Again, I’m not knowledgeable about monetary policy and finance. It seems clear that some of Trump’s advisers, like Steve Miran, are somewhat on the idealistic side—in the sense that they really want to drag the US out of the financial mess its in after years of King Dollar hegemoniacal abuse. Trump’s sending him to the Fed as part of a hostile takeover.

OK, but is Trump really on board with Miran’s theories for a Great Reset, as we discussed a bit yesterday, or is Trump just looking for lower interest rates for political purposes? What are Trump’s long term goals and commitments? His behavior as regards war making and genocide certainly don’t suggest idealism, or a firm handle on geopolitics generally. And the financial and monetary crisis is fundamentally about geopolitics.

And recent data points aren’t totally reassuring—never mind the Big Beautiful Bill, the tariffs and sanctions all over the map, the commitment to war and more war. Are the moves on asset/resource rich countries just for the purpose of keeping the same grift going through more debt? Will the world be a better place if Trump’s Great Reset simply empowers the Anglo-Zionist bankstas and their anti-humanist Globalist buddies? Comments are solicited.

Here’s an example of what I’m talking about. Is this an example of Trump oversimplifying? He’s focused on propping up housing, but is that just for politics or is finance really that simple?￼ How does that play into the idea of a Trumpian Great Reset of the monetary world? Forget about the Fed for the moment. Whatever you think of it as an institution, as a political matter I think PP is correct that Trump’s takeover is a result of the geopolitical shift against King Dollar hegemony, fueled by the financialization of the US economy and the burdens of empire. Will lowering mortgage rates solve those fundamental problems? Will that cause additional problems? I don’t know—but maybe some readers have views.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The now-inevitable demolition of Fed independence - which will take place amidst a flurry of highly embarrassing managerial elite oUtRAgE - is actually due to the decline of USD hegemony and the high interest rates it’s causing. King Dollar paid Fed stipends to econocrats.

Here’s a long thread on Treasury bonds. My take is that there are all sorts of moving parts in this financial crisis and that the Fed pushing rates down isn’t likely to be a panacea. I’ve edited this severely, looking for a general overview—follow the link if you crave more. Of course, much of this happened under Biden—at least the worst excesses, but these excesses are always bipartisan in nature. But it’s also true that Trump has been far from faultless.