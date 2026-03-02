Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Marjorie Taylor Greene ￼@mtgreenee

2h￼

And just like that we are no longer a nation divided by left and right, we are now a nation divided be those who want to fight wars for Israel and those who just want peace and to be able to afford their bills and health insurance.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Trump may well be on bus alert, too.

Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture