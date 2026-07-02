I’ll be leaving for an eye exam appointment soon. Right now, in the Persian Gulf region, we seem to be in a holding pattern. How long that lasts is debatable, obviously. The US has apparently refused to comply with the MOU terms, and Iran is canceling all talks with the US. An additional 5,000 Marines have arrived, via ship, in the region. Will the IRGC act against the Oman route? That will depend on calculations regarding pressure on the world energy supply (and other resources).

The best guess is that some sort of military action is eventually planned by the Anglo-Zionists, but for the time being the major action is concentrated on Palestine and Lebanon. There are reports that the US is seeking to regain control over Iraq via its government, but that sounds like a very difficult and longer term project (disarming Shiite militias). The biggest questions of all have to do with Russian and Chinese plans. All in all, this really does look like WW3.

In the meantime, Chris Martenson continues to warn about the oil reserve situation for the US. I’ve included links to brief video clips which expand on each paragraph.