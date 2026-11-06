Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
13h

Vance is telling Republicans to change their relationship with Israel

Trump is saying cut the $ 4B in military aid to Israel

ALL SLIGHT OF HAND -

Section 622 of the FY2027 Intelligence Authorization Act would actually compel the president to "expand and enhance intelligence sharing" with Israel, explicitly stating it "shall generally not be suspended, reduced, or otherwise materially limited."

The draft 2027 NDAA earmarks $750M for joint missile defense, counter-drone, and emerging-technology programs, and would set up US-Israel defense technology programs for joint R&D in drones, air defense, and AI — overseen by an executive agent with authority to overrule other Pentagon officials. Congress is also advancing provisions to deepen cooperation in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and biotech

WHAT ISRAEL IS GETTING IS IN REALITY " PRICELESS "

The short answer: there is no price. No country "buys" US intelligence access. - YES that is the point " Priceless " it is priceless whether one says it may be worth $ 40 B a year $ 50 B a year $100 B a year - it is priceless

Isreal is ' making a show ' of giving up $ 4B a year - but what they receive is priceless.

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
12h

Mearsheimer again articulate on this issue:

Revive Iran's MOU Deal or Face a Forever War /John Mearsheimer

https://youtu.be/jMfOAud7EmU

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