Readers will no doubt be aware of much of the news. The Ukrainian sea drone attack in the Black Sea on two tankers on their way to Russian ports. One presumes that these attacks are part of the continuing effort to derail an American settlement with Russia, and that the attacks were probably backed by the UK. In other words, this wasn’t just some wild ass Ukrainian venture. Given that the attacks occurred, in my understanding, within Turkish territorial waters or very near those waters, non-Ukrainian assistance seems plausible.

Equally plausible is the notion that provocations of this sort will not deter the desperate Trump. The latest rumors underline what is driving that desperation—money:

War Intel @warintel4u ￼Secret Kushner-Dmitriev-Witkoff talks claimed by WSJ * Largest prisoner swap in history * US favored for Russian rare earths & gas * ExxonMobil meet Russian oil chiefs * Trump Jr pal met to buy into Russia’s #2 gas producer * Russia-SpaceX Mars mission 3:50 AM · Nov 29, 2025

I dunno. Could the Russians be using Dmitriev—who doesn’t have an official government position—to suck the Anglo-Zionists in, to get them to start bidding up offers to Russia for peace? In other non-news, the Russian offensive grinds on at an increased temp, especially in the Zaporozhye direction.

In other news, Trump claims that all of Venezuelan air space is being shut down for all flights. That has traditionally been considered an act of war. And the WSJ says that’s exactly what it is:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 55m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Trump threatens Maduro to step down or US will attack Venezuela militarily - WSJ

Trump is also threatening Honduran voters that they had better vote for his endorsed candidate—or else. As an inducement for Hondurans to vote the Right way, Trump has pardoned a recent former president of Honduras who is currently in a US prison, after being convicted of trying to smuggle 500 tons of cocaine into the US.

Also in Caribbean news, in the wake of a US double tap strike on a small boat in the Caribbean—presumably to make double sure there were no survivors—we learn that Hegseth gave these interesting instructions:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Secretary of War: “Kill them all.” A new Washington Post investigation reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth personally gave the order to “kill them all” during the first U.S. boat strike in the Caribbean on Sept. 2. According to multiple officials with direct knowledge, U.S. surveillance confirmed a suspected drug-running vessel, and Hegseth’s spoken directive was to leave no survivors. After the first missile strike, two men were seen alive in the water; the Special Operations commander overseeing the mission ordered a second strike to finish them, reportedly to comply with Hegseth’s order. ...￼ 9:39 PM · Nov 28, 2025

And in case you were wondering who’s in charge China way, …

Megatron @Megatron_ron Nov 27￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ After speaking with China’s President Xi, President Trump called Japan’s Prime Minister and advised her not to provoke China over Taiwan, per WSJ.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Nov 27 ￼We’re about to see another big shift in global military power. A private sector firm in China has reduced the cost of hypersonic missiles by 90%. These will now be very affordable for smaller countries to buy. Reminder: the US does not have these or air defence to counter them.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 21h￼ NEW: ￼￼ US demands Lebanon return unexploded bomb from Beirut bombing - Lebanese media The United States is demanding that Lebanon return the GBU-39B precision-guided bomb that was found and did not detonate in Beirut, fearing its advanced technology could fall into the hands of China, Russia, or Iran.

TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 Nov 28￼ Notice how quiet the United States Senate has been about this new development in the Ukraine corruption scandal￼? Why? Because the U.S. Senate are recipients from the money laundering. cc: @LindseyGrahamSC @LeaderJohnThune @SenJohnBarrasso @SenatorSlotkin Full list below:

Best government money can buy. You get what you pay for, er, what others pay for.

Wall Street Journal Opinion @WSJopinion 21h The Trump administration assures us that the vision of DOGE lives on, but one does wonder. The story of DOGE reads like another failed attempt to restrain and contain that which is institutionally implacable, writes Jeffrey Tucker https://on.wsj.com/48m3vZM

@SuppressedNws1￼BREAKING: This morning, an Israeli drone killed two Palestinian siblings, ages 8 and 11, just for crossing the so-called “yellow line”, a boundary that doesn’t even exist on the ground. Israel labeled them “terrorists,” as it routinely does to Palestinians simply trying to return to their homes.

In more thinking about China. Sanctioning China? Go ahead and try.

Ritesh Jain @riteshmjn￼ 1/ Brilliant read: China wants to import nothing it believes it can make better & cheaper. It refuses dependence on foreigners for a day longer than necessary. 2/ Today, China still buys semiconductors, software, aircraft, and complex machinery. But like a resident doctor, it’s learning to make these goods itself. 3/ Soon, China will produce and export these high-tech products independently. 4/ Tesla employs 85,000 workers, but BYD has 125,000 engineers. The US now mainly exports chips and soybeans to China. 5/ China is accumulating gold globally with its trade surplus. This signals a strategy: self-reliance in goods, paired with strategic financial strength through gold reserves. 6/ In short: China is shifting from being a customer to a global manufacturer and financial power, reducing reliance on the west. ￼10:38 PM · Nov 26, 2025

Big picture stuff—a reply to the FT article. These are excerpts from several very long tweets, but it describes what others call Neo-colonialism:

America-China Watcher @PandemicTruther￼ Poetic Justice - China’s Deindustrialization That Never Came — And Why the West Can No Longer Sell to China A response to @RobinBHarding article “China is making trade impossible” For years, Western analysts warned of China’s impending “deindustrialization.” (collapse). It was supposed to be the natural arc of economic development — rising wages, declining manufacturing, and eventual dependence on foreign imports. Instead, the exact opposite occurred. China doubled down on industry, expanded its production capacity across nearly every sector, and reached a point where foreign manufacturers increasingly find they have nothing China needs that it cannot already produce cheaper, faster, or at greater scale.

This next paragraph describes the Trump trade war and tariff shock and awe strategy that has backfired:

Washington’s long-term objective became clear: remove China from the global supply chain and rebuild a world where critical manufacturing returned to the U.S. or was redistributed among American-aligned economies. Multinationals were pressured to leave China, shift production to India or Vietnam, and restructure procurement so that even Chinese contractors had to relocate or lose business. ... China is not just a location; it is a mature industrial ecosystem that the U.S. has found impossible to replicate elsewhere. China’s continuously upgrading industrialization did not happen accidentally. It is the consequence of sanctions, energy shocks, financialization in the West, and Beijing’s deliberate push toward self-reliance. Today, the paradox is clear: the West hoped to constrain China’s industrial rise. In doing so, it forced China to industrialize further — until the point where selling industrial products to China is no longer a viable business model. 1. The Russia Lesson: A Future Sanctioned China Must Produce Everything The complaint that “China is making trade impossible” is as valid as “Russia is making trade impossible.” Western policy planners openly state that if Beijing reunifies with Taiwan, sanctions could mirror the Russia regime: financial cutoff, technology bans, trade strangulation. China drew the conclusion early — self-reliance is not optional. It is national survival. Russian industry after 2022 became a raw case study. Aircraft parts, semiconductors, machine tools — everything suddenly had to be produced domestically or sourced through alternative channels. China watched in real time. A country of 1.4 billion cannot afford such dependence. It must be able to manufacture jet engines, lithography machines, industrial robots, port cranes, agricultural equipment, ie, everything at home. Not 70%, not 90%. One hundred percent. Total self-reliance is insurance. Long-term. Strategic. Existential. Today, that is already close to reality.

The next section is an explanation of why Trump and Bessent are hell bent on maintaining dollar hegemony—this time, through Stablecoins. Of course, matters have reached the point that the Anglo-Zionists may need to resort to actual military conquest, as in Venezuela—presumed to be easier prey than Russia turned out to be. Along the way, the author also explains the animus in Latin America against the US: