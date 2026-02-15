Meaning In History

Andrew Whisson
6h

As the two Alex's from "The Duran" kept on saying, "Putin (Russia) has to walk away from any negotiations proposed by Trump..." Hasn't the history so far confirmed that salutary advice? Negotiating with the Anglo-Zionistas..? Why would you? They lie through their teeth, thinking five, six steps ahead in their game.... Don't trust the bastards.. Announce that VVP to the world...

1 reply
Alex
6h

It's unsurprising that there are competing factions and interests in Russia, just like they are in other countries. Putin enjoys much popular support, but also criticism for being "too soft".

Strategically, what goes on in the world can be categorised as re-establishment of deterrence, while the US follows a sort of Mahanian approach at threatening sea lines to weaponise trade.

There are influential people, like Sergey Karaganov, who openly advocate for nuclear strikes to restore such a deterrence, and their argument isn't without merit logically - we have tried everything, what else is there?

Putin's primary interest, going back to his Munich speech in '07, is to create safety for Russia and to prevent nuclear war. This has been an aspect of the current war in Ukraine, see NATO deployment of theoretically nuclear-capable launchers into eastern Europe.

That shows, imo, the greatest error of judgement in western leadership in demonizing Putin - he's a centrist who wants peace, and is ready to go to some lengths to achieve it, but there are those who would establish peace through strength, and in a very demonstrable way.

7 more comments...

