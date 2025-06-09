Today is a busy day, so I’ll combine two topics.

First, I want to highly recommend Alastair Crooke’s usual Monday discussion with Judge Nap. While not billed as such, the video clearly features Crooke pushing back strongly against McGovern’s goofball claims that the Russians regarded the US attack on its strategic bomber fleet and their airbases as “no biggy”. Instead, in McGovern’s view, the Russians were all worked up about the Ukrainian terror attacks on two trains, which inflicted sad but relatively minor casualties. This thinking flies in the face of logic, statements by high Russian officials, and Putin’s call to Trump in which Putin specifically demanded clarification regarding Trump’s role in the US attack on Russia’s nuclear triad.

Crooke does an excellent job in refuting McGovern’s misguided argument, according to which Trump and Witkoff are inexorably leading us to peace with Russia. Instead, Crooke persuasively presents the case that these attacks were reckless escalations that reflect an almost complete failure to truly understand the Russian position. Included in the video are clips of noted nut Keith Kellogg and Trump openly suggesting that the attack on Russia’s nuclear triad was intended to “pressure” or “force” Putin into concessions leading to a halt in the SMO via a ceasefire. The Russians have consistently and forcefully rejected the idea of calling a halt to their military actions because that would only provide a respite during which NATO could attempt to recover from its defeat and delay a total Russian victory. Here’s the link:

I—and, I assume, many readers—have wondered about the thinking behind the Yemeni missile strikes on Israel. What are they intended to accomplish, given that most of the missiles are either intercepted or miss the targets? Last night I came across an 11 minute video that explains both the technology involved in the Yemeni missiles that have been used to target Israel, as well as the thinking behind the missile strikes. While the technical details are interesting, the military - strategic thinking is very important, as it helps to explain the regional geopolitical dynamics.

Below, I include a partial transcript as well as the video. Here’s a summary.

The video explains that, while Iran—which has developed the technology behind these missiles—has developed the Ghadr missile, which is able to reach Israel with a heavy payload, the Ghadr missile has not been employed by Yemen in its strikes. My own understanding is that liquid fueled missiles like the Ghadr are somewhat cumbersome and time consuming to launch. Instead, less capable solid fueled missiles have been employed by Yemen. These missiles which can be brought out of hiding and launched quickly.

The video explains the development process of these solid fueled missiles, originating from short range (300 km) Soviet Scud missiles to the current types of missiles that can now reach central Israel, including the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem regions. The increase in range was achieved by a number of techniques, including lightening of the warheads. As explained, there are drawbacks to this method, including a decrease in stability (which degrades accuracy) as well as a redesign of the reentry vehicle, which can lead to making the missile more susceptible to interception. So what’s the point?

The point is that the regular missile strikes force Israel to maintain its scarce and high cost radar sensors in a constantly active state and oriented southward toward Yemen. This is significant because the radar sensors are then oriented away from Iran—they are not capable of orientation over that broad a directional range. The constantly active state runs down the sensors, which must be replaced more frequently at significant cost.

These considerations are what lay behind Israel’s appeal to Trump to attack Yemen. However, Trump’s war on Yemen led to a startling consequence. The initial result was a stalemate of sorts—the US bombed Yemen while Yemen continued its missile strikes at Israel. But then the US and Israel attempted to escalate by striking directly at Iran via sabotage attacks. The reaction was swift. Yemen launched a missile that was both more accurate as well as carrying a more powerful warhead than any previously seen missiles—it narrowly missed the main terminal at Ben Gurien Airport, creating a large crater. The strike was carried out in broad daylight and evaded all multi layer Israeli and US defenses. Within hours Trump called off his war on Yemen. That’s where matters now stand. Yemen has reverted to strikes with less capable missiles which, nevertheless, have a degrading effect on Israeli missile defenses.

Here is the video, followed by the partial transcript: