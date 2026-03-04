I have an appointment today that I’ll need to leave for in less than an hour. So …

Last night I predicted that the Anglo-Zionists would unleash a terror bombing campaign against Iran in a desperate attempt to subdue Iran and short circuit the mounting opposition to this war. The reports of the possible use of B-52s, B-1s, and B-2s point in that direction. My guess is that the focus of the terror bombing will be heavily on Teheran, for several reasons.

First, Teheran is the nerve center of Iran and its government—although Iran’s prepared wartime decentralization is proving effective so far. Additionally, the high value military targets in Iran are mostly well protected underground. This explains the Anglo-Zionist terror campaign against schools and hospitals that the UK Daily Telegraph reported on yesterday—and was confirmed by Professor Marandi, speaking from Teheran last night. The desperation goal is to prevent this war from becoming a long term war of attrition which Anglo-Zionism will lose politically, economically, and militarily.

I also spent some time listening to Ted Postol with Nima and studying summaries by Patty Marins. Postol has a lot of valuable insights, although I disagree with him on one key point.

Postol is of the view that unless air defenses are supported by a high quality air force, the air defenses will be largely suppressed in time. He believes (as does Marins) that this is happening in Iran currently. That doesn’t mean that the AD goes away, simply that it is reduced to ambush tactics that will have an attitional effect given time. So, for example, Ynet is reporting (and this is supported by video) that an F-35 was lost over Teheran today.

Further, ballistic missiles such as are fielded by Iran are, in Postol’s view, less effective than airplane dropped bombs. A moment of reflection shows that what Postol is suggesting is that this war will turn into a war of attrition in which neither side can stop the other. Therefore, says Postol, the side with the greater staying power will prevail. Postol believes that Iran will have the greater staying power—but not simply because of their large stock of missiles and drones. He believes that Iran’s economic war will have an enormous effect. In that regard he stresses the heavy dependence of Far Eastern countries on Persian Gulf energy. Some knuckleheads are gloating over the paid that Iran’s closure of Hormuz will have on China. But Japan and South Korea are far more heavily dependent on Persian Gulf energy—on a percentage basis. China also has a large reserve of oil as well as backup from Russia. However, Postol’s larger point is that the US is heavily dependent on the Far Eastern economies and that pain inflicted on those economies will blow back against the US economy—where public opinion is heavily against Trump’s war.

Where I disagree with Postol is his view that this will be a long war. I admit that that may be the case, but I believe that there are strong factors that militate in the direction of a desperate search for a quick end. The logistics and expense of conducting this war are already proving hugely burdensome and occasioning political questioning. I believe the burden of resupply will grow rapidly. The Iranian focus on US bases is requiring that Anglo-Zionist attacks be launched from longer ranges, which exacerbates these problems. Additionally, the effectiveness of the Iranian attacks on US infrastructure (radar, comms, etc.) is also having a severe effect. All of these factors contribute to Trump’s need to get this over with fast, but it also contributes to Iranian resolve—because this is exactly the war that Iran prepared for.

Here are some brief insights gleaned from Philip Pilkington’s account this morning:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk ￼NYT publishing evidence of extensive damage to American bases, communications and radar infrastructure. It looks like the Trump administration is going to have to defend what’s going on in public. The media are not playing ball. Yookay MoD tells us that they used an F35 to shoot down Shahed drones. F-35 sorties cost about $35,000 an hour. Sidewinder missile: $400,000. 3 hour round trip? Half a million to shoot down a $30,000 drone? Maybe a $950,000 if you can get two. Pure capeshit. “Will Trump TACO?”... Markets are asking. Trump cannot TACO. He has no control over the situation. Iran are in Total War mode. Their ‘Decentralised Mosaic Defence’ doctrine is activated. The war is on autopilot and being run by regional IRGC commanders. The Final TACO. This extremely alarming speech from Naftali Bennet was suppressed in the elite Western media. The Israelis have really begun to securitize the Turks. The Kurdish stratagem raises no small risk that Turkey will enter the war. [On Iran’s side!] [The Turks have already said they see the threat and are prepared.] Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 18h Starting to take rough stabs at approximating the big picture for the US side in the standoff attrition war currently happening in the ME. We’re already hearing rumblings about “munition” shortages including an explicit quote from an unnamed official by CNN yesterday that we’re “running low” on Tomahawks. It’s unsurprising that we’d be running low on interceptors, but I’ve seen people react incredulously to this statement. It’s entirely in the realm of possibility. … Collingwood ￼@admcollingwood 3h￼ The US cannot defend itself in the Western Pacific. Trump’s Iran War might will be America’s Singapore Moment, with the burning US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain as its HMS Repulse. It needs to turn things around rapidly to regain prestige and deterrence.

Patty Marins has valuable insights to add, and her views tend to support what I wrote above. Excerpts from her summaries:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 Mar 3￼ The Astronomical Daily Costs of the US-Israel-Iran War: Billions and Counting The escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, now in its fourth day as of March 3, 2026, has unleashed not only military and humanitarian devastation but also staggering economic burdens. Daily costs for the primary belligerents and affected regional players are running into the multi-billion-dollar range, driven by intense military operations, defensive expenditures, infrastructure damage, and widespread economic disruptions. …

Read it all—invaluable. Marins calculates that the military costs alone are probably over $3B/day, but when other costs (as above) are factored in the cost likely approaches $10B/day.

This next summary—dynamite for evaluating what’s happening. Note Marins’ emphasis on the dynamics that point to the Anglo-Zionist desperation to end this fast.