The idea of Dark Blairism is taken from the title of a thread by Philip Pilkington from back in August, before the US election. What we’re discovering—or, are seeing confirmed—is that the US Deep State has been the driving force behind much of the push for a fundamental trans-formation of human nature, human society, and human geopolitics. USAID has been the vehicle for much of this. Global Liberalism has not rolled over on its back yet, although Trump has delivered a blow to its solar plexus. Let’s begin with a few snapshots on that front before turning specifically to Dark Blairism.

To set the context, Jeffrey Tucker recently discussed The Most Dramatic Narrative Shift In Modern History. Don’t focus on the reference to Covid in this brief quote. That was obviously a key aspect, but the real point is the vast global coordination that we can be sure—because we’re seeing the revelations flowing out and correlating—that USAID, the coordinating vehicle of the Deep State, was a key part of this:

A strange thing happened in 2020. Most governments at all levels across the globe turned on their people. It was a shock because governments had never before attempted anything this audacious. It claimed to be exercising mastery over the whole of the microbial kingdom, the world over. It would prove this implausible mission as a valid one with the release of a magic potion made and distributed with its industrial partners who were fully indemnified against liability claims. Suffice it to say that the potion did not work. Everyone got Covid anyway. Most everyone shook it off. Those who died were often denied common therapeutics to make way for a shot that clocked the highest rate of injury and death on public record. A worse fiasco would be hard to invent outside dystopian fiction. Participating in this grand crusade were all the commanding heights. That included mass media, academia, the medical industry, the information systems, and science itself. After all, the very notion of “public health” itself implies a “whole of government” and a “whole of society” effort. Indeed, science – with its high status earned from many centuries of achievement – led the way. The politicians – the people for whom the public votes and who form the one real connection that the people have with the regimes under which they live – went along but did not seem to be in the driver’s seat. Nor did the courts seem to have much role. They were closed along with small businesses, schools, and houses of worship. The controlling forces in every nation traced to something else we did not normally think of as government. It was the administrators who occupied agencies that were deemed independent of public awareness or control. They worked closely with their industrial partners in tech, pharma, banking, and corporate life. The Constitution did not matter. Neither did the long tradition of rights, liberty, and law. The workforce was divided between essential and nonessential in order to survive the great emergency. The essential people were the ruling class plus the workers who serve them. Everyone else was deemed unessential to social functioning.

So, are the forces of Global Liberalism really contemplating canceling the German elections via a Russia Hoax? That would be a truly stunning development, but certainly the trial balloons have been launched:

Thomas Fazi @battleforeurope They’re getting ready to cancel the German elections.

Note two things. 1) The use of the Russia Hoax, despite the fact that Elon Musk has been personally involved in attempting to swing the German election. 2) The use of Politico to leak the “government report”—which strongly confirms the heavy involvement of USAID in all manner of political manipulation around the world, including in our European vassal states.

Another USAID revelation: The BBC received tens of millions of dollars in subsidies/bribes from USAID. The Chinese are having some fun with the mask of supposed BBC independence being ripped away. That would be like discovering that the NYT was being supported by USAID money. Oh …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Chinese media making fun of @BBC independence by slicing scenes from “Yes, Minister”. Pretty funny.

And Irish born international provacateur Samantha Power showered dubious benefits on her native sod:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk It looks like even the rather minor dark money Atlantic Philanthropies LGBT pressure group that the Irish fake-left is defending had major problems with auditors only two years ago. Fancy that. How deep does the rabbit hole go?

So, on to Dark Blairism. What I find interesting here is how well this reflects much of our own Uniparty system in the US. See what you think, see how many parallels you can spot, and follow the link for more images. Is the UK ready for a Trump style revolt?

1/ What Britain is witnessing is the beginning of Dark Blairism. This is the final stage in the collapse of the country. 2/ The first iteration of Blairism was a happy-go-lucky affair. Blair and co were Marxists of a variety, but happy Marxists who rejected state socialism and embraced cultural radicalism - a new, freer society where different groups would live in harmony. 3/ But society rejected this vision. People had “biases” - a false consciousness of sorts, mostly amongst the uneducated gammons and chuds. They couldn’t get into Oxbridge to study with Tony, so the state needed to be used to educate them. 4/ Educating the gammons didn’t work. In 2001, they rioted. Annoying. 5/ At the same time the left-wing were busy rejecting Blair’s neoliberal economic vision. These people were suffering from false consciousness too. They didn’t understand that hypercapitalism, married to a didactic police state, was the path to personal actualisation. 6/ Why not kill two birds with one stone? Turn the left-wing on the gammons. Allow them to distract themselves with the ‘far right’ so they don’t complain about financialisation and the collapse of well-paid manufacturing jobs. They just needed a slogan: “anti-fascism”. 7/ Then the financial crisis hit and Blair’s fake pleasure economy collapsed. Annoying. 8/ Worse still, those stupid left-wing protestors were back. Instead of reading Derrida on the “deconstruction of race” or Stuart Hall on “reception theory” they were whining about the economy. Very annoying. 9/ No problem. Turn on the left. Send in the cops. Push them back into the libraries to “decode texts” and hand the broken economy to the Tories for 15 years. 10/ Interlude. Everything gets worse under the Tories. The culture sours and turns weird. Immigration goes absolutely bonkers. The economy stagnates. Tories collapse. 11/ Here comes Keir. Starmer is like Blair but much more embedded in the state. He was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service and knows how to use the cops when needs be. 12/ Within weeks of Starmer taking power, his Chancellor - another civil servant type from the Bank of England - informs the public that the Blairite neoliberal model has driven Britain into bankruptcy. 13/ That’s fine though. It means the Blairites can hand over control to technocrats while they work on finalising the cultural change at the heart of their project. The Office of Budget Responsibility will manage Britain’s bankruptcy, lowering living standards gradually. 14/ All going according to plan. But wait! More riots! This time bigger than 2001. Annoying. 15/ Annoying, yes. But also an opportunity. For what? Applying Blair-era counter-terrorism laws to British people angry about immigration policy. Education didn’t work. How about laws that are probably not constitutional? 16/ What about the left-wing? Eventually they are going to notice the economic decline. Hmmm. Maybe get them focused on the far right? Maybe even ally them with the police? Very good. This could work! 17/ Welcome to Dark Blairism. Declining living standards managed by technocrats. Civil unrest and disorder. Ethnic conflict. Collapsing social trust. Extra-constitutional legal processes.

See why the Left is freaking over Trump? Two failed assassinations didn’t stop him and, man, was he ever prepared!