massive sums of local currency from Thai, Malaysian, and Indonesian banks, then dumped it onto the open market in a deliberate short-selling offensive. The Thai baht collapsed first; Bangkok abandoned its peg to the U.S. dollar in July 1997, triggering a domino effect across the region. The Indonesian rupiah fell by more than 80%. Malaysia bled reserves to defend the ringgit.
…
Countries that had spent years building up industry and infrastructure woke up to find half of their national wealth erased in days. Once again, mass corporate bankruptcy followed. Once again, IMF and World Bank arrived as saviors with pre-written “recovery packages.” And once again, the conditions were identical—open markets, privatization, sell national assets to foreign investors to repay impossible debts. The region’s airports, steel mills, telecom networks, and banks were auctioned off at crisis-price discounts—assets worth billions transferred for millions. A repeat of Latin America’s tragedy, only faster, more surgical, more profitable.
Yet one country stood outside the slaughter. China, still only emerging from poverty, recognized the game early. Beijing tightened capital controls, defended the yuan, and refused to let Wall Street’s tidal wave breach its gates. Hong Kong came under attack as well—Soros attempted to short both the Hang Seng Index and the Hong Kong dollar simultaneously, expecting Beijing to let the market fall. Instead, China stepped in, putting the totality of its foreign currency reserve at the disposal of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised interest rates sharply to break the attack, while state capital flooded the stock market to buy shares directly, converting speculative fire into fuel for future growth. The shorting failed. Soros retreated. Hong Kong stabilized. China became the only major economy in Asia to exit 1997 without being gutted and privatized.
From Latin America in the 1980s to Southeast Asia in 1997, the method was identical—engineer capital inflows, trigger sudden outflows, crash currencies, then harvest the ruins.
Wait, let’s not forget Russia. The post-Soviet collapse followed the same script, only on a scale so vast it reshaped world history. In 1991–1993, the ruble was thrown into chaos through coordinated speculation, propaganda, and economic “shock therapy” designed by Western advisers flown into Moscow. …
Only China refused to be played by the script. Wall Street’s strategy depends on a nation allowing the market to rule the state; China inverted that hierarchy. The state ruled the market, and the market served national interests. China saw through the Western propaganda of the “free market”—a mechanism that legitimizes looting—and chose a different path. …
The United States noticed. …
Beijing then took one more step—something no other nation under the dollar regime dared to attempt. It began constructing an entirely parallel financial universe. …
This is what Washington fears most: a world where crises are no longer profitable. The old cycle—create dependency, pull liquidity, force privatization—no longer works against a nation that controls its currency, its capital movement, and its industrial chain from raw materials to finished products.
…
If the 1980s were the debt trap, and 1997 the currency trap, then the 2020s are the trap snapping shut from the other direction. The United States, accustomed to triggering crises in others, now finds the leverage weakening. The dollar still dominates, but the monopoly is fractured. The harvest is no longer guaranteed. And in the eyes of Washington, one fact is intolerable: China is the only developing nation that survived the cycle and continued to accelerate. Not only that—China is also helping shield other developing countries from being harvested by Wall Street. …
There is a final irony in this system of global extraction—it did not merely impoverish others, it hollowed out America itself. When immense fortunes can be made overnight through financial engineering, the slow and patient work of factories becomes obsolete. ... Capital that once built railroads, machinery, aerospace, and advanced industry now chases derivatives, stock buybacks, and debt-leveraged acquisitions. A nation designed for production learned to live off extraction. The harvester became addicted to harvest, until it forgot how to plant.
Does Trump's declared No-Fly Zone over Venezuela include planes from Russia--a Strategic Partner with Venezuela? Will the US shoot down a Russian military cargo plane that aims to land in Venezuela?
I assume this Trumpian NFZ will not allow Venezuelan aircraft to fly out of their own country. Will the US shoot down a Venezuelan medical helicopter that heads to Brazil?
The US has taken over THE SKY above the country of Venezuela. Oh yes, this MUST be an act of war.
It will be a fascinating read for future generations. If the Chinese allow it.