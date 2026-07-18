Trump totally doesn’t get it.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: The US has sent more than 60 refueling aircraft to Israel, with 33 stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, along with a massive airlift of US aircraft to US bases today, ahead of Trump’s expected escalation of military operations against Iran, per senior US officials. Trump is considering ordering a massive offensive in the coming days, wider than current strikes, including bombing more Iranian infrastructure facilities including power plants, energy infrastructure, additional attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities to bury enriched uranium deeper, and bombing the Pickaxe Mountain underground site. This comes as the US currently conducts strikes on Iran for the seventh consecutive day.

None of that is going to break Iran’s control over Hormuz. Hormuz is Iran’s nuke and they won’t give it up, no matter how massive the bombing—which, in any case, will probably be less massive than the previous campaign.

Iran knows that they have the leverage. And that leverage extends beyond just oil. Today, Chris Martenson focused on the sulfur needed to make sulfuric acid. Sulfur is an important by-product of oil refining—that is, of the type of heavy oil produced in the Persian Gulf. With significant amounts of oil production shut down, and export of sulfur as well, the world is already experiencing shortages. What’s sulfuric acid good for?

Sulfuric acid is a very important commodity chemical, and a nation’s sulfuric acid production was as recently as 2002 believed to be a good indicator of its industrial strength. ... As of the late 20th century, most of the produced amount (≈60%) was consumed for fertilizers, particularly superphosphates, ammonium phosphate and ammonium sulfates. About 20% is used in chemical industry for production of detergents, synthetic resins, dyestuffs, pharmaceuticals, petroleum catalysts, insecticides and antifreeze, as well as in various processes such as oil well acidicizing, aluminium reduction, paper sizing, and water treatment. About 6% of uses are related to pigments and include paints, enamels, printing inks, coated fabrics and paper, while the rest is dispersed into a multitude of applications such as production of explosives, cellophane, acetate and viscose textiles, lubricants, non-ferrous metals, and batteries. Sulfuric acid is used as a consumable for the extraction of copper from oxides in leaching piles. Chile, the world’s leading producer of copper, required as of 2026 sulfuric acid in about 20% of its copper production.

Here’s the 10 minute outtake in which Martenson discusses this issue, but I’ll provide a transcript of his conclusion first:

[Sulfuric acid is] kind of the underpinning of the entire industrial economy. It’s one of those critical things. We don’t have a substitute for it. We can’t just use some other acid instead. It has its own uses because of its specific chemistry and that’s that. So, we really need the entire Persian Gulf opened and functioning soon because ields that are shut down because they had nowhere to put the oil—the storage tanks were all full. So, they couldn’t offload into the ships because they were just parked there, which means the refineries had to shut those fields down. So, those refineries aren’t running and they’re not making sulfur, right? And so we’re going to eat through whatever stock piles of the stuff we happen to have.

Meanwhile …