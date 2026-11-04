Today I listened to three videos that talked about the ways in which the CIA is running the wars and regime change ops. There was a particular aspect that really jumped out at me, that came up in all the videos. I’ll present partial transcripts and then comment.

Iran War: No Deal in Sight. Diplomacy is Dead /Col Lawrence Wilkerson Wilkerson: I think Ratcliffe is totally out of his element and I don’t think the CIA is really working for him, frankly, because I know some of the things the CIA is doing right now, and they ain’t things that the Congress would approve if it were to find out what they’re doing. And one reason that Congress doesn’t want to find out what they’re doing, is because they saw what the Church Committee and the Pike Committees did many moons ago, you know what I’m talking about. Revelations that the American people really found reprehensible, ... If there’s anyone left in the CIA in the bowels that is a good analyst or even a good operator or both, they are going to tell you that the conflict with Iran right now, the longer it goes on, the more it is apt to truly destabilize not just southwest Asia, which it is doing along with the Houthis pretty well right now, but it is going to destabilize most of the world, which is one of the reasons why Xi Jinping and Putin are throwing their lot in with Iran because they want to put as much of a check on what is going to happen ... They don’t want the world system to collapse on itself in a huge global depression which will inevitably blow back on them. CIA, SIS, MI6, and Mossad. They are playing games all over the world right now. And they’re playing games that their leaders, their presidents, their prime ministers either don’t know anything about or ... allow to happen. One of the most prominent things that’s happening in Europe right now is all the governments we’re trying to undermine with CIA, from Georgia to Moldova and almost any place you want to look. We are still trying to use the force that USAID really put into motion.

AMB. Chas Freeman : Israeli Sea Change Coming Chapter 8: Covert finance and history Judge: I was surprised to learn recently that the CIA has revenue sources other than from the Treasury of the United States. How is that lawful or constitutional? Freeman: Well, if it’s true, it’s not constitutional or lawful. that is a basic principle of accountable government. But we have had many instances over the years in which the CIA has financed operations through drug sales, for example, involvement with what we now call narco terrorists. it has also taken funds from foreign collaborators by unappropriated funds. For example, the most famous example of that was the Iran Contra deal. Basically we hit up the Saudis to finance a war in Nicaragua against the Sandinista government that our Congress wouldn’t approve. That was under Ronald Reagan. So, there’s a long history of off the books financing and sometimes it’s major. The war that I was involved in against Iraq to liberate Kuwait 1991 was financed by what we called Operation Tin up. We went around and begged money from all our allies to do what what they couldn’t do--and we ended up making money on that war rather than losing it.

Aaron Maté : CIA and MI6 vs Trump in Ukraine Chapter 5: Intelligence and influence Judge: Alistair Crooke told us something the other day that, I guess, I should have known--that the CIA has financial resources from outside the US government. Do we know if the CIA in Ukraine is being funded by some entity or entities other than the US Treasury? Aaron: Well, yeah. From what I know of how this game works, when you want to do something off the books, you’ll get a friendly billionaire or some or a friendly corporation to do the work for you. This is intelligence tradecraft going back a very long time. And if you look at Ukraine, look at the billionaires that have been involved there for a long time. You have George Soros at the top of the list. Already in 2015, Soros’s foundations were saying that they’d spent $181 million on Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union. And given that some of those dollars went to groups that were involved in the uprising that overthrew Yanukovich, you know, you have to wonder if if some of that was linked to Western intelligence.

So, here’s what struck me. This idea that CIA finances ops by hitting up “friendly billionaires.” Obviously, that means that the CIA makes it worth while for those “friendly billionaires,” more or less the same way that Trump makes it worthwhile for “friendly billionaires” to contribute to, say, the Golden Ballroom—or whatever it’s called. If I’m a betting guy, I’m gonna bet that this works in reverse. The “friendly billionaires” come to the CIA and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a project in mind that needs your expertise. I’ll pay for it, and I’ll also make it worth your personal while.’ Now imagine that this has been going on since, well, since the CIA came into existence. Who’s gonna bet against me? And imagine what this would tell us about US foreign policy over the half centuries.

Now, moving on to Poland. The chatter is that Tusk will try to impose martial law because, uh, Russians! That will put a huge strain on Poland’s constitutional order. Will the military and police go along with that? Let me ask the same question in a slightly different way: Given the monstrous US military and CIA presence in Poland, can we assume that the Polish military and intel agencies have been coopted by the CIA and will take instructions? Poles aren’t typically big on taking instructions, but it can happen. I think we can be sure that the attempt is being made.

Polish media has been reporting that Russian media has been quite reliable and non-provocative in discussing the Polish crisis. Like, not really gloating, which might have been expected. Medvedev offered the view that Tusk and his circle are taking direction from the EU leadership, which is also Mercouris’ view. Makes sense to me. But to keep up on the Russia Hoax aspect, you can’t do better than this RT article. I’ve included the last few paragraphs. It gives you a very clear picture of what these globalists are like. The “Kaliningrad gambit” refers to Tusk’s plan to stage provocations along the border with the Russian Kaliningrad exclave:

The Kaliningrad gambit In Poland, Tusk’s announcement of the Kaliningrad operation has been widely derided on social media as an attempt to draw public attention away from the court showdown. However, whether this was his intention or not, Tusk’s government has already been explicit that it intends to escalate tension with Russia along the 210 km Poland-Kaliningrad frontier. Polish troops have taken part in two separate rounds of NATO military exercises near the Kaliningrad border so far this year. In September, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski [Mr. Appelbaum] suggested that NATO “exercise so aggressively” on the borders of the exclave, that Moscow would be left “uncertain of what we will do.” Uncertainty, however, carries immense risks. After Sikorski’s comments, and following repeated threats by Lithuania to blockade Kaliningrad, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement through three of its European embassies, warning that Russia is “ready to use all its arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to defend its territory if NATO countries try to isolate Kaliningrad.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later explained that this warning was worded in a manner that would “remind those hotheads in Europe” of Russia’s long-established conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. Whether for domestic reasons, or because Tusk genuinely perceives a threat from Kaliningrad, these words have fallen on deaf ears in Poland. “In general, the Poles are prone to provoking situations, escalating tensions,” Peskov remarked in August. Less than a month later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned in stark terms where escalation could lead. “If the West attacks us, we will respond and it would be a completely different war and a very short one,” he said.

On to the early election chatter. Did you hear the one where Trump said that “if” the Dems win, he’ll just pivot to being a “Veto President?” It’s kind of like making a “deal” with Iran. Trump’s idea is that he’ll just keep vetoing everything and eventually the Dems will come to him and make a deal. I’m not kidding about this. He really said this.

What I’m wondering is, does Trump think he can somehow “veto” investigations of him and his family and his cronies? Or how about this. Does he think he can veto impeachment? I understand that Dems may want to keep Trump in the WH as a whipping boy to blame for everything that will continue to go wrong—and to avoid ticking off Jewish Nationalist billionaires by impeaching Trump for starting a personal war under the pretext of being president. Nevertheless, I suspect that the Dem base will demand impeachment. And when you think about it, impeachment is a win - win for the Dems in the Senate. They can force GOPers to go on the record. If they vote to remove Trump they lose the MAGA lunatics. If they vote against removal, they lose everyone else. And there will always be Veep Vance to kick around. Yeah, What did you know and when did you know it?

Check this out:

Rich Baris THE PEOPLE’S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit 2h￼ Exit Polls WILL BE ADJUSTED, so please take them with a grain as I caution each election cycle. That said, Trump’s approval in the initial wave: 38% approve 62% disapprove 65% Trump made the economy worse 62% Trump policies to blame for gas prices

What I’m hearing is that Deep Red counties are coming in really tight. So what does that tell you about the big picture? Here’s an example:

LIVE Rich Baris THE PEOPLE’S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit 24m￼ Democrat Annie Andrews is now favored. Darline Graham is in real danger of losing South Carolina.

For me, this is one of those Devil and the Deep Blue Sea things. I’ve never voted for a Dem and never will. But, increasingly, there are GOPers I can never vote for. At least I don’t think so. I don’t want to be ruled by Dems, but I don’t want to be ruled by Trump and GOPer sellouts either.