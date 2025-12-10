Today will be another busy day for me. However, yesterday Alastair Crooke had a long chat with Danny Haiphong, focusing on the much touted NSS25. Overall, Crooke views the document as attempting to frame US foreign policy with an “America First gloss”. However, he emphasizes that the document is a product of one faction within US politics and foreign policy which is likely to be receive plenty of opposition from within the Deep State. He does note the new Donroe Doctrine, by which South America is appropriated by the Anglo-Zionist Empire as “strategic depth.” However, this passage struck me as a good overall assessment to work from for evaluating anything that occurs within US foreign policy. To rephrase Crooke somewhat, the Anglo-Zionist Empire isn’t “over” from the standpoint of NSS25—it’s simply be “adjusted”:

DH: How come Donald Trump is not able to assert control? If he says he wants elections in Ukraine, why don’t these take place? He said this before and he’s recently said it now. What’s your take on this? AC: He doesn’t have control--that’s why. He’s not a free agent when it comes to Russia. This is part of the deepest architecture of the permanent security state, not only in the United States but in Europe too. They [“the permanent security state”] won’t allow it to happen. There are interests at stake--big interests at stake--both financial. Ukraine has, you know, been a sort of a laundromat of money, taxpayers money going in at one end and coming out in terms of contributions to campaigns and so on in the US--and Europe is not immune to this type of influence. So it’s been a boondoggle--that is one thing.

This next is important, although Crooke doesn’t really explain the tie that binds these two foundational principles of the Deep State. I maintain that the Jewish Nationalist desire for revenge against Russia provides that connection—which, as Crooke says, is also animated by “big [financial] interests”.

But there are two things the Deep State has never allowed. One is it has never allowed any division on what is required of any presidential candidate--which is bipartisan support for Israel, unqualified. And the other one is to dismember Russia and to stop it.

Again, I find this next paragraph somewhat lacking in precision. Essentially, Crooke appears to be referring to Western hostility toward Russia as based on hostility toward a Christian civilization. I get that, but I see hostility to Russia as having deeper roots that go back before Western hostility toward Christianity could be permitted expression in public policy.

Why is it so important? Because if you look at the world as seen by Davos and that circle the last thing they want is to have another counterpole that has values, that has civilization, that stands in direct opposition to the degraded civilization, the hollowed out civilization of Europe. So they can’t afford to see this happen. For 500 years the Europeans have felt that their vision of the world was unchallenged--their understanding of it, their literature, was unchallenged and then, suddenly, there are other civilizations emerging and they can’t imagine a world where the West isn’t the primary force in it, the primary hegemon. So those forces won’t allow Trump--he doesn’t have full agency. Now why getting a ceasefire is so important for [Trump] is because he can say to the public, and make a big public show, ‘Look, this is the eighth war that I’ve now stopped! You better tell the Nobel committee this is the eighth war that I’ve stopped.’ We have a ceasefire but no permanent settlement--just a ceasefire. But why that is important--a ceasefire, not a permanent settlement--is that he can sell this to the Deep architecture, the Deep parts in Europe and America and say, ‘Listen, it’s a pause, it’s a ceasefire, and this allows us then to build up the Ukrainians and their forces again and, what’s more, the longer it goes on this war, even at a low level, it eats into the Russian economy, it damages Russia and its morale. And, who knows, it might end up by Putin having to to leave the scene. Of course, this is fantasy, but this is how it can be sold to both sides, both players in this field--the ones that that have stakes in it, the Europeans, and others who want the war to go on. The Deep powers want the war to go on because they can’t stand to have a state that is a civilization, that is self-confident, that is empowered, that has the support of most of its people, it is growing and, what is more, what is left of European civilization is present there, not in Europe anymore. You see it in the culture in Rome, and this is just not conceivable to the elites to see this happen. So that’s why he can’t just do it and just can’t say ‘No’: because he doesn’t have agency. His mega donors, don’t forget. You’ve got the security technocracy saying, ‘No.’ But, above this technocracy, there are several more layers, and the top layers of the big donors have par interests and interest in keeping America the hegemon--mainly because it protects Israel.

My guess is that the US may be trying to lure Venezuela into initiating armed conflict:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ USS Stumbling Gerry Update A pair of F/A-18s (Growlers?) are doing circuits along the center line of the Gulf of Venezuela. Presumably from the Stumbling Gerry, they are probably trying to light up VZ radars. Maybe they’re finally going to do something. (h/t @SA_Defensa) 11:56 AM · Dec 9, 2025

