Some brief but penetrating observations as we await the Xi - Trump meeting.

"Trump is poised to end Washington's decade of the China Hawks," writes @semaforben. Smart column, including a sneaky jab at members of the China pundit class who have never been to China

I've noticed this too: if you listen to US China hawks on podcasts these days, they all sound incredibly depressed and disheartened, which is always a good sign. @semaforben calls it "The end of Washington's decade of the China hawks". It makes sense to end it even from the US's standpoint: if one were to study the evolution of the relative strength of both countries, I wouldn't be surprised if they found that the past decade was particularly damaging to the