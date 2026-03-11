I’ll be taking some mental health time today. The news this morning follows on from yesterday. Trump is apparently frantically calling world leaders to find someone who can help make a “deal” with Iran. Iran, meanwhile, says they’re not interested in a “deal”, only in a permanent resolution of the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran. That will come when the war ends and Iran will make that decision.

Meanwhile, CNBC is reporting that Iran is exporting more oil from the Persian Gulf now than before the war began. The oil is going to China.

Clash Report @clashreport 4h￼ Iran has shipped about 11.7–12 million barrels of crude oil to China through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began on Feb. 28, despite attacks and heavy disruption in the key waterway. Many tankers have turned off tracking systems to avoid detection. Iran is also using the Jask terminal on the Gulf of Oman as an alternative export route, though it is slower and less efficient. Source: CNBC Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ US Navy sources have confirmed that they have been approached for escorts through the Strait and have refused - because its a suicide mission.

And Trump is intervening in the futures markets to try to keep the price of oil down. How long can that last, and at what cost?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 19h￼ US Treasury Official to Reuters last week: “We might intervene in the oil futures market.” # OIL PRICE CRATERS FOR NO REASON # Market chuds: “What do you mean the Treasury are intervening in the futures market!? That’s a wacky cOnSpirAcY THeorY!” . There’s a funny taboo in “serious” financial publications like the @FT: you are never, under any circumstances, allowed say a market is being manipulated by a government. Even when officials say they are going to do it and it is super obvious, nope: streng verboten.

The Trump regime claims it will double down on dumb, even though they’re panicking behind the scenes—according to numerous reports:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ New York Times, citing sources reports about “growing pessimism” within the Trump administration due to the lack of a clear exit strategy from the war with Iran

Clash Report @clashreport￼ The White House believes it can tolerate higher oil prices for about three to four weeks before they become a serious political problem. The administration says it will not change its military strategy over short-term price swings and wants several weeks of consistent data before adjusting policy. Source: POLITICO

A few weeks?

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ They haven’t even begun to consider what they will do if they declare the war is over and Iran continue striking Israel and keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. They’ve completely lost control over the situation. There is no way out - unless they want to start nuclear war.

Here’s the problem with waiting four weeks:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 10h￼ As I’ve reported multiple times, Iran has enough missiles to last for months of war. This isn’t how they will lose; on the contrary, they continue launching attacks on seven fronts.

I thought these knuckleheads claimed to be Christians?

Or what king, going out to encounter another king in war, will not sit down first and deliberate whether he is able with ten thousand to meet him who comes against him with twenty thousand?

And going forward it gets much worse—this is what the Jewish Nationalists and their chump Trump hath wrought. Talk about lack of foresight:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 5h￼ Defeat is in the air and is being reported by every outlet. «But the point is, Iran now has more reason than ever to produce the bomb.» The war has created a new problem that is difficult to solve. How to solve this issue?

For the time being:￼

And the US is running through its munitions at an incredible rate.