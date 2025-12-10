Meaning In History

Karl North
4h

Jewish hatred of Russia goes deeper than stopping a rival alternative to unfettered capitalism. It begins with the European concentration of jews in the Russian borderlands, and Russia's containment of them there, calling it The Settlement of the Pale. As everywhere in Christendom, the Jews mostly did not assimilate but created separate communities called Shtetls, inhabited by poor, illiterates controlled by rabbi priests and a wealthy merchant class that monopolized most Russian commerce in the region. The merchant Jews exploited the Russian peasants mercilessly, which provoked repeated retaliation against the Jewish population, whose bad social behavior and religion marked them as aliens to native Russians. The jews in turn fabricated this history into a jew-as-victim story.

This history explains why Ukrainian jewish oligarchs and political elites willingly support the nazi police state that fanatical anti-Russian jews like US State Dept's Victoria Nuland masterminded. Nothing could anger the average Russian more than a revival of a nazi regime in what had been until recently a part of Russia for three centuries. Also, the history of the jews in Russia explains the Zionist connection between the Ukrainian and Israeli wars, both products of a deep state agenda created in large part by US Zionist power.

Tamsin's avatar
Tamsin
5h

I've been watching some old films about Venezuela on Youtube at the Periscope channel. From the 40s and 50s and 60s. Back then, the official narrative was

1. Simon Bolivar was exactly like George Washington, except he led his people to win their freedom from Spain, not England,

2. There are cowboys there called llaneros who live in the high plains, just like we have cowboys, and

3. Venezuela has a LOT of oil and we Americans are helping them develop their reserves and modernize their country with the proceeds, to include their buying a LOT of durable goods made in America.

This was all before Americans helped neighboring Columbia develop their reserves of cocaine, so to speak.

