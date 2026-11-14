Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Glenn Greenwald put the suspicion bluntly: "I don't know who wanted Jensen Huang out but I know that whoever it was wields extreme levels of power."

***I don't know who wanted Jensen Huang out but I know that whoever it was wields extreme levels of power.***

***Nobody actually believes that, in the age of Donald J. Trump, very powerful people rapidly fall due to extramarital affairs, right? Even if accompanied by anonymous... ***

https://t.co/4KyW338eoF

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2026

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Mark Wauck
4h

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/it-all-comes-israelis-joe-kent-reveals-what-happened-when-he-told-trump-about-iran-intel

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