The US has seized another tanker loaded with Venezuelan oil. This time it’s a Chinese owned, Panama flagged, tanker carrying a reported 1.8M barrels of oil. When last heard from regarding what the US will do with the oil from seized tankers, Trump stated: “I presume we’ll keep it.” ￼

Evergreen Intel @vcdgf555￼ Listen, we’re not talking about some stray fishing boat. This is 1.8 million barrels of Chinese-owned crude. They’re going to want it back.

As I understand Hegseth’s theory on this—and, of course, he’s simply saying what he’s told to say—the US position is that America owns all oil produced by Venezuela until US legal claims against Venezuela are satisfied.

Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth President Trump has been clear: the blockade of sanctioned oil tankers departing from, or bound for, Venezuela will remain in full force until Maduro’s criminal enterprise returns every stolen American asset.

Don’t expect China or anyone else to be happy about this behavior. While the US has an arbitration ruling to back up its legal claims, it doesn’t have authorization from anyone except Trump to seize third party assets (ships) or cargo that those third parties have purchased from Venezuela. In fact, this blockade is an act of war, and the seizure of third party assets is also an act of war:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ Act of War ￼ The US Navy has seized a Chinese-owned oil tanker in the Caribbean. It is carrying a cargo of Venezuelan crude to China. The ship is flagged, insured, and unsanctioned — proving conclusively that the US couldn’t care less about so-called “international law”. 5:38 PM · Dec 20, 2025

It’s pretty clear that, beyond Venezuela, the US is targeting Russia—the continuing attacks on Russia connected shipping—China, and Iran. Add to that the $11B in weapons to Taiwan and the $800M in the new War budget for Ukraine. Please don’t anyone tell me about any big pivot in US policy as a result of NSS25. And then there’s this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ The US is considering sanctioning Spain over Israel - Israeli Channel 11 The United States is considering taking punitive measures against Spain over Madrid’s refusal to allow ships carrying military cargo intended for Israel to dock in its ports, considering these steps undermine American maritime trade freedom.

And this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: Around 90% of the released Epstein files are redacted - The Guardian

Which brings us to Sean Foo, today:

Foo’s overall point is that China has no incentive to play nice with Trump. Think about it—the incentives run in the opposite direction. The trade war that targeted China, which failed. Now the huge weapons sales to Taiwan and seizure of Chinese ships on the high seas? Trump is making it absolutely clear that he wants to break China and will do whatever he can get away with. However, as we’ve stressed in the past, China has some very strong cards to play. For example …

The first obvious strong card is processed rare earths:

Rare earth magnet exports to the US have fallen by 11% in November. Beijing exported only 580 tons versus 650 tons in October. This is not a coincidence. We can be sure that the US wants China to sell more. US companies from chip makers to automakers and defense contractors all need the rare earths. China understands this. ... Behind all the handshakes and behind all the talks of working together, lines are being drawn.

Another strong card is China’s holdings of US treasury bonds—which are at their lowest level since 2008. In fact, China’s holdings are at half of their all time high and still falling. Trump’s actions give China every incentive to continue this ongoing process, because it puts upward pressure on US interest rates. Yes, the Fed has been cutting rates, but actual US borrowing costs remain stubbornly high—and that’s causing the US to spend more and more on debt service alone, which is already at 4% of GDP.

Look at the real borrowing cost in the United States. The 10-year yield is still well above 4.1%. In fact, after December’s cut, rates have been rebounding higher. This is a breakdown in trust and confidence.

Interestingly, Foo gets into a bit of history to explain a further reason why China doesn’t trust the US. Once again we’re back to the seizure of Russian assets (he could have added the Nordstream terror bombing, too). No matter what eventually happens, even if the assets are returned to Russia, the world—and China above all—is on notice that if the US thinks it can get away with something, Trump will go for it. But the time of hard choices is rapidly approaching for Trump, and playing hardball with China will only cause China to respond in kind:

When Biden seized the Russian reserves three years back, it was a big wakeup call. ... But when Trump started his trade war and imposed [export controls on chips], it was game on. It was full economic war, and China has zero intention of helping to finance their own destruction. Meanwhile, the US economy is caught between a rock and a hard place. The tariff war is starting to backfire on the economy. Trump and Bessent are trying their best to reshuffle money around. Borrowing money to boost consumption is impossible. So now they’re playing silly games with the tariff income. ... According to Bessent, Americans are going to get large refunds of up to $2,000 per household. The hope is to inject funds back into the economy to boost spending. But isn’t ... the money already coming from US consumers from the brutal tariffs?

Trump and Bessent keep gaslighting that foreign countries are the ones paying the tariffs, but consumers know that they’re the ones getting crushed.

This is an admission that the tariff war is collapsing and people are becoming the working poor. China dumping US bonds is going to force the administration to find new ways to keep things running ... Trump is busy giving the Trump accounts money for new babies and the “warrior dividends.” In reality, it’s just diverting funds from the tariff income back to the people, which also means less money to pay down the debt and the deficit. The problem is that the world is watching. No matter how much the Fed cuts rates, the debt issue in the US is almost irreversible. The only path left is to cut down massively on expenditure.

And here Foo channels Luke Gromen, whom we’ve been following lately. Trump will need to choose between pursuing the AI delusion or reshoring US industry—our insane debt levels no longer allow us the luxury of doing both at the same time. But he’ll try. Politically, Trump can’t cut spending, so we know what’s coming—interest rate drops that will translate into more inflation. Remember back in April? It was all going to be so easy. “Trade wars are good, and easy to win.”

The end game is rather predictable if we think about it. And let’s break this down simply. Either rates have to come down or spending has to drop. It’s really a binary. Well, spending can’t drop because the US wants to reshore everything and win against China. And a big part of this is the tariff war. It’s costing the US economy a tremendous amount of money and it’s increasing spending indirectly. And if we listen to Trump, there is zero remorse. The trade war is going to continue for at least three more years.

And now, when the US needs to be mending fences, Trump is burning bridges instead. Foreign asset seizures will ultimately only exacerbate our problems.