I’ll do a quick morning roundup for now with some of the major developments.

First, I’m listening to Alastair Crooke (having already listened to Sean Foo): Trump’s Dangerous War of Choice. Crooke and his wife monitor the Hebrew media closely, and it’s being reported there that the decision to start a war on Iran was made on 12/29/25 at Mar a Lago—including setting at least the week, if not the day, that the war would begin. So everything we’ve heard since then has been Trumpian gaslighting of Americans. Lies, if you prefer.

Two important takeaways from Sean Foo this morning (US Triggers Global Economic COLLAPSE). First, Foo argues that in normal times one would expect a flight to the dollar as a safe haven in time of war. That isn’t happening so far—and that signals serious global uncertainty about the future. It’s a bad sign. Second, it’s possible that the US is trying goad China into a more active role in the war. Here’s Foo’s conclusion:

Now, one [might] say [that the US is] almost goading China into action, but it’s unlikely that Beijing will take the bait. The US has a bigger power projection in the region. China would be objectively fighting an uphill battle. The better move [for China] will be to watch Trump doom the US economy and lock itself into another endless war. The true weakness of the US is its financialized economy. We have said it a thousand times here. War costs a ton of money and this expense will continue to snowball for years and decades down the line. So while the US keeps throwing money into yet another black hole, China will be focusing on industries and winning the tech race. So the US [cornering?] Iran might seem like an instant win, but this move is going to backfire sooner or later. There is no free lunch here. But let me know what you think. What is Trump really trying to accomplish here? What are China’s options to this?

I’ve argued repeatedly that the Anglo-Zionist Empire—which is built on a financial oligarchy supported by US military muscle—is in a losing financial and economic battle. It was, humanly speaking, inevitable that the resort would sooner or later be made to military action to maintain the financial hegemony and to subjugate the rest of the world—Rubio made that crystal clear at Munich, and Trump has made that pretty clear in his own roundabout way as well. The war on Russia has been going very poorly, so I have also argued that the Southern Front—against Iran, the linchpin of BRICS—would be the logical next target, never a frontal attack on Russia or China. Here we are. And things aren’t going well.

This looks like a huge development. Not only is the Strait of Hormuz closed, but Iran is now targeting Gulf—including Saudi—oil production. It seems hard to overestimate the importance of this:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h BREAKING: Saudi Arabia has shut down Ras Tanura, its largest oil refinery, following an Iranian drone strike. Ras Tanura processes 550,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ Saudi commentator to Al Jazeera: “America has abandoned us”. I think America’s presence in the Middle East is on its last legs. This war is America’s Suez moment. همام شعلان || H . Shaalan @osSWSso 13h Translated from Arabic Saudi official to Al Jazeera: America has abandoned us, and focused its defense systems on protecting Israel, leaving the Gulf states that host its military bases at the mercy of Iranian missiles and drones.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 2h￼ Iran closes not only the Strait of Hormuz, but the entire Middle East energy industry. Today, the world’s largest oil company, Aramco, was attacked; QatarEnergy announced the shutdown of its LNG operations after Ras Laffan and Mesaieed were targeted. Adding to this, an oil platform belonging to the Emirates is burning in the Gulf after being struck. The US-Israel war, which they wanted to be a quick, cinematic success in just a few days, has now triggered an explosive surge in global oil and LNG prices.

If you think that world leaders are on the phone right now to thank and congratulate Trump, you’re most like wrong. Spain, for one, is telling the US to keep its planes out of its bases

Anglo-Zionists and their running dog lackeys appear to be in full scramble mode:

￼Sohrab Ahmari @SohrabAhmari￼ Israel. Bus. Throw. Under. Margaret Brennan @margbrennan￼ Secretary Rubio told Rep Turner that the US “did not target Khamenei and we were not targeting the leadership in Iran.” Republican Rep Turner focuses on the distinction of who pulled the trigger to argue that the US is not the country undertaking regime change. He declined to answer when I asked if that meant the US did not want Israel to do so.

This is to some extent speculative, but since we’ve engaged in similar speculation in the last few days …

Sohrab Ahmari @SohrabAhmari The admin is now going out of its way to make this dumb distinction — BY WAY OF DISAVOWING REGIME CHANGE (after Trump repeatedly said he’s freeing Iran). Slexahaw37 @Frickios Khamenei’s secret location, it turned out, was simply his office. The US and Israel have consistently claimed Khamenei was in hiding. “This is basically just fabricated drama to make Trump look bigger and more dramatic than he really is,” a senior Iranian official told Drop Site Ronnie Smash @Ronnie_Smash 5h￼ They targeted Khameni so there would be no off ramp for Trump to deescalate. He got played

Moving on, here’s one of the most consequential strictly military news items today. There were claims and counterclaims about this yesterday, but there appears to be photographic confirmation today:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ ￼￼￼ Iran hit a core element of the US missile defense system. At Qatar’s Al Udeid base, the AN/FPS-132 radar, worth about $1 billion, was struck. This radar is a key node in Washington’s global missile shield, covering a vast area from Europe to the Indian Ocean. Only six exist worldwide, including sites in the US, Britain, and Greenland. It can detect launches from over 5,000 kilometers away, including from Russia. The damage may be repairable, and the US still has broad surveillance capabilities in the region. But the financial and strategic blow is real. No country had previously taken out a component of US theater missile defense. This will not end the war, but it proves Iran can inflict serious damage.

Moving on, the NYT is reporting—and the US military is confirming—that the US has shot down three of its own planes over Kuwait—and there is video confirmation for at least one shootdown:

3 U.S. Planes Are Shot Down in ‘Friendly Fire’ in Kuwait, U.S. Military Says Separately, a drone attack hit the U.S. Embassy compound in the Persian Gulf state, as Iran continues to target American assets across the Middle East.

There are also reports that the US is pulling its planes back from bases that have been struck in the Middle East—and this could be fallout from the attack on the radar. The fallback bases are said to be on Cyprus, but Iran is vowing to drive the US from Cyprus, too. Iranian missiles struck Cyprus yesterday and again today.

Disarray on Day Three. So far.