As I type I’m listening to Roberts Barnes with Judge Nap. Barnes opened up with saying a new escalation against Iran is “in doubt”. He later adds that Trump has said that with Netanyahu out, Trump is very [Barnes’ stress] unlikely to attack Iran again. I obviously agree, although I didn’t agree with Barnes’ view that it was highly likely up to the Trump’s midterm debacle (yes, the election was about Trump, just as he wanted it to be). The fundamentals have always been strongly against renewed war and the dynamics of Trump regime actions ever since the MOU have been towards finding or constructing a face saving exit. Larry Johnson also sees signs for optimism, and we’ll get to that later.

But first, let’s look at some not so bad news from the hustings. While the voters clearly rejected Trump’s sellout of America to Jewish Supremacists and punished the GOPers for not reining him in—as our constitutional system of checks and balances is supposed to work. But the overall dynamics of the country didn’t change much—America is still a basically centrist country. What does “centrist” mean? Well, it’s as mushy as it sounds. Driven by the pervasive influence of female voters, America is a sort of can’t-we-all-just-get-along country—until pushed by home concerns. The results will always, therefore, be mixed.

First look at this from Mario. OK, “conservatism WON” may be over the top, but … By the way, as I type Dems are holding onto slim leads for Senate seats from Alaska and Mississippi. The final could be Dems 56 or maybe 57 (Murkowski).

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 1h￼ ￼ The GOP just got routed, but conservatism WON. Both things can be true, and here’s how: Democrats flipped Mississippi and South Carolina. They took a Kansas Senate seat the GOP had since 1932. It was a generational ASS-KICKING. But voters weren’t rejecting conservative ideas. They were punishing Trump and an Iran war that dragged on while gas and grocery prices climbed. The proof is that during a generational blue wave, California rejected a wealth tax and Washington rejected a trans sports measure. Two of the bluest states in America, the best possible year for progressives, and both failed. Look around the country, and you’ll find plenty more examples of this. America is still a center-right country. Voters weren’t embracing socialism. They were done with Trump and done with the war. And 56 Senate seats sounds like a death sentence until you remember Democrats held 60 in 2009-10. The old Republican Party survived that, ran Romney in 2012, and only gave way when Trump arrived in 2016. Now the MAGA party may run its course and something new takes its place. That’s evolution, not extinction. So if you’re on the right and blackpilling, saying this is the death of the Republican Party... don’t lose hope. MAGA may be dead, but conservatism still wins.

OK, that may seem over the top, and two referenda don’t make a trend, any more than a single swallow makes a summer. But two things. Those weren’t the only referenda. There were quite a few more that trended conservative, even MAGA in the general sense in Blue states, so, if nothing else, those referenda may offer a direction for a renewed Republican party. Or for a third party movement.

So with that general overview, Chris Martenson offers some more details. The title tells the story:

Good News Friday: Voter ID, Property Tax Cuts, Anti-Woke Measures Win as Weinstein Pushes Third Party Today’s Digest covers US election results on voter ID, property taxes, women’s sports, DEI, gun rights, and data centers, as well as third-party efforts, surveillance pricing, peptide policies, and a UAE oil pipeline.

Please note from these snippets that many of the states involved were previously Blue or turned Blue—NC, OH, WA, WI and more:

Eight states approved voter identification or citizenship verification rules. North Carolina and Ohio added photo identification requirements to their state constitutions. In Ohio, the photo ID measure passed by 30 points. Nevada voters required photo ID for in-person voting and the last four digits of a driver’s license or Social Security number for mail-in ballots, approving the measure by nearly 25 points. Kansas, Arkansas, South Dakota, and Alaska required proof of citizenship for voting. In contrast, the Hill reported that California rejected a voter-identification measure and Arizona rejected a citizenship-voting requirement. ... Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, and Washington voters approved or appeared likely to approve measures that exclude biological males from female sports teams. Arizona’s measure extended existing restrictions to private schools and required bathrooms and locker rooms to align with sex listed on birth certificates. Nebraska incorporated its ban into the state constitution. Washington’s measure would require a healthcare provider to confirm biological sex for participation in girls’ teams. Colorado’s proposed ban on certain surgeries for minors related to gender transition led in early counting and appears likely to succeed. Some Democratic officials and advocates in Colorado described the sports measures as misleading and indicated that the state’s Democratic majorities could pursue legislative or legal responses. In a blow to DEI, Wisconsin voters approved Question 3 with 56.5 percent support. The amendment prohibits government entities from discriminating against or granting preferences based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, contracting, and administration. ... … Local voters also restricted data-center development. Among those surveyed on Election Day, 76 percent opposed data centers in their communities. Of 45 local ballot measures, 33 were projected to impose restrictions

If the Dems and GOPers refuse to pay attention to the voice of the people on issues likes—rather than the personality contests—they do so at their own risk. Cup half full? Is sausage being made?

