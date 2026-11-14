The early reports after the midterms were that Little Marco would be jumping ship to prepare for his 2028 shot at the presidency. But it’s starting to look like he decided to stay on and become something like an acting president—with ex Soros consigliere Bessent as his consigliere. Certainly no less than the power behind the throne. He has the backing of the forces of Anglo-Zionism, so one should not discount his power to, well, screw up. After all, Trump had the backing of the forces of Anglo-Zionism when he came into office in 2024, and we see where that’s led.

Anglo-Zionism is currently fighting a war on three fronts: Russia, Iran, and China. They’re not about to give up, but the war is going badly on all three fronts.

Russia: The Anglo-Zionists pretty much have a lock on the US Senate when it comes to continued funding for the war on Russia. Rubio has nothing much to add there—he simply continues his current role. The major problem is that Putin sees that Russia has won the war and is demanding a return of NATO to pre-1997 borders—goodbye Poland, Baltics, Balkans, Scandis (except Danes?). Trump apparently thought he could talk Putin into some sort of a grey zone of a ceasefire, but this past week—after consulting for hours with Iran’s top NatSec guy—delivered the bad news to the R/E guys from NY, Jared and Steve: The Russian demands in their draft treaties (2018) still stand. Big time NATO rollback is the only acceptable solution. Just like the MOU still stands for Iran. No easy win by pivoting to Russia. This is a monumental and multi-dimensional disaster but, because there’s no obvious connection to this war and the price that the average American sees for gas at the pump, the US senate will continue funding the war while waiting for the Euros to get ready for a neo-Napoleonic march on Moscow.

Iran: Right now, it looks like the Anglo-Zionist backing of Rubio has paid big dividends. Veep Vance has been exiled from the Iran portfolio and Trump has opted, for now, for Rubio’s disastrous choice of a forever USN blockade of Iran. Rubio’s theory is that he’ll starve Iran into submission—”Sooner or later they have to eat.” Two questions here. First, how long before the USN breaks or becomes seriously dysfunctional—there are already signs of that. Second, Iran gets a say in this, and has been clear that it won’t wait indefinitely to strike against the blockade. So, how long before that happens? And how long before the entire global economy breaks? BTW, don’t hold your breath waiting for the Dems to make this better:

Trita Parsi @tparsi￼ In less than 90 sec, Hakeem Jeffries makes it crystal clear why he should not become the next Speaker of the House. Asked whether he supports removing provisions that deepen U.S. defense cooperation and intelligence sharing with Israel from the National Defense Authorization Act - an obvious yes! - he refuses to address the question and instead gives a 1990s answer about a mythological two-state solution...

China: This is the really big story because the war for control of the world revolves around China’s rise. The story currently revolves around Jensen and Alice, the two unrelated Huangs in a relationship. It’s about putting the genie back in the bottle, resubjugating China, a bit like the way the Jewish Sassoon family controlled the opium trade in China after the Anglo-Zionist Opium Wars. Or think of the era of “gunboat diplomacy” before WW2, when Brit and US gunboats plied 1000 miles of the Yangzi river, laying down the rules based order of that time. Winning the AI competition—making it a closed American monopoly—is seen as the key to curbing China’s rise. But Jensen apparently was proposing to run China’s “open” AI models on Nvidia chips, which would have been the final and conclusive death knell for Anglo-Zionist dominance.

That much was obvious a day or two ago. It was clear that no combination of midgets allied with outfits like Anthropic would be able to get Huang to fold virtually overnight. That part never made sense and, in fact, the whole affair cum alleged spy stuff was falling apart within literally hours of the hit on Huang. But he still allowed himself to be dumped. What seems definitive today is that the frontmen for the hit were Rubio and Bessent—fronting for the “China hawks”. Who are ultimately the tools of Anglo-Zionist dominance. The timing is fascinating—the whole plot unfolded as Trump was preparing to leave DC for a week in Asia, culminating in a Tripartite Summit in China with Xi and Putin. I quoted Brave AI yesterday:

President Donald Trump departs for Asia next week to attend the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines (Nov 17) and the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China (Nov 18–19), following his party’s significant midterm election defeat. Key diplomatic engagements include: Trilateral Summit : A high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected on Nov 19, focusing on nuclear arms control, denuclearization, and the war in Iran.

Quad & ASEAN : Trump will hold his first Quad leaders’ meeting (with Australia, India, and Japan) in Manila and push Southeast Asian nations to join the U.S. “Pax Silica” AI and chip supply chain initiative.

U.S.-China Relations: The bilateral meeting with Xi marks their third encounter this year, with discussions centered on maintaining the fragile trade truce and semiconductor policy.

