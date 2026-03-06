Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
2h

So, the solution in November is to vote in more Democrats? Yes, that's the way out of our mess.

What percent of incumbents, both D and R, win their primaries? I don't know the answer, but it's pretty high. Then we wonder why nothing ever changes.

I'd say the Republicans might be just as evil as the Democrats, in a different way.....

Reply
Share
3 replies
Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
2hEdited

As it has been noted in the past, the first thing to go in war is the truth.

I see on social media, especially X, nothing but positive commentary on the war and how it’s progressing and how wonderful it is. I have come to the conclusion that Elon Musk must be allowing a tremendous amount of bot accounts to proliferate to support this idiotic war. Some of the assertions made are so blatantly false and totally off the mark that I have to wonder about all of it.

The thing I saw just a few minutes ago that made me laugh is the assertion that the United States through the CIA of course , has decided to anoint the former Crown Prince of Iran as the new transitional leader of the country.

This is a guy who is never had a job in his life, knows nothing about how to lead people and certainly not how to run any type of government . he has been away from Iran for 47 years and I’m supposed to believe that people are rising up in that country wanting him to come back. Have memories gone so short they have forgotten the brutality of the previous regime of the Shah?

Makes me wonder is the former crown prince and his family running low on money and would like to refill the coffers with new oil money from Iran. How much money did the former Shah take from the country during his rule, obviously enough for his family to live in great wealth to this day. What does the former crown prince do all day, just plot his return like a South American dictator?

That guy is so out of touch with reality and what is going on in Iran right now that he could not possibly be affective as any kind of leader.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture