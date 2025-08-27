Again, I’m not knowledgeable about monetary policy and finance. It seems clear that some of Trump’s advisers, like Steve Miran, are somewhat on the idealistic side—in the sense that they really want to drag the US out of the financial mess its in after years of King Dollar hegemoniacal abuse. Trump’s sending him to the Fed as part of a hostile takeover.
OK, but is Trump really on board with Miran’s theories for a Great Reset, as we discussed a bit yesterday, or is Trump just looking for lower interest rates for political purposes? What are Trump’s long term goals and commitments? His behavior as regards war making and genocide certainly don’t suggest idealism, or a firm handle on geopolitics generally. And the financial and monetary crisis is fundamentally about geopolitics.
And recent data points aren’t totally reassuring—never mind the Big Beautiful Bill, the tariffs and sanctions all over the map, the commitment to war and more war. Are the moves on asset/resource rich countries just for the purpose of keeping the same grift going through more debt? Will the world be a better place if Trump’s Great Reset simply empowers the Anglo-Zionist bankstas and their anti-humanist Globalist buddies? Comments are solicited.
Here’s an example of what I’m talking about. Is this an example of Trump oversimplifying? He’s focused on propping up housing, but is that just for politics or is finance really that simple?￼ How does that play into the idea of a Trumpian Great Reset of the monetary world? Forget about the Fed for the moment. Whatever you think of it as an institution, as a political matter I think PP is correct that Trump’s takeover is a result of the geopolitical shift against King Dollar hegemony, fueled by the financialization of the US economy and the burdens of empire. Will lowering mortgage rates solve those fundamental problems? Will that cause additional problems? I don’t know—but maybe some readers have views.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
The now-inevitable demolition of Fed independence - which will take place amidst a flurry of highly embarrassing managerial elite oUtRAgE - is actually due to the decline of USD hegemony and the high interest rates it’s causing. King Dollar paid Fed stipends to econocrats.
Here’s a long thread on Treasury bonds. My take is that there are all sorts of moving parts in this financial crisis and that the Fed pushing rates down isn’t likely to be a panacea. I’ve edited this severely, looking for a general overview—follow the link if you crave more. Of course, much of this happened under Biden—at least the worst excesses, but these excesses are always bipartisan in nature. But it’s also true that Trump has been far from faultless.
We are living through the largest U.S. Treasury collapse on record. 20-year bonds are down ~38% since 2020, a 100-year record. Even the Volcker inflation era didn’t see losses this steep.
When you buy a U.S. Treasury bond, you’re lending money to the government. They promise to pay you interest (called a coupon) and then return your money when the bond matures.
Safe, right? Except prices can swing if yields change. If new bonds pay more interest, old ones are less attractive → their price falls.
In 2020, the 10-year Treasury yield was just 0.5%. By 2023, it had shot up to ~5%. That rise crushed the value of existing bonds. The 20-year Treasury lost ~38% peak-to-trough. The biggest collapse in modern U.S. bond market history.
Why did yields rise so much? Three forces:
• Inflation (prices rising)
• Real yields (inflation-adjusted returns)
• Term premium (extra reward for holding long bonds)
Now add fiscal deficits. The U.S. ran huge deficits after COVID. Tax cuts + spending bills + interest costs = trillions more borrowing.
Treasury had to auction mountains of debt. Simple supply and demand: more bonds → weaker prices → higher yields. Who normally buys Treasuries?
• Banks
• Insurance companies
• Pensions
• Foreign central banks
• Mortgage investors
• Hedge funds and quant models
Let’s see how each one shifted in this selloff.
Banks first. After the 2023 SVB collapse, banks grew allergic to bond losses.
Insurers had loaded up on Treasuries earlier to hedge risk. But with yields volatile, their buying slowed
Foreign central banks (like China, Japan) usually buy Treasuries to store reserves. But hedging costs soared. A strong dollar made U.S. debt expensive in local currencies. So many foreign buyers pulled back, weakening demand.
Mortgages added fuel. ... When yields rise, homeowners refinance less → bond duration extends. That forces investors to hedge by selling Treasuries. More selling pressure on an already fragile market.
How bad is the damage?
• 1994: Fed hikes sank bonds ~20%.
• 2013: Taper tantrum, ~15% losses.
• 1970s: Volcker drove yields near 15%.
But 2020–2025? The 20-year lost ~38%. The 10-year lost ~25%. The worst modern drawdown ever.
For investors, the fallout is huge.
• Mortgage rates >7% froze housing affordability.
• Banks stuffed with unrealized bond losses.
• States & agencies paying more to borrow.
Every corner of finance feels it.
Big picture: Bond yields are no longer just about inflation. They’re about real yields, term premium, deficits, and fragile liquidity. That’s why the “safest” asset in the world is trading like a risky one.
The bottom line: Treasuries aren’t guaranteed safety anymore. If growth cracks, they’ll rally. If deficits explode and inflation lingers, they’ll bleed further.
Either way, the myth of bonds as a permanent safe haven is gone and 20 year is a prime example of this.
Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼
While Americans argue over rent hikes, groceries, and student loans, Israel has extracted $124 M per day from the U.S. Treasury for an entire year, much of it hidden behind opaque appropriations and congressional loopholes.
According to Brown University’s Costs of War project, Washington has shouldered 70% of Israel’s military costs since Oct 7, 2023. That includes $17.9 B in direct aid, $4.86 B in Pentagon regional ops, $20.3 B in deferred arms deals, and billions more in shipping losses, stockpile transfers, and corporate handouts.
JUST IN: Israeli Knesset Member Tally Gotliv:
“I believe in the value of revenge... Stop being afraid to talk about revenge... Blot out the memory of Amalek - This is my moral command, my code of values, my heritage”