Now, Jensen was seen as a Trump ally, but also as a friend of China. Was this hit on Huang timed to undercut any Trump - Xi trade deals? Does it herald a return to the trade wars that Bessent favors? That’s what MoA believes (h/t commenter ML), and he sees this as another Anglo-Zionist brain fever scheme that will backfire. MoA’s point about Trump’s backbone is telling, because it points toward Trump’s real role as frontman rather than leader. True, a POTUS—by virtue of the Constitution—is rarely a pure frontman, but you get the idea:

The China hawks in the Trump administration, Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent (who had originally wanted Lutnick’s job), have some bi-partisan support in Congress. They are trying to sabotage President Trump’s policy of having amicable relations with China. Their attacks against Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and Secretary Lutnick, who have both supported Trump’s export policies, are coming just days before President Trump’s summit with China’s president Xi at the annual APEC conference in Shenzhen next Thursday. If Trump had some backbone he would fire Rubio and Bessent for their attempts to sabotage the important summit and his policies. The logic of banning chips sales directly to China but letting Chinese firms access Nvidia chips in the cloud is sound. Blocking Chinese companies from access to U.S. chips will only help China to develop its own chip production eco-system. At the end of this affair it is the U.S. which will likely lose out.

Alastair Crooke, yesterday, came to a similar conclusion:

The Chinese know that the mainstream American AI wants to create a monopoly for America and to disrupt Chinese AI, or to set it back to make sure they don’t overtake Americans in this field. So suddenly the spy story comes out and Nvidia is at the center of it and is aimed at those who believe in open AI, which is the Chinese model, [as opposed to those who are] in favor of the closed AI attempt to create a monopoly of compute within the United States. So what are the Chinese reading? How do they read it? Just as a misguided spy story? Or do they say, ‘This sounds like there are forces within Washington that are moving back towards trade war or tech war against China, restricting certain things to China, putting on legal constraints on what can be done with China in that technical sphere. So are we going back to tech war?’ China will be looking at this quite carefully, so I don’t think they’ll want to help Trump out with Iran at all, and Russia certainly isn’t going to. Russia has a big project and it has bright red lines under that project. [That project is] to change the geopolitical architecture of Eurasia and Iran is going to change the geopolitical architecture of the Gulf region. It’s not just about military bases. It’s about, if you like, cultural domination as manifest in certain Gulf States that are orientated towards AI and data centers and security structures. These [civilizational states] reject the idea as set out by Rubio that the West must lead the world, that the West has a right to dominate. China and Russia understand this is the big war of the civilizational states against the attempt by the West to establish its [global] sovereignty. The attempt by the United States to control all the choke points of the world, of the seaways, as the method with which to squeeze China’s energy and, by squeezing China’s energy, to contain China’s growth because they want to have leverage to tell the Chinese, ‘You’re not allowed to export so much.’

The interesting question, of course, is whether Trump will go into the meeting with Putin and Xi spouting the Rubio/Bessent plan. For now, it sure looks like Rubio led faction are in charge.

Here’s a bit of a roundup starting from yesterday that may help communicate the sense of upheaval:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Nov 13￼ Market melting down. Knives turning inward in DC. Looks like someone has engineered the collapse of the Trump administration. Amazing that they fell for it.

￼Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼ ￼￼ Rubio reportedly set Jensen Huang’s downfall in motion... with a memo that hit harder than the CIA report it was based on The Washington Post reports the Secretary of State took a CIA report on Jensen’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy and rewrote it in his own, more forceful terms, according to one person familiar with it. When that memo’s findings leaked, the scandal began.

But I still insist that Rubio rewriting a memo didn’t cause Jensen to fold and go home in about 24 hours. Little Marco is not Superman.

A former official who worked on chip policy described what Trump’s national security team was after: “They wanted to destroy the influence Jensen had over the president.” Trump still calls him a “legend.” The agencies still can’t prove she was a spy. But three bills restricting chip sales to China are now headed for the defense bill, and the one executive who used to talk Congress out of them is gone. So ask yourself who came out ahead this week, and you have a good idea why that memo found its way to reporters. Source: Washington Post

Again, there are bigger players behind this than Little Marco. How is it that Rothschild backed The Economist was so ready to weigh in against Jensen? And since the WSJ Opinion page wants you to believe there was no conspiracy, I guess that confirms it:

Wall Street Journal Opinion @WSJopinion￼ Jensen Huang’s fall at Nvidia isn’t the result of a U.S. deep-state conspiracy against President Trump or Silicon Valley or anyone else. Of Course Jensen Huang Had to Go The deep state at issue in the Nvidia scandal is China’s, not America’s.

Here’s the laugh line:

Mr. Huang’s downfall started with exposure of his sexual relationship with Alice Huang (no relation), who runs one of Nvidia’s customers in southeast Asia. Nvidia’s board had to act after details of a second romantic entanglement emerged, this time with one of his subordinates.

Compared to the lurid sexual escapades of virtually any who’s who list of tech execs leaves Huang’s life pale in comparison. But somehow it was Huang who had to go—at any price.

David Sacks lists examples of actual intel community agencies and people backpedaling from the hit on Huang (we listed these yesterday), and points to the NYT’s numerous hate China articles:

NYT has responded to my post by claiming that I’m “spreading conspiracy theories.” But which of us is the one trafficking in unsubstantiated allegations? ... NYT’s stories (which have alleged “Chinese spy” dozens of times) have relied exclusively on anonymous officials. No official has gone on the record affirming it as established fact, and the more recent reporting reflects greater caution and disagreement inside the government. So when I point out that the spy narrative is unconfirmed and increasingly contested, that is not a conspiracy theory. It’s a growing body of evidence that indicts the NYT’s reporting.

Americans voted for a change of direction. It looks like they’re getting vetoed by the Anglo-Zionist Empire.