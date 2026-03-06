Let’s start with some religion, since the Trump regime appears to trying to gin up support from the wacko fringe:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 11h￼ “It’s not even a close facsimile of Christianity. It’s clearly evil.” Tucker plays a clip of Pastor Greg Locke preaching in front of an Israeli flag. Calling to make Gaza “a parking lot,” blow the Dome of the Rock off the Temple Mount, and rebuild the Third Temple to bring back Jesus. Huckabee and Hagee also hold these views. These are the people driving U.S. policy right now.

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 10h￼ Rabbi calls Jesus Christ - “JC Penny.” Judeo-Christian civilization and values Christopher Helali @ChrisHelali 10h Jewish leader calling Jesus Christ - JC PENNY. Ayatollah Khamenei NEVER disrespected Jesus and spoke of him with love and reverence since he is considered to be a major Prophet who will return with Imam Mahdi at the end of days.

Anonymous sources? That suggests an attempt to play the Russia card:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 7h￼ ￼￼￼￼ American officials claim Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on the locations of U.S. military ships and aircraft in the Middle East, helping Tehran target American forces, according to The Washington Post. The reported data allegedly includes positions of U.S. warships, aircraft and radar systems in the region. According to anonymous U.S. officials cited by the paper, Moscow has been passing Iran information on American military assets since the conflict began. The claim suggests Washington believes Russia may be indirectly assisting Iran as fighting escalates. …

Here’s how Patty Marins sees the war at this point. Marins addresses some points raised in the comments—such as numbers of missile launchers. Readers may disagree with some of her views, but they are always at least arguable, fact based. It’s good to get that kind of strong view:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 16h￼ To my investor friends I believe oil and gas prices will continue rising, with higher fuel and freight costs putting pressure on inflation and economic growth. “Will the situation improve in the coming weeks?” No. Industries across the region are largely shut down, and virtually all foreign workers operating in Gulf countries have already been evacuated. The trend points to escalating bombings, and once Iran’s economically critical activities are fully disrupted, I expect them to proceed with mining the Strait of Hormuz, which means weeks with zero maritime traffic. “How long will the war last?” A very long time. ... … It feels like the US and Israel are fighting a different, extremely expensive tactical war with limited results, while the Iranians hold the Strait in their hands. I foresee continuous political and economic wear on the U.S. government, which has created a situation where it can’t simply quit the war, not just due to the humiliation of defeat, but because Iran now has even stronger motives than ever to complete its nuclear bomb. After five days of war, Iran still retains virtually all its capabilities, some degraded, but all operational. The war will be long, with no short-term path to diplomacy. “But Iran could run out of launchers and missiles” Iran has been producing mobile launchers for 35-40 years and storing them. They’ve also been producing missiles capable of reaching Israel for over 20 years, stockpiled in underground bases. In videos, I’ve seen no more than 30-40 launchers destroyed, so hundreds likely remain. What the U.S. can do is keep dropping bombs, while the financial markets become a bigger enemy than Iran itself. That’s how I see it.

Here’s Marins talking about Tomahawk reloads for USN ships. Bear in mind my contention that Tomahawks may not constitute the majority of missiles on the AEGIS destroyers—the majority quite possibly being missile interceptors. Note Marins’ emphasis on the time factor, because we’re now at a week into the war on Iran.

￼Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 12h￼ Tomahawk Reloads With Omani ports under attack and completely exposed to the Houthis, as well as the ports in the Horn of Africa, the American fleet can only be reloading its Tomahawks to the east, most likely in Pakistan or India. This procedure has to be done in ports, although there are tests of at-sea reloading (such as the TRAM), the reload at sea is not yet fully operational, especially in open ocean waters. Diego Garcia is about 3,000 km away and would take more than a week (considering round trip and reloading), which I rule out as something they are doing. If any OSINT has information, please post.

Again, Marins on a topic that came up in comments:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 5h￼ The fight against the Iranian ultra reinforced concrete is a challenge. 50 aircraft attacking a single bunker may sound like a lot, but it’s actually very little when dealing with reinforced concrete, especially since Iran has developed one of the world’s best ultra-high-performance concretes (UHPC). ... Iran’s concrete and its bunkers are far more modern than those Soviet-era structures, and they are just as strong. especially in multi-level underground facilities. I would even dare say that 50 strikes wouldn’t penetrate even the first layers. . Months ago I wrote about Iranian reinforced concrete and why it is almost impossible to destroy the main Iranian military bases, without are boots on ground. You can destroy tunnel entrances and some shallow tunnels, but not the main bases that guard large stockpiles; they are highly reinforced, just like those housing the nuclear program. The large American bunker-buster bomb, with up to 60m of penetration, only reaches that number in soil. In the tests from the universities I cited, the GBU-57 reached less than 3-8m. This means that the bombs dropped today against Khamenei’s bunker must have only destroyed the flower pots at the entrance. The US-Israel have immense power in this war, incomparable to Iran’s, but the Iranians are in a better position. . Those who follow me closely can get a real sense of how Iran is actually in a favorable position in this conflict. While its enemies are facing immense pressure from the Gulf countries and the global economy, Iran still holds the straight of Hormuz firmly in its hands. It continues to launch heavy missiles, deploy drones, and maintain operational navy and air force capabilities. They know that time will politically and economically erode the American administration, and they have no intention of negotiating. The problem with all of this? There is no longer any reason for Iran to stop its nuclear program, quite the opposite, in fact.

Here’s how Qatar puts numbers to the concept of time being on Iran’s side:

￼The Spectator Index @spectatorindex 10h￼ BREAKING: Qatar’s energy minister warns oil price could rise to $150 in ‘two to three weeks’ if tankers remain unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Financial Times report.

Commentary on Iran’s continuing destruction of THAAD radars. This radar placed in Jordan was obviously positioned in defense of Israel as well as in defense of our major base in Jordan:

Policy Tensor @policytensor 10h￼ If they can hit THAAD batteries, they can definitely hit the destroyer defended by Aegis that we were talking about yesterday, too. This is a very, very big deal. It’s almost as if Iran were a military peer in terms of Krepinevich’s ‘mature precision strike regime’. ￼ These are very big kills. Gianluca Mezzofiore @GianlucaMezzo￼ NEW: The radar for a THAAD system was struck and apparently destroyed in Jordan while two other THAAD radar systems may have been hit in the UAE, satellite images show - w/

This next could prove very important, and a possible sticking point for the US military command:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ They’re going to have to move the pilots closer to the targets to hit with these. Yesterday the infoslop accounts said that videos of Iranian air defence were real but were friendly fire. Ergo: these pilots will fly against air defence because stand-off munitions are running out. Clash Report @clashreport 8h The U.S. moved 1,000+ Paveway guided-bomb kits from Osan Air Base to the U.S. in Dec 2025, possibly later used in strikes on Iran. Seoul says the transfer happened without prior consultation.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ Operation MAGA Sabotage Part 3: Democrats are going in for the kill. The 2026 and 2028 elections will be about the war and the economic fallout that resulted from it. . Operation Sabotage MAGA: box Trump in completely. Make sure he can’t retreat and is forced to lose a war publicly while the economy starts to collapse.

Heather Long @byHeatherLong Yikes. Almost every major industry group shed jobs in February. Private sector overall: -86,000 Hospitality -27,000 Healthcare -28,000 Manufacturing -12,000 Tranport/warehouse -11,000 Construction -11,000 Information -11,000 Federal gov’t -10,000 Professional/biz -5,000 Mining -2,000 Social assistance +9,000 Finance +10,000

