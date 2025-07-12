There’s a weird story out today:

US demands clarity from allies on their role in potential war over Taiwan, FT reports

Reuters via Yahoo ^ | July 12th, 2025 | Unattributed (Reuters) -The Pentagon is urging Japan and Australia to clarify what role they would play if the U.S. and China went to war over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Elbridge [“Bridge”] Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has been pushing the matter during recent talks with defense officials of both countries, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions. According to the newspaper, the reported request caught both Tokyo and Canberra off guard, as the U.S. itself does not offer a blank cheque guarantee to defend Taiwan. Colby said in an X post that the Department of Defense is focused on implementing the president's "America First" common sense agenda of restoring deterrence and achieving peace through strength, which "includes by urging allies to step up their defense spending and other efforts related to our collective defense." The U.S is Taiwan's most important arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including several rounds of war games, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims over the island. Taiwan rejects China's assertion of sovereignty. (Excerpt) Read more at yahoo.com ...

Right, Taiwan rejects China’s assertion of sovereignty. But the rest of the world—including the USA, by Act of Congress—recognizes Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan. Meanwhile, the ruling party on Taiwan asserts its sovereignty over all of China.

Question: How does getting into a war with China advance constitute defending America, let alone Japan and/or Australia? FYI, San Francisco is about 6500 miles away from Taipei. I’ll bet Japan and Australia were taken aback—they live over there! They probably thought US saber rattling was some expensive game and they could just humor the US without consequences. Little did they know that “Bridge” Colby is a whacked out China Hawk—he’s the guy at DoD who wanted to cut munitions supplies to Ukraine and the Middle East to prepare for attacking China. Cutting our munitions supplies worldwide is a good idea, but “Bridge” is a nut.

So what’s the US doing these days to provide for the collective defense 6500 miles from home?

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ US Air Force Nuclear Bombers were patrolling along China & the DPRK borders, accompanied by Japan & south-Korea Fighters.

1:02 AM · Jul 12, 2025

Makes perfect sense, right? Poke the Panda. Check out this comment:

War Doctrine @wardoctrine_￼ U.S. nuclear bombers flying near China and North Korea, flanked by Japanese and South Korean jets, isn’t routine — it’s strategic signaling. The stakes in the Indo-Pacific are rising fast, and this kind of show of force is meant to remind Beijing and Pyongyang who still dominates the air. 1:13 AM · Jul 12, 2025

Practicing suicide missions is “strategic signaling”? Shows that we “dominate the air”? I don’t think it shows anything of the sort, and recent events in the Middle East demonstrate that.

This is just crazy stuff. War to preserve the hegemony that’s fast slipping away.