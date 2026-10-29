We’re back from our pilgrimage, and it was a wonderful day. But back to the world of war.

Sen. Chris Murphy is speaking out, and he’s confirming what I speculated in What’s Trump Up To? Trump is barnstorming the country trying to set the table for Americans to accept more war. What is being reported comes per the WSJ.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 2h￼ If this is true, if the president plans to restart the war against Iran after the midterm elections, it is 100% an impeachable offense if it is not preceded by a direct authorization from Congress, or a congressional declaration of war against Iran. Of course, President Trump has already done that twice, so he is already at grave risk of impeachment, with or without a Democratic majority in the House and Senate after next Tuesday’s election. But I can categorically state that militarily, there is no chance that a renewed conflict could achieve any positive outcome for the United States, and almost certainly would lead to our devastation financially, militarily, and diplomatically. President Trump will richly deserve impeachment and removal from office if he condemns us to this course of action. ￼Chris Murphy ￼@ChrisMurphyCT￼ Trump is reportedly planning to restart war with Iran after the election. Some of us have been briefed on the war plan. And while I cannot disclose any details, I can say this: the plan is insane. It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation.

Danny Davis is currently weighing in on this story:

Now, to be clear. Trump asked his top war dogs to present “options” to him for another attack on Iran. They did so, and that “option” or “plan” is what Chris Murphy was briefed on. Does that mean that the war dogs support the insane plan—the plan that Murphy says will lead to massive escalation and massive damage to the rule of law in America? Here’s some bad news. DD says this guy was fired because he opposed the plan—contrary to the usual lies we get from the Trump regime. DD claims he heard this from reliable sources: