Putin Chose Wisely

Trump got what he wanted - Hegseth

a handsome talking head from Fox with Zero military experience

Yes he was in the national guard - but lets face it - Zero experience

Can't manage the large number of military forces & tremendous budget

Can't manage the Navy Fleet or Air Force Planes & tremendous budget

No Knowledge of ballistic missiles nor nuclear enrichment

Effectively Not Qualified in Military nor Economics

Usually you pick one or the other

REMINDER: BELOUSOV

In May 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrei Belousov as the new Minister of Defence, replacing long-time ally Sergei Shoigu. Belousov is an economist / an accountant

No Military Experience

specialized in economics - and routing out corruption

BUDGET & LOGISTICS

Putin chose wisely.

.

Thanks, Mark, for the additional explanation about the dockside ships. On another topic, Trump got the people to come out on the streets, all right. Not to topple the government, but for a funeral procession for 100+ little girls. That footage was so heartbreaking.

