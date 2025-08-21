Meaning In History

Vonu
3h

I have never had an ISP. Having lived in a van or a truck sleeper since 1984, I exclusively use free wifi. Since I haven't had a television since 1987, and I don't pursue much contemporary content, I get plenty of connectivity.

The fact that service ceases the same time every day points to a datacenter or distribution issue, not a local issue at your premises. If you have the new style of DSL that uses fiber to a nearby pedestal and copper or fiber into your house, it could be the router in the pedestal warming in the sun.

If AT&T can't find the problem, Starlink could eliminate it permanently. I was planning on being an early adopter of Starlink before the price on its terminals doubled and the service went up by 50%. Then it was launched as a fixed terminal service instead of a mobile service, making it incompatible with my highly mobile lifestyle. Now that it has a mobile option, they charge more for the "privilege" of being mobile. I'm expecting the Greater Depression to cut deeply into all ISPs as individual incomes fall precipitously. I doubt that the free wifis will go away because they are adjuncts to their regular internet use.

Amanda R's avatar
Amanda R
3h

Enjoy the Botanical Gardens. We appreciate your posts but it's nice to know you're getting a break from the screen for a while.

