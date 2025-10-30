Turbo TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out)—that’s what Philip Pilkington is calling the results of the Xi - Trump meeting. He cites the rise of gold as evidence. A quick look at what’s known confirms that the US is taking specific actions while China’s action commitments—remain general and vague.

China did NOT cancel the newly announced rare earths export controls—they were only delayed for a year (but not entirely; there were hard restrictions already in place). That doesn’t begin to give the US time to cope and find alternate sources for the needed amounts. The deals with Australia, Japan, and Malaysia are a laugh when compared to the reality of US needs. Nor does the export control delay mean China will end its slow walking of rare earth shipments.

China purchasing soybeans again—but how much? No word on that. Yesterday China said it would buy 180k tons of US soybeans—a drop in the bucket compared to the previous ~24 million metric tons. How much more? No one knows.

Those Chinese measures were implemented in response to tariffs/sanctions that the US now commits to scrapping, but China’s commitments are not so solid. All that, coupled with Japan’s move toward closer ties with China, suggest PP is correct.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The Final TACO proves it: trying to contain China economically is simply not viable. The Trump admin tried. It didn’t work. China is far more powerful economically than the United States. End of story. What does the Trump admin do next? Sadly, I don’t think they know. ￼￼ 3:37 AM · Oct 30, 2025 2012 Lefty @BallsInYaMe0wth 4h￼ US gets minerals flowing while tariffs are reduced a pittance and China buys our agricultural products. We get what we want and China buys our stuff and it doesn’t cost us anything. How does this show a failure of containment? Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ The minerals block and the agri tariffs were a response to the initial tariffs. The US just cried uncle and the Chinese backed down on their counter-tariffs. Trade war over.

My opinion. Yes, Trump cried uncle—this was Turbo TACO, as we all knew it would be. But China didn’t actually back down from anything. What it did was allow Trump a few talking points to gaslight the folks back in the USA a little longer—a smart tactical move, because the geopolitical restructuring isn’t over. Here’s some hard reality. China continues to turn the screws on defense related rare earths:

Godfree Roberts @GodfreeTrh￼ Export restrictions remain in place on Scandium, Samarium, Gadolinium, Lutetium, Yttrium, Dysprosium and Terbium–the seven defense related REEs. As David Graeber said, “There’s every reason to believe that, from China’s point of view, this is the first stage of a very long process of reducing the United States to something like a traditional Chinese client state”. Debt, the First. 4:11 AM · Oct 30, 2025

PP asks the relevant question: What does the US do next? What would you do if you had $38 trillion in debts, no way to repay them, and no leverage against your major creditors who had just faced down your bluster?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Gold rallied on the Turbo TACO news. Interesting. Are markets signalling that Turbo TACO means USD hegemony is over because the Trump admin has shown that the US economy is subordinate to the Chinese? Bad outcome for China-containers!

Trump’s reaction is predictable—another attempt to con the Chinese and buy time. Hey, let’s run the world together! Nice try.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ I’ve been getting a lot of backlash for arguing these past few months that the US’s approach to China was pivoting away from containment towards accepting coexistence. The White House now literally speaks of a “G2” between the US and China, meaning co-management of the global order between both countries. You’re seeing it now? ￼ Incidentally, for reasons I explained before (reposted below), a G2-type arrangement is something that China is unlikely to accept, but that’s besides the point: it’s now impossible to deny that something fundamental has changed - this kind of rhetoric would have been unthinkable under Biden or even the first Trump administration. Sure, granted, it could very well be strategic disguise, smile to your face, scheme behind your back. But guess what? That’s the entire game, there are no friends in geopolitics. The point is that they feel compelled, at the very least, to perform accommodation which tells you something about the balance of power. 11:25 PM · Oct 29, 2025

Trying to con the Chinese is a mug’s game. They left Trump with a face saving way to gaslight Americans, but they’ll be wary—very wary:

PaulC @PaulConRO 7h￼ Trump tries hard to be friendly, talking shit about “we know each other very well, we’re gonna have a great meeting, blah blah” while Xi remains icy and silent. I know the Chinese well, when they act like that it means they really can’t stand you.

Really embarrassing, especially when you consider the actual outcome of that “great meeting”.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ “We have all the leverage” has become “Ready the nukes”... ￼ Quote￼ *Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone· 13h *TRUMP: INSTRUCTED DEPT OF WAR TO START TESTING NUCLEAR WEAPONS 8:15 PM · Oct 29, 2025 American and Proud @prideispower 13h￼ Peace through strength Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 13h￼ something we should’ve thought about before offshoring the defense base

Better hope our Tridents work better than the ones we sold to the Brits. The failed test of Brit Tridents this week was something like the 3rd failed test in a row. Nothing worse than when you try to nuke another nuclear power and your warheads go ‘Thud!’ instead of ‘Bang!’