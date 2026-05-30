Does that sound extreme? Consider that what we’re talking about is a first step. This is what happens when the US government is owned by foreigners and those whose first loyalty is not to America.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1￼ This is outrageous and stripping back the façade: President Trump and Congress are trying to make the United States armed forces an auxiliary for use by the Israeli Prime Minister to fight his wars. We should be distancing ourselves dramatically from Israel, because their wars are a direct drain on American lives and resources, and a significant harm to our country.

They are also a moral stain on America, which can ill afford additional such stains.

But that the alleged “United States”Congress (they are acting more like the Israeli Parliament) is trying to codify an even closer relationship, exposes that there is no America-first element in Washington DC, there is only a surrender to Israel.

Well, no, they’re not acting like the Israeli parliament, they’re acting like fully owned agents. Which is what they are.

This is a shame and stain on the genuine American patriots who serve our country. Ben Freeman @BenFreemanDC May 29 “At a time when the American public is expressing unprecedented levels of distrust in the Israeli government, Congress just proposed tying the U.S. to the Israeli military more than ever before.” Here’s the story:

Excerpts from the full story:

Buried in the House’s version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) released on Tuesday, is section 224, entitled “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” ... Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. The U.S. and Israel already work together heavily on missile defense, but this provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data. If fully enacted, this proposal would provide a higher level of military-industrial integration than the U.S. has with any other country in the world. …

That’s serious enough, but the further implications are actually far more serious. It would, in effect, lead to a legal foundation for the takeover of America for the cause of Jewish Nationalism and Supremacy.

Section 224 would … fuse the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors in multiple areas vital to the battlefields of the future, like autonomous systems and cyber. It would also bring extraordinary Israeli influence to the U.S. beyond what it already has through the Israel lobby and its robust network of social media influencers. It would give the Israeli government the opportunity to greatly expand one of the most powerful levers of influence in U.S. politics: jobs in the U.S. By expanding or starting new co-production facilities like it already has in Mississippi and Arkansas, the Israeli government could boast of providing jobs on U.S. soil, thereby securing allies among members of Congress who represent the districts where those jobs lie. The result could well be a U.S. political system even more susceptible to the whims of an Israeli government that seemingly has no qualms about drawing the U.S. into military conflicts in the Middle East. ... As laid out in a recent Quincy Institute brief, authored by Steven Simon, this shift from an aid model to a military integration model has troubling implications, namely: The shift will strip away the political and diplomatic oversight mechanisms that make the relationship publicly accountable, moving it from a visible annual aid vote into the opaque machinery of defense acquisition, where oversight is limited and political accountability is minimal. The result would be a defense relationship that is simultaneously deeper and less transparent.

Think about what this integration of the US military-industrial complex into the movement for Jewish Nationalism and Supremacy says about our “representatives,” who are subordinating America to a movement that shrinks from nothing—up to and including genocide.

The enormous gulf between what most Americans want and what the president is doing when it comes to Israel and what Congress is proposing here should not be ignored. Just 30% of respondents to a New York Times/Sienna poll from mid-May believe Trump made “the right decision” to go to war with Iran, with 64% saying it was wrong. An Institute for Global Affairs poll released earlier this week dove even deeper into the American psyche when it comes to arming Israel, finding that “Just 16 percent say the United States should keep supplying Israel with weapons without new restrictions. Thirty-eight percent want to stop supplying weapons entirely, and another 24 percent want weapons conditioned on how they’re used.” …

All this reflects the sad reality that Trump won an election and took office, including taking an oath of office to defend the American constitutional order, under false pretenses. He is clearly owned by a movement that is not loyal to that order.

One thing we know about Jewish Nationalists in their drive for power is that they never say, ‘This far and no further.’ There is never any concept that, ‘OK, this is enough power.’ Section 224 would be an additional step beyond what is already beyond anything that should be allowed under the American constitutional order, but it would not be the last step. We see that in the Trumpian efforts to criminalize criticism of Israel.

Hopefully this measure will be stripped out of the final bill, but even if that happens, the fact that such a measure could even be preliminarily included is a real shot across the bow of the USS Freedom. It signals a clear and present danger to American sovereignty.