I want to turn to Larry Johnson’s article today, which I highly recommend:

Now LJ begins, of course, from the open blame game in DC, and especially Vance laying the blame for the election debacle on Israel. It takes next to no ‘tween the line reading to see that. But then he pivots to Moscow. Recall that yesterday I noted the meeting in Moscow between Putin and the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Yesterday I noted that the conversation between the two could not have been just about the weather. The timing, as LJ notes, is extremely suggestive, but beyond mere timing, the whole setup was unusual—as also the length of the conversation:

Heads of state do not usually give that much telephone time to another country’s national security adviser. … You do not fly your top security official to the Kremlin days after an 85-minute call to swap pleasantries. Iranian accounts of the meeting say they discussed post-war regional security arrangements and Russia’s support for ending the conflict. According to Rezaei, Putin said he “would provide any assistance to end the war” and condemned the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities. The two sides also reached an agreement in principle to build gas pipelines from Russia to Iran. That would ease Iran’s domestic gas shortage and let it resell Russian gas to its neighbors. Pipelines take years. Nobody plans one for a country they expect to be at war indefinitely.

Now, two things about this are true. Russia and China strongly favor an end to the war on Iran (as also on Russia). On the other hand, Russia and China also strongly favor clipping the wings of the US. LJ’s take on this is that Iran is preparing for negotiations. But again timing is important in understanding what is going on.

If Iran is prepared to negotiate, it is only because they have demonstrated Iran’s ability to change the entire political landscape of America. Iran openly acknowledged that that was their goal, and they did it. Iran is revealed as a Winner, Trump as a Loser—Trump bluffs, Iran makes good on everything they say.

My view is that, yes, Iran will be prepared to negotiate, but it won’t wait indefinitely. Iran has also been very clear that the USN blockade had better end sooner rather than later, or Iran will act. And Iran has the means to do so and to make it hurt even worse than now. Iran’s terms haven’t changed. It’s time for the Loser to ‘say uncle,’ as Trump might say.

In September, Rezaei went on Al Jazeera and set out Iran’s terms for ending the war, sent to Washington through Qatari mediators. Iran wants the war stopped on every front, including Lebanon.

It wants its frozen funds released,

the naval blockade lifted, and

an end to US attacks on Iranian territory and US meddling in Iranian politics. Six weeks later, the man who wrote those terms has a long call with Putin, then flies to Moscow carrying a personal message from the Supreme Leader that cannot wait. In my experience, that sequence means one thing. Iran is preparing for a negotiation and wants Russia in the room, or at least standing behind the chair. Moscow has every reason to oblige.

This is Iran calling on Trump to surrender. But Iran, very naturally, wants to move on to peace, and they’re giving Trump a chance to either get out of the way—or suffer the full consequences of his depravity. Here are Iran’s Khamenei’s statements from the day after the US midterms:

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei @MKhamenei_ir Nov 4 It’s our hope that, by God’s grace and through the prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi], the Iranian nation will soon experience victory, prosperity, and comprehensive progress, and the stage will be set for an ever-deepening, more rapid decline of the Great Satan’s domination. The only way to achieve complete deterrence lies in sustaining the “Stronger-than-ever Iran” strategy on the path to comprehensive progress. Unity, solidarity, and social cohesion are the keys to success on this path. The Great Satan [the US] wants the surrender of the Iranian nation. The slightest inclination toward submission would cause the immense capital acquired through the blessings brought by the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of the entire Iranian nation to be lost. It would embolden the enemy to launch more wars, and carry out its next acts of aggression. If there are still those who entertain the slightest hope that the hegemonic system may change behavior or shifts in its political parties may bring about change, or that by making concessions to the US, they can persuade it to abandon its hostility, they’re gravely mistaken. The process of the US’s collapse has accelerated.

So we’re not really talking about peace breaking out all over the place. Trump is being warned to make peace—or else.

This also comes in the context of the likelihood that Netanyahu will get the boot—as noted by Barnes and also by LJ:

Netanyahu has spent this year pushing for regime change in Tehran and lobbying Washington for more strikes. Eisenkot, a former army chief of staff, campaigned on economic pressure, limited military action and “more diplomacy alongside any military steps.” He told the Wall Street Journal he would back military action only against “direct and immediate threats to Israel.” He also wants Israel to lean less on the United States for its security planning. That is the piece that ties this column together. The loudest voice urging Trump to renew the attacks on Iran has been Netanyahu’s. Take [Netanyahu] out of the prime minister’s office, and the pressure on the White House to “finish the job” drops sharply. It happens just as Vance is telling Republicans to change their relationship with Israel. Washington may find Israel changing the relationship first.

Add to that all the fundamentals. The shortfall of US munitions—both offensive and defensive. Iran’s fearsome offensive arsenal of ballistic (and other) missiles. Iran’s ability to destroy the region—not just the princeling states of the Gulf Arabs but major US commercial and technical interests.

One may argue that he cup here is, as yet, only half full, but that’s certainly better than the day before the election. Here’s LJ’s conclusion:

Trump now has a choice he did not have on Monday. He can read the election returns and the diplomatic tea leaves and take the off-ramp. Or he can keep insisting the midterms were not a hit on him. The voters have already given their answer. Vance has written it down in four points. Putin and Rezaei appear to be drafting the treaty. And Israel may soon have a prime minister who is not lobbying to tear it up.

Will this save Trump’s presidency? I doubt it. Trump has wreaked too much damage, at home and abroad, to be forgiven. It may be time for Vance to step up. If he doesn’t, he’ll cement his own demise.