Chris Martenson On The SPR
I’ll be leaving for an eye exam appointment soon. Right now, in the Persian Gulf region, we seem to be in a holding pattern. How long that lasts is debatable, obviously. The US has apparently refused to comply with the MOU terms, and Iran is canceling all talks with the US. An additional 5,000 Marines have arrived, via ship, in the region. Will the IRGC act against the Oman route? That will depend on calculations regarding pressure on the world energy supply (and other resources).
The best guess is that some sort of military action is eventually planned by the Anglo-Zionists, but for the time being the major action is concentrated on Palestine and Lebanon. There are reports that the US is seeking to regain control over Iraq via its government, but that sounds like a very difficult and longer term project (disarming Shiite militias). The biggest questions of all have to do with Russian and Chinese plans. All in all, this really does look like WW3.
In the meantime, Chris Martenson continues to warn about the oil reserve situation for the US. I’ve included links to brief video clips which expand on each paragraph.
￼Chris Martenson @chrismartenson
Jun 30￼
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in 1974 after the 1973 oil embargo to protect against emergencies (smart move!). It hasn’t been this low since 1983. The question is: how low can it go?
Full report: https://peakprosperity.pulse.ly/4dkhq5smz4
Based on current weekly drawdowns of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and how much needs to be left to prevent permanent damage, the U.S. can last until October 4 before running out of oil.
Full report: https://peakprosperity.pulse.ly/cysjcv35bp
If we do a responsible drawdown of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, we have until October 4 before the U.S. runs out of oil. If the Department of War minimums are observed (which allocates 243 million barrels for military-use only), then we only have until July 10.
Full report: https://peakprosperity.pulse.ly/x80rkeo8ec
Chris Martenson @chrismartenson
18h￼
If the U.S. is comfortable destroying its ability to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, it could eke things out until March 2027. If not, we could run out any time between July 10 and October 4 if our current situation doesn’t change.
To hear why I think all of this is intentional, or to talk about this with me and other members at Peak Prosperity, click below:
But... it gets worse.
As it turns out, 243 million barrels are allocated to the Department of War. If that DoW minimum is observed, then we only have 17 million barrels left, which could run out as early as July 10.
Full report: https://peakprosperity.pulse.ly/29dm89as3m
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