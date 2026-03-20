That’s the question that’s being asked, as this war for Jewish Supremacy takes an increasing toll on the global economy. Trump continues to gaslight his base—we’ve already won, the war will be over soon, everything will be great—but the facts don’t lie. The situation is going from bad to worse, and Trump is scrambling for some way out of this before his base turns on him. Meanwhile, Israel is doing everything it can to make an American exit impossible.

Here’s an example of what I mean. Polling shows that Americans as a whole are strongly against Trump’s war. Nevertheless, those who voted for Trump in 2024 express support for the war—but that support is not overwhelming. According to the latest Ipsos/Quincy poll:

53% support the war (40% “strongly”)

55% are worried about gas prices

58% oppose “boots on the ground”

79% favor declaring victory and GTHO

Those are shifting sands, not a solid foundation for a continuing war.

Trita Parsi has published a smart article that tries to assess this whole situation: How can Trump maintain base support, find an exit sooner rather than later while navigating increased Iranian leverage, at the same time handling the collapse in global support for the US.

Trump’s window for face-saving exit may be closing now Escalation is only putting him in a lose-lose situation, so negotiating is the only option. However, Iran’s growing leverage could prevent an easy off-ramp.

Parsi begins with the situation as it stands. Trump went into the war with what he thought was a plan: A massive decapitation strike facilitated by a traitor inside the Iranian regime that was supposed to paralyze and then change the regime. Plan A came crashed and burned, as Iran quickly switched to full out war against USrael, focusing heavily on US bases throughout the region. With no Plan B, Trump foolishly allowed the US to be led by Israel—which did have a Plan B, albeit one that had nothing to do with US interests:

the Israelis want to prolong the war to degrade Iran’s entire industrial base, regardless of what happens to energy markets, Trump’s presidency, and security in the region as a whole.

That culminated with the USraeli attack on the South Pars gas field that led to Iran’s retaliation that has paralyzed much of the energy production in the entire Gulf region. Interestingly, Parsi points out that the South Pars field is actually shared by Iran and Qatar—so the USraeli strike was, in fact, an attack on Qatar as well as Iran.

The ensuing international uproar led Trump to try to lie his way out of the fiasco, denying any knowledge of the Israeli strike, but that fell flat. Instead, the US attempted to pivot to placate the rest of the world by floating the idea of unsanctioning Iranian all that’s “on the sea”, having previously unsanctioned Russian oil. While this may have been an attempt to jawbone oil prices down, it was also a recognition of a serious problem for world supplies:

Javier Blas @JavierBlas￼￼ This is a very important story: “…The amount of oil stored at sea — a vital buffer for markets — is running down fast…” About 1/3 of what’s left is Iranian.

Of course, much of that Iranian oil is bound for China, not to the West. The dynamics remains the same:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ If Hormuz stays closed another 3-4 weeks, it all begins to crumble...into an already-teetering global sovereign debt problem & consumer credit problem. Based on what I’m hearing, it is highly likely Hormuz will remain closed for at least another 3-4 weeks. Let’s watch.

In other words, Iran has massive leverage. We know that Trump’s attempts to reach out to Iran for a ceasefire have flopped, but Iran has indicated that they will demand reparations for any peace. Parsi presents Iran’s threefold demands:

a closing of American bases,

reparations, and

sanctions relief

Parsi concludes:

The first may happen over time anyway, [Iran is creating the new facts on the ground]

the second [reparations] is highly unlikely, but

the third — sanctions relief — may become more plausible as the cost of the war rises, and escalation strategies become increasingly suicidal for Trump.

Parsi believes that sanctions relief could be the key that could open the door to an end to the war, simply because Iran knows this war is existential and it cannot afford to simply halt hostilities. That would be an invitation to a future return to war. What could push Trump toward this solution? Here is Parsi’s thinking on what could push Trump there:

Trump may not yet have reached the point at which the cost of continuing the war is so high that he opts to offer sanctions exemptions to select countries to get Iran’s agreement to open the straits and end the war. He will likely only reach that point once it’s clear that his base is starting to turn against the war in a serious manner. At that point, Trump will face a time crunch. He will need a narrative in which he declares himself a victor — with his base believing it. Absent the ability to convince his base that he has won, the benefit of ending the war may not outweigh the cost of continuing it. And as soon as his base starts turning against the war, his ability to convince them of his victory starts to wane.

While this reasoning seems to play into the polling I cited up top, I believe it fails. For starters, Trump’s base of war support is weak—40% max, but not strongly. That will erode quickly as the bad news hits the economy, as the polling also shows even Trump supporters are very concerned. Anecdotally, I’m paying $4.39/gallon currently. And that is going up sharply by the day.

Further, while the Dems allowed Trump to get past the war resolution vote in the early going, Trump’s ask for $200 billion in additional war funding will pose a serious challenge for the Dems. A vote for that funding will likely become a vote for ownership of the economic mess that’s the light in the tunnel we see coming towards us. This could be a challenge for the war party. Two weeks or so ago it may have looked smart to let Trump go ahead into a disaster, but funding that disaster now that the consequences are becoming more apparent? As Parsi concludes, Trump is in a lose-lose position, so why join him? Tulsi’s lying responses to the tough questioning she faced yesterday in the Senate may be a signal of quickly eroding political support.

The weakness of Parsi’s argument is that he concentrates on pain to the American consumer base, but fails to take into account the bigger political picture, the bigger economic picture (Luke Gromen, above), and the collapse of international support. All of these are important, but I believe that the Anglo-Zionist imperial position is losing ground steadily to BRICS. Here are some indications that go even beyond NATO countries unanimously rejecting Trump’s pleas for help.

Japan stiffed Trump and has entered into an agreement to buy Russian oil with Chinese yuan. That is Japan stepping outside the domain of King Dollar, and Trump was uncharacteristically quiet about that open defection by a hugely important economy. South Korea, another important economy for the US, is in a very similar position. My guess is that a reopening of Hormuz won’t change that much—if at all—simply because it will be years before any semblance of normality returns to the energy markets. Japan doesn’t have years.

China, which initially shut off all energy exports, is now suggesting that it will look for ways to accommodate its Southeast Asian neighbors—who rely heavily on China. Will that include sharing Iranian oil with Singapore—which supplies Australia? All of these countries are important to the US economy, so it will be interesting to see what the quid for the Chinese quo will be—payment in yuan? Then there’s Taiwan, and supplies of rare earths. There are a lot of parts of the Anglo-Zionist Empire that we may see shifting in the very near future—including even in Europe.

All of this is an argument that Trump needs an out sooner rather than later—he’s in a lose-lose position, and his position gets worse by the day. However, for an argument by Patty Marins that USreal could turn to the use of tactical nukes, see here: The Israeli Strike Near Iran’s Reactor is an Ominous Signal. I prefer to be optimistic—if you can call what I’ve sketched out optimism—but I’d be remiss if I failed to point to such danger signals.

And there’s more going on geopolitically. This is turning into a real global war. Trump and the Anglo-Zionists are losing control, have lost control:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ If I wanted to discredit US neocons & their foreign sponsors for a generation, I would give them exactly what they have always wanted: A big war with Iran, at their urging… …that leads directly to a collapse of global financial markets, the banking system, and the economy. . Bessent un-sanctioned Russian oil AFTER WaPo reported Russia was helping Iran targeting US assets the way the US has been helping UKR target Russian assets... ...& yet Wall Street consensus overwhelmingly remains that “Bessent has everything under control.” Fade that view, hard

So, now check this out:

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone￼ PUTIN OFFERS TO STOP INTEL TO IRAN IF US CUTS UKRAINE Russia proposed to the U.S. that it would halt sharing intelligence with Iran if Washington stopped providing intel to Ukraine. The offer, made by envoy Kirill Dmitriev to Trump aides in Miami, was rejected. Europeans worry Moscow aims to split the U.S. from its allies. Russia has increased intelligence and military support to Iran, despite calling reports “fake news.” The Kremlin said Ukraine peace talks are “on hold,” while the U.S. continues limited intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries to Kyiv. Recent easing of Russian oil sanctions has further alarmed European leaders. Jaga behera - NISM Certified @jagaa_official￼ ￼ Russia just offered a trade: “Stop supporting Ukraine… and we’ll stop helping Iran.” The U.S. said NO. Here’s what this really means: → Russia is linking TWO wars into one negotiation → Trying to split the U.S. from Europe → Using Iran as leverage, not loyalty And the signal is clear: This isn’t diplomacy. This is geopolitical bargaining at scale. Ukraine isn’t just about territory anymore. Iran isn’t just about the Middle East. It’s one connected chessboard now ￼ Watch alliances. That’s where the real game is Mayank Pandey @mayank5885￼ … The rejection makes one thing clear: this isn’t about peace, it’s about pressure and positioning on multiple fronts.

Two points.

First, Russia’s decisions re intel sharing don’t bind China. Iran has its own plans and can keep going.

Darwin @D4RW1NEXE￼ Kremlin offered a fleeting, unenforceable tactical concession in exchange for permanent strategic dominance in Eastern Europe. Halting Iranian intel provides a temporary illusion of security. Abandoning Kyiv actively rewrites the global power map forever. ...

Second, as I keep saying, it’s all connected. The war on Russia, the war on Iran, the war China—they’re all fronts in the big Anglo-Zionist war for global hegemony.

Regarding the big picture of the military situation:

Shaiel Ben-Ephraim @academic_la 21h￼ I talked to two Israeli sources on why Iranian launches continue to increase, despite US-Israeli claims that they have destroyed almost all of the launchers. Here is what they said: 1) The 90–95% drop in volume claimed by CENTCOM earlier in the month was probably a temporary lull as Iran repositioned its remaining launchers into hardened sites. Independent satellite analysis suggests that a significant portion of the “80% destruction” claimed by the IDF actually hit high-fidelity decoys. 2) Despite fewer launchers, the lethality per strike has increased. Iran’s shift to cluster warheads has allowed a single missile to impact multiple locations simultaneously, compensating for the lower volume of launches 3) Iran has successfully set up mobile, underground units able to fire at steady rates. Iran used that quiet period to move their remaining ~100-120 heavy launchers into “Super-Hardened” facilities 4) Iran is utilizing its Zolfaqar and Dezful road-mobile launchers. These units move from hardened tunnels to pre-surveyed launch spots, fire, and return underground in under 10 minutes, often before coalition drones can re-task for a strike. 5) Because these launching units are decentralized, it is very hard for US and Israeli intelligence to get info on them. Israel and the United States do not have an answer to this problem. That is why they are trying escalation on energy sources instead. But that is backfiring.

Quotes from Simplicius’ smart article:

Things Go Haywire as Israeli Escalation Throws Iran Conflict into Dangerous New Phase But the claims that the Strait blockage doesn’t affect the US because the country doesn’t get its oil from there are specious: the countries that do get their oil from the Strait are not only intrinsically tied into the globalized economic system and supply chain network, but they provide products the US relies upon whose prices are tied to oil production in many direct and indirect ways. In short, the skyrocketing oil prices will have many second and third-order consequences beyond the limited ken of Donigula and his posse of myopic gnomes. … There are continued rumors that Trump is again desperately seeking a secret off-ramp with Iran, but Iran no longer has ears for negotiations and is adopting the Russian stance of requiring a full reset of the regional security architecture which ensures Iran’s safety and interests before any kind of compromise can be made:

Lastly: