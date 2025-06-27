Today could be a bit busy, so I want to do a quick post occasioned by the silliness that Alex Krainer and other magical thinkers have been putting out—the idea that Trump is somehow playing multiple dimension chess and cleverly marginalizing the Jewish Nationalist extremists. This magical thinking is backed up by no facts—only “hunches” and wishful thinking. To cut through the BS I offer Thomas Keith’s succinct explanation of what’s going on, which I attempted to cover yesterday:.

Please understand. Just as Trump’s “peace” with Russia BS was his attempt at duping Putin into accepting defeat via a “ceasefire”, thus leading to Russia’s ultimate regime change and subjection to the Anglo-Zionist Empire, so the post B2 BS we’re now seeing is another Trumpian attempt at duping—this time, duping the Iranians. It will fail, just as Putin and Xi have proved to be undupable. This isn’t rocket science:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ CNN just slipped the mask: Steve Witkoff shuttles through Doha hawking a $20-30 billion “civilian” reactor kit, financed by Abraham-Accords patrons in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, if Tehran mothballs every centrifuge and lets Washington keep the enrichment switch offshore, sweetened by a token $6 billion of Iran’s own frozen cash. After two weeks of bunker-buster theater and zero isotope proof, the same Gulf-Israeli axis that crowed over Fordow now waves hush-money to rebuild it as a UAE-style import-fuel showroom: accept engineered dependency or watch the bombers loop back. Figures float on anonymous lips, Congress hasn’t seen a waiver draft, and AIPAC is poised to hard-wire oversight, not scuttle it, Tel Aviv wants the remote kill-switch, not the mushroom cloud. Tehran won’t bite: enrichment is sovereign science, Parliament already dimmed IAEA telemetry, and the Republic would rather spin faster rotors than lease its fuel cycle to foreign landlords. Strip away the glitter and it’s a Gulf-funded gilded cage, Israel audits the valves, Washington owns the off-switch, oil traders get a “peace” headline, and when Iran refuses vassalage, D.C. can blame the stalemate on Persian obstinacy while Natanz keeps humming and the deterrent matures in daylight. 3:27 PM · Jun 26, 2025

I readily acknowledge some of the useful information and insights that Krainer has put forward, but his latest stuff is just silly and misleading. I personally believe he knows better—which is disturbing.

While I’m at it, I’ve noticed Brian Berletic’s name popping up in comments. I readily acknowledge, again, that Berletic has been correct to point out the explicit connection between US economic/fiscal policy and military policy. It’s all war on the world for Anglo-Zionist hegemony by one means or another, and it’s also fundamental to MAGA—as I’ve maintained.

However, Berletic appears to be claiming that all this warfare is all driven by MIC profit seeking—building weapons of war for profit. He explicitly labels anyone who points to Jewish Nationalist political influence in the West as “anti-semitic”. That would include notable scholars like John Mearsheimer (who has been smeared by far smarter people than Berletic). His “reasoning” is that AIPAC donates far less to political campaigns than corporate lobbies like the MIC and Big Pharma. This fundamentally misunderstands the power of leverage in political funding. The MIC doesn’t require wars to profit—they can do that quite well by buying off Congress to fund gold plated systems that are never used. There’s a long, long history of that. Ditto Big Pharma—any influence over foreign policy per se is only at the margins. Big Pharma wants control over the approval process of medications and related legal matters—protection from liability via laws.

Our forever wars are policy driven. By contrast, foreign policy is the direct focus of Jewish Nationalist lobbying groups, whose influence is apparent in their many very public campaigns to smear anyone who doesn’t agree with them, drive such people from public life. When was the last time you saw that with the MIC? Rand Paul and Thomas Massie oppose our forever wars, but has Lockheed Martin publicly attacked them? They don’t need to.

I’m not suggesting that there isn’t coordination or that Jewish Nationalist interests don’t converge in ways with the MIC, but the there are nuances here that Berletic’s “anti-semitic” smears utterly miss.

End of rant.