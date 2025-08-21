I’m still having connectivity problems—yesterday I lost my connection at 1:30pm and never got it back. So I called ATT tech support. They’ll be coming to swap out the modem on Friday afternoon and check the wires again. It’s all very frustrating. As you can see, I’ve had a connection in the mornings, but lose it later in the day. Sometimes I get it back in the evening but not always. The tech support number I called was one I saved from years ago when I first got this service. It didn’t take me half way round the world. These were local tech guys who have always seemed knowledgeable.
The long and the short of it is that I may not be able to post for a few days. This morning grampa is taking an excursion to the Botanic Garden and we’ll just have to see how things are working when we get back.
I have never had an ISP. Having lived in a van or a truck sleeper since 1984, I exclusively use free wifi. Since I haven't had a television since 1987, and I don't pursue much contemporary content, I get plenty of connectivity.
The fact that service ceases the same time every day points to a datacenter or distribution issue, not a local issue at your premises. If you have the new style of DSL that uses fiber to a nearby pedestal and copper or fiber into your house, it could be the router in the pedestal warming in the sun.
If AT&T can't find the problem, Starlink could eliminate it permanently. I was planning on being an early adopter of Starlink before the price on its terminals doubled and the service went up by 50%. Then it was launched as a fixed terminal service instead of a mobile service, making it incompatible with my highly mobile lifestyle. Now that it has a mobile option, they charge more for the "privilege" of being mobile. I'm expecting the Greater Depression to cut deeply into all ISPs as individual incomes fall precipitously. I doubt that the free wifis will go away because they are adjuncts to their regular internet use.
Enjoy the Botanical Gardens. We appreciate your posts but it's nice to know you're getting a break from the screen for a while.