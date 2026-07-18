Meaning In History

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
3h

A few days ago, at a railroad crossing in Jefferson County, WV, my wife and I sat in our car watching the tank cars roll by, one after another. In large block letters on each were the words: "Liquid Molten Sulfur."

Hmmm..."The Guns of August"...?

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3h

It would be interesting if hypersonic missiles were aimed at the airports and all the planes in advance of the big attack. But we have yet to see Iran be proactive.

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