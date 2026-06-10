I’ve been puzzling over Trump most of the day, today. He’s been saying the most outrageously untrue things, really outdoing himself. Some say he’s confabulating—that he really believes his own lies. Or maybe he’s embellishing, exaggerating a story that has a tiny grain of truth in it somewhere. I suggested to my wife that maybe it’s mostly role playing, because Trump knows his true believing followers love this stuff.

Danny Davis has been all over this angle today. In his segment with Larry Johnson he plays a video clip of Trump this morning. As John Mearsheimer would say, it’s “truly remarkable.” Trump starts out talking a bit about the Apache that was shot down, but not so much, or something. But at a certain point he shifts gears and makes up a story about how the Iranian drone—which is about half the size of the entire Apache—somehow lodged between the two pilots without exploding. Never mind that the crew of an Apache sit in a fore/aft lower/upper configuration. None of it makes any sense at all, but Trump tells the tall story with a totally straight face. The question is, What’s going on here? If you want to watch this, it’s probably best to start at the beginning, but here’s where Trump’s story hour starts.

Late in the afternoon Danny had geologist Art Berman on. Once again, DD started things off with another tall story from Trump. Trump purports to share an exclusive with the reporters—he’s been stealing “millions of barrels of oil” from the Iranians and, in fact (!), last night the USN escorted 22 fully loaded oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Because WE control the strait and the Iranians—with their destroyed radar—don’t have a clue. Here’s Trump. And:

DD: Okay. So, President Trump may have blasted the radars of the Iranians, but is it possible that that many ships could go out through the Strait of Hormuz and Iran or anyone else would not have known about it? Berman: No. But, I mean, that’s that’s not a surprise. He, you know, he makes stuff up all the time.

But then Danny posts some telling charts of oil flow and shipping. You’ll recall that I quoted Trump earlier saying that “lots” of oil was coming out through Hormuz, and I commented that “lots” is a very relative term. Pictures are worth a thousand words:

As a lead up to the next graph, here’s Trump:

Again, what’s going on here? Confabulating? Embellishing? Or …

Berman: Yeah. So, I mean, the situation with Trump, I think everybody knows. I mean, he’s a bullshitter. He has been his whole life and he hasn’t changed. Hhe’s hugely entertaining--as long as you don’t take him too seriously. As far as I can tell, he knows absolutely nothing about war, the military, diplomacy or statecraft. And, maybe that’s okay, but, you know, he just doesn’t know. He really doesn’t.

So, maybe the Occam’s Razor explanation is all we need.

Meanwhile, we’re waiting to see what’s really up:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 47m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ US-Iran war has just resumed, the US is striking Iran . BREAKING: ￼￼ Clashes in the Strait of Hormuz between the IRGC Navy and the United States

U.S. Strikes Iran Again After Trump Says Talks Are Taking Too Long Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said just before the attack: “If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs.”

CBS: 42m ago U.S. forces strike Iran again Wednesday night, CENTCOM says U.S. forces began striking Iran at 5:15 p.m. ET, in what U.S. Central Command called “self-defense strikes.” The strikes are “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression,” CENTCOM said, and are targeted at key Iranian facilities such as ammunition depots, command and control nodes and warehouses, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the airstrikes. The strikes came hours after President Trump told reporters, “We’re going to hit them hard again today in case you miss it, in case you don’t turn on your television set. And we’ll see what happens with a deal. We were — we were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along.” https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-trump-us-strikes-apache/#post-update-e4763f91 link copied 4:58 PM CENTCOM “will be busy tonight,” hitting “key facilities” in Iran, Hegseth says The U.S. military is planning to bomb “key facilities” within Iran tonight, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters Wednesday, after President Trump threatened a round of major strikes. “Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be,” the defense secretary said, pledging “strong” and “clear” strikes. He told reporters the goal is to get Iran to codify a deal with the United States, accusing Iranian negotiators of stringing their U.S. counterparts along. “If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs. And we’re very good at it,” he said.