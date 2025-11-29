Meaning In History

aDoozy
15m

Does Trump's declared No-Fly Zone over Venezuela include planes from Russia--a Strategic Partner with Venezuela? Will the US shoot down a Russian military cargo plane that aims to land in Venezuela?

I assume this Trumpian NFZ will not allow Venezuelan aircraft to fly out of their own country. Will the US shoot down a Venezuelan medical helicopter that heads to Brazil?

The US has taken over THE SKY above the country of Venezuela. Oh yes, this MUST be an act of war.

D F Barr
34m

It will be a fascinating read for future generations. If the Chinese allow it.

