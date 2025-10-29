Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
8m

No lack of bravery here. USA!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Martineau's avatar
Jeff Martineau
19m

Trump/Xi meeting/agreement/negotiations is not about Trade/sanctions/economics. Something much deeper is happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture