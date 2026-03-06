The Anglo-Zionist war on the world—a war on any alternatives to subjugation to the Anglo-Zionist Empire, such as BRICS—has always been waged with both kinetic as well as economic/financial weapons. The longer the war on Iran front continues the more clear become the consequences of Iran’s asymmetric response. Of course Iran is responding with their missiles and drones, but their energy war on the Anglo-Zionist Empire is inducing panic. The two combined may force Trump to TACO as he did last June, although Iran is refusing to play along with Trump’s UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER shtick. That may force Trump to keep the war going, which means further implosion of the base structure that has controlled the Middle East energy supply for so many decades. The alternative is humiliation.

Let’s take a look at some of what’s going on in the energy field, bearing in mind the alarming economic indicators—as well as indications that this war could go global in a kinetic sense as well as the current global economic sense:

We now have: 1. The 2nd largest monthly job loss since the pandemic 2. Oil prices up +60% in 4 months to a new 2-year high 3. Gas prices up more than +20% since December 2025 4. US PPI inflation unexpectedly rising to its highest since July 2025 5. 10Y Note Yield up +20 basis points this week 6. $600B+ in expected AI investment from Magnificent 7 companies in 2026 Own assets or be left behind. . BREAKING: US oil prices surge above $90/barrel, up +14% on the day, now at the highest level since October 2023. We expect to see US gas prices above $3.50/gallon by Monday.

BREAKING: Russia is now providing Iran with real-time intelligence on the locations of US military assets, including warships and aircraft in the Middle East, per the Washington Post. Russia calls for an end to the war, which it says is an "unprovoked act of armed aggression."

Well, what about it? Did our planners really “plan” without that likelihood in mind? Did they have a “plan” on how to deal with that? Did they think Russia wouldn’t pay us back in kind?

Private Credit: BlackRock limits withdrawals from it's private credit fund. Welcome to the roach motel. You can check in but you can't check out.

My understanding is that withdrawals by investors are limited to 5%, whereas some investors had been attempting to withdraw up to 9%. It all means that Trump’s got a lot to worry about while this disastrous war unfolds.

Now, a couple days ago I heard that China was going to shut off exports of petroleum products. A lot of people think that is only a petroleum consumer—which it is—but in fact China also exports large quantities of refined petroleum products. Much of that goes to Asian countries that export finished goods to the US. This is official:

Look for other major producers of refined petroleum products to follow suit in these unstable conditions. The blowback—including inflation—will be global.

We also heard yesterday that KSA is scrambling to shift its export terminal operations from the now closed Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. But here’s Sean Foo’s brief take on that move:

Saudi Arabia is now scrambling to divert oil flows to their port on the Red Sea coast. But unfortunately for MBS, that is not even a stopgap measure. The Red Sea coast is underdeveloped compared to the infrastructure next to Hormuz and targets on the Red Sea can be easily struck by Iran or their proxies like the Houthis. The global energy markets are still on a daily countdown. Now JP Morgan puts the average duration for disaster at 25 days from the start of the war. Well, we are in day seven or day eight and time is ticking.

But Foo had a lot more to say in the second half of his video today about the long term effects of energy uncertainty:

You read that right. Putin is threatening to cut off gas exports to the EU. Maybe they should reconsider helping out Trump in his hour of desperation:

Putin is making his own moves. He’s making his own calculations to really turn this into a war of economic attrition. New commodities versus money printing and debt. Firstly, Russia has the ability to do so obviously because of the spike up in prices. Russia’s making a fortune in their oil and gas exports, revenues and earnings are flying up. They have a consistent and friendly buyer--and that is China. China will be making up their energy shortfall with Russian volumes. Demand for Russian supply is only going to grow stronger. Moscow can’t directly hurt US energy markets, but they can squeeze Trump’s allies across the Atlantic. Europe today is even more vulnerable to an energy disruption of their oil and gas supply, especially from Qatar. They have been cut off. EU dependence on Russia is real. In 2025, they imported 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas and LNG from the Russians. That’s 12% of total gas imports. And should Putin cut that supply off, it would cripple EU economies and hammer EU industries. Factories will crumble, production of real goods will slow down and put even more pressure on the West. So the pressure is really building for the US and its allies out there. It’s really clear as day to see this one. The Iran war is directly benefiting BRICS-- especially Russia, especially China. The Chinese get to consolidate their export dominance. Their industries will remain strong and solid. And because of their proximity and partnership with Russia, they can outwait and outlast all other industries. And by cutting off oil exports, Beijing is effectively ring fencing their own economy. Meanwhile, Putin now has ample breathing room to rebuild his financial reserves, which means the Ukraine conflict will drag on further and put the Russians in a much stronger position. Now, since 2022, Russia has been drawing down their rainy day reserves. The National Well-being Fund has dropped from 9 trillion rubles to 4 trillion, which is a significant draw down. The finance ministry can tap into this when the price of crude falls below $60 or $59 a barrel, which is the Russian benchmark. But when Brent crude today is well above $80 a barrel, Putin can actually divert gains. He can divert profits to replenish the reserves. It’s not rocket science here. This directly means that the longer the Iran war drags on, the richer and more secure Russia gets. Their war chest rebuilds while their energy leverage becomes even stronger. Now, how is that going to benefit Trump and Witkoff during the next round of negotiations? Putin will be in an even stronger position and will dictate outcomes on his own terms. It’s going to happen. The West is draining themselves and damaging their own economies. Russia is just sitting back. Putin is chilling. He’s just chilling--he’s resting and he’s getting richer at the same time. The US will lose even more leverage in the weeks and the months ahead. The Iran war is going to continue. Congress has failed to stop it. This update is critical and it tells us that Trump has carte blanche to do whatever he wants. The Iran war powers resolution has failed. The majority of the House, has rejected the resolution and they’re actually backing Trump’s war in Iran. So the Hormuz crisis will continue and we’ll be inching closer and closer towards a global energy shutdown.

Fun fact about that House vote. 4 Dems voted with the GOP. If they had voted with the other Dems Massie’s resolution would have passed by one vote. I haven’t looked into this, but could this have been a cynical move to keep the war going for political benefit?

Of course, Trump is trying his best to tame energy markets, but no one is going to trust the promise of US naval escorts. It just paints a bigger target for Iranian missiles and a bigger excuse to be attacked. The risk is just not worth it. And that’s why shipping costs are up more than five times more than 10x in just a week. This entire mess is about to get worse. Time is of the essence and there has to be off ramps. But Trump is still telling the world that the US is winning and Iran is losing, which kind of means we will still fight on and ramp up the chaos in a region. Trump: We’re destroying more of Iran’s missiles and drone capability every single hour, knocking them out like nobody thought was possible. As soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes, the launcher gets hit. They don’t know what’s happening. But we have the greatest military anywhere in the world. Their navy is gone. 24 ships in 3 days. That’s a lot of ships. And uh they’re calling. They’re saying, “How do we make a deal?” I said, “You’re being a little bit late.” Trump’s exuberance over the war just points to a lasting inflation crisis. China and Russia won’t really be affected by it--they’re effectively one economic unit. They might have a thousand problems between them, but an energy shortage is not one of them. But for Europe, it definitely is. The cost of jet fuel alone has gone up by a whopping 70%. Plane tickets will cost an arm and a leg now. And for the US, higher inflation is the biggest risk because it affects interest rates. The economy is already buckling and the Fed is now effectively trapped. CPI today is around 2.4%. Already higher than the Fed’s target of 2%. But every $10 rise in [?] prices increases headline inflation by over 20 basis points. Which means today CPI could already be hitting 2.9% and we just don’t know it yet.

The rise in the cost of jet fuel will make this war much more expensive than it already is if the war continues.

Imagine the scenario of a prolonged energy shutdown for Hormuz. Iran’s plan to inflict a financial toll on the US might already be working. Should [?] hit 130, CPI would be nearly 4%. The Fed can’t possibly cut rates at that point--it will be impossible. And if a U-turn does happen with the rate hikes, markets would collapse. There will be no safe havens at that point. Treasury bonds will plunge in value and American stocks will get clobbered. So, not all is well. The US is still very vulnerable to the blowback effects and when the dust settles the US will be in a much weaker financial position. Ironically, the big winners from this will be China and Russia and they are simply not doing much.

Meanwhile, November gets nearer, day by day. The pressure builds.