Meaning In History

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
38m

Great title, Mark.

"Very dishonorable people to deal with."

That's beyond hilarious!

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
13m

I am afraid Trump and his cohorts in this disastrous chaos just don’t have any idea who or what they are dealing with.

We keep going over the same ground on this that Trump is trying to use back room real estate bullying tactics as diplomacy and it doesn’t work. The Persians have been around for thousands of years they’ve seen everything there is to see and they are not going to fall for more tricks from the United States and Trump.

We are the ones who have negotiated in bad faith from day one and yet we’re going to paint the Iranians as the bad guys. Iran from day one has made it clear. They are not going to roll over and play our game.

They have played this thing, strategically and tactically as well as anybody could’ve done so and have shown unfortunately what a paper tiger, or military really is. Here we have three carrier strike forces down there and all of them are absolutely useless. They are obsolete. The era of the big navy ship is over with and somehow the United States military, Trump and the military planners can’t bring themselves to accept this reality.

So has there been any real negotiations going on, no there has it certainly no direct negotiations and nothing can happen until both parties actually sit down to talk and we have to send experienced diplomats rather than two bumbling real estate people who know nothing.

I’ve watched the market this morning and while it’s up and the SpaceX IPO is up about $28 a share. I am surprised that the market is not up a great deal more than it is.

At this point, nothing is going to stop the rate of inflation from growing up. I see six or 7% inflation sometime in the middle of the fall. The federal reserve is between a total rock and a hard place because if they raise interest rates very much. The bond market is going to respond in a very negative way. I might have to look into shorting the bond market on the short term.

In any event, the SPR is going to run dry by the end of August , whatever reserves your will run dry before that. I don’t think people understand that the disruption in the middle East as far as Oil moving as caused a disruption of over 1 billion barrels of oil plus and it’s going to take a lot of time to restore all that. But you have people out there who think all the wars over it’ll be like flipping a light switch. Everything will be back to normal and they have no idea the damage that’s been done in the Middle East as well as the logistics of all of this.

I can’t wait to see how the rest of the day turns out.

Is anybody showing up for the UFC cage match at the White House on Sunday?

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