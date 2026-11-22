We’re talking WW3.

Yesterday we noted the US attacks on Russian ships in the Baltic—‘He’s Such A POS!’ If you want a deep dive into why this is the US behind this, it’s because Ukraine can’t do it without NATO, who can’t do it without the US—read Larry Johnson’s latest: Striking Matches Near the Powder Keg.

In the same post we also noted super connected Neoconness and Jewish Nationalist Anne Applebaum openly talking about preparing the public for war on Russia.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ If you are familiar with the psychology of these people you will know that they would do this. In another era they would have joined the Cheka. Steve Hall @ProfHall1955 21h I usually avoid too much crude reductionism on this site, but psychopathic warmongering ghouls like Applebaum could lead us to a nuclear event while they hide in holes to pick up the pieces. The embodiment of evil. Alex JER-dun @alexjordanATL￼ a...notable exchange Tim Miller asks if Europe is considering military escalation against Russia Applebaum says leaders are discussing it privately but the public isn’t “ready” (yet!) “Unfortunately...there’d have to be an event that convinced people it was really necessary”

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand This is terrifying, all the more when you know Anne Applebaum is married to Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs. In other words, she’s not some rando hawkish think tanker, she’s at the heart of power in Europe - intimately so. She says that “unfortunately, [war with Russia] is one of these situations where there would have to be an event that convinces people that it was really necessary... The politics don’t work for it yet.” It’s terrifying not only because she desperately wishes for war with Russia (it’s all in the “unfortunately”) but also because it illustrates how little the will of the people actually counts for them: if Europeans don’t want war with Russia, then the people are the problem, to be fixed by an “event” that brings them around.

I also commented, quoting Senator “Dick” Durbin of IL, on the demented idea that a campaign of “pressure”—which the attacks on Russian shipping and energy infrastructure manifestly constitute—will bring Russia to heel and lead the Russians to acquiesce in the rape and pillage of their nation. Which would be the triumphant culmination of the long ongoing Jewish war of revenge against Russia and Russians.

Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 22h￼ Uh-oh. And we’ve been noting forever that long-range drones can be given complex looping routes, including nap-of-earth below radar segments, so on their final run-in leg they can “appear” to eyewitnesses to be coming from any direction. Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen￼ A Russian cargo ship was attacked by drones in the Baltic Sea, and as we speak, air raid alarms are going off in Kaliningrad following reports of objects arriving from Lithuania. It is still unclear what is happening, and the flights to and from Kaliningrad are cancelled. Russia could be under NATO attack — as there is no way (geographically) these so-called “Ukrainian drones” did not originate from NATO territory.

One thing is certain. The guidance for these drones was provided by NATO = the US.

OK, in all that context, consider this next—which isn’t receiving wide coverage so far:

Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 4h￼ WW3. “Ukrainians” [wink wink] = CIA and/or MI-6. Global Surveillance @Globalsurv ￼￼Russian warship was sunk at the port of Benghazi, Libya last night. Russian Steregushchiy class corvette class was struck by unkown suicide drone while docked at Benghazi harbor in Eastern Libya. Ukraine could be linked to the attack due to their mercenaries being present in Africa and have fighting and training militants against Russia.

A bit more via Brave AI:

A Russian warship, identified as the Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury, was destroyed in a massive explosion at the port of Benghazi, Libya, on the night of November 21–22, 2026. Libya’s eastern-based government stated that preliminary investigations indicate the vessel was hit by a drone attack. While no party has claimed responsibility, suspicions fall on Ukraine due to the nature of the strike and recent long-range operations against Russian assets. Status : Naval analysts assess the Merkury is “almost certainly destroyed,” though it is unclear if it sank at its berth or burned out.

Context : The corvette had been docked for several days escorting a convoy of Russian cargo ships linked to military exports.

Response: The Libyan government condemned the incident as an aggression against national sovereignty, and a Russian Emergencies Ministry transport flew directly from Moscow to Benghazi to investigate.

As you can see from the photo and the Wikipedia link, this class of ships is relatively new. There are 8 that are currently operational—make that 7.

This seems to me to be a big deal, and—with the other attacks—it suggests a serious escalation in the Jewish war on Russia. Is it possible that Trump’s humiliation in the midterms has so weakened him politically that whatever deal he made to return to the WH has been rewritten? To include escalation against Russia? The entire Uniparty is on board with that madness—it’s the kinda stuff they’re paid for. This is a pretty rapid drumbeat of escalation.

Now place this in the context of Trump’s multiple sneak attacks on Iran in the midst of “negotiations”. Does all this seem like deja vu all over again? Gotta ask.

Prof. WANGHAF @ProfWanghaf 20h￼ It’s funny… he was saying ‘my friend Putin’ as the CIA was bombing the Russian bridge. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics· 20h He has 0 control over the CIA.

But he does control his own complicity.

Anarchievsky @Anarchievsky 18h￼ Calls Putin “friend,” but still authorizes military & CIA to help the Ukraine attack Russia, incl. civilians & civilian infrastructure.

Is all this supposed to work better on Russian than it did on Iran?

Iuliia Mendel @IuliiaMendel￼ “A source close to the talks said Putin has privately accepted that after the war, Ukraine could have a U.S. and European security commitment that’s like NATO’s Article 5, so long as NATO troops aren’t stationed in Ukraine.”

Another source close to the “talks”—Putin and Kushkoff—revealed that Putin has also agree to commit suicide.

Prepping the public?

Disclose.tv @disclosetv 1h JUST IN - U.S. Director of National Intelligence warns Americans to prepare for “bumps in the road” as outages may continue while companies and the government “upgrade their systems.” — CNBC

By the way …

Here’s Mario summarizing PP’s theory of the hit on Huang:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal ￼￼ Did Marco Rubio crash the stock market willfully to replace Nvidia with Anthropic? Someone in the deep state may have handed him the idea and walked away clean. Philip Pilkington, economist and author of The Collapse of Global Liberalism, says they’ve found their guy. The plan: take down Nvidia, do a massive Anthropic IPO, use the equity raise to replace the funding streams Jensen Huang built. Two problems... Nvidia was a cycle. Revenue in, reinvested, repeat. Anthropic’s IPO is one and done. And it looks like the IPO was a bunch of insiders getting out before the wall hit. … Pilkington says the U.S. just destroyed one of its last genuinely competitive global tech companies to cling to a surveillance model that AI is about to make obsolete. AI levels the playing field. Everyone gets the models. Not everyone has an NSA.

Angelica ￼￼￼￼￼@AngelicaOung

Let’s close with an example of the madness that has gripped the Western ruling class: