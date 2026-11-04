Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

Here's another example of what could be going on. A libertarian candidate took 25% of the vote in Oldham County, OH. If that's any sort of trend, that's very bad news for GOPers.

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Mark Wauck
2h

Blowout in TX

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