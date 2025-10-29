In the runup to the Xi - Trump meeting, Japan remains in the news. Japan has rejected Trump’s pleas for Japan to tank its economy by terminating its purchases of Russian gas. Japan is also angling to get a meeting between their new PM and Xi while Xi is in South Korea. Meanwhile, China has purchased what I’ve seen described as about three shiploads of American soybeans. Those are big ships, of course:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ ￼￼ China purchases 180,000 tons of U.S. soybeans, in their first order in months, as show of good faith ahead of tomorrow’s meeting between President Trump and President Xi.

In China - Iran news:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran is secretly restoring its missile program with supplies from China - CNN Despite the UN snapback sanctions, since the end of September 2,000 tons of sodium perchlorate from China — a key component for producing solid fuel used in Iranian medium-range missiles — have arrived at the port of Bandar Abbas.

I don’t think “restore” is really the right word. I suspect “replenish” would better describe what’s going on. Bear in mind that Iran’s heaviest, longest range, most powerful missiles are liquid fueled. Russia and China both indicated that they reject the legitimacy of the snapback sanctions, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Russia continues to test its latest weapons:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ BREAKING: ￼ Russian president Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia successfully tests Poseidon NUCLEAR doomsday torpedo capable of triggering radioactive tsunamis and destroying coastal cities.

Yeah, that’s an “artist’s conception”, but I think I’d still prefer to deal with Melissa.

On the sanctions front it looks like there’s some sort of wink and nod deal between Trump and Putin. A fact that few Americans are aware of is that the US has been a significant purchaser of Russian oil via India. So …

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ China and India have begun ship-to-ship transfers of oil from Russian “shadow” vessels in international waters to evade international sanctions Satellite imagery catches multiple different instances of Indian tanker SAMADHA receiving Russian oil near the Persian Gulf. The oil is then transported to India’s Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Punjab. A couple of days ago, same images were taken with Chinese tankers.

And then the refined products are sold for a hefty profit to the EU and the US. Next question: When will Trump sanction countries that buy Russian uranium? That’s right. The US buys lots of Russian uranium—last year about a quarter of our uranium purchases.

A followup on Will Schryver’s substack re USN delusions regarding a war with China:￼

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ NEW: ￼￼China would win if war broke out with the United States - The Atlantic Modern warfare is about production capacity, logistics, and technology. The U.S. is likely to lose a long war with China—not because of a lack of bravery, but because of a lack of industrial and technological capacity. Since the United States currently has a technological superiority, China will prevail in a long struggle, given the decline in US production,” - The Atlantic claims

Earlier I commented on this The Atlantic article (without having read it):