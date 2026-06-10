Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
2h

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon

37m￼

These people do not want a deal. It is all a big joke, a game, or something to them. I’ve never seen a group of US leaders more glib about war than this crew.

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Mark Wauck
2h

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

3h￼

Pres Trump just said 200 ships have secretly passed Hormuz since the war began

That’s compared to over 10,000 in the normal 100 days since the war

200 is 2% of the norm

World heading to historic energy crisis

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