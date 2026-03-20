Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Aaron Bastani @AaronBastani￼

The response to this is rather strange.

Did anyone sensible seriously think that Israel and the US could assassinate a literal head of state, and that this wouldn’t normalise…political assassinations?

Quote￼

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone

8h

IRANIAN MILITARY SPOKESMAN SAYS ISRAELI AND AMERICAN OFFICIALS AND MILITARY PERSONNEL WON'T BE SAFE IN 'RESORTS AND TOURIST CENTRES AROUND THE WORLD' AFTER IRANIAN OFFICIALS KILLED IN STRIKES - REPORTS

Reply
Share
4 replies
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
3h

I wonder if cutting world oil will reduce economic strength of all nations except the American Empire giving it the same advantage it had after WWII when European production was destroyed so America flourished in taking up the slack

Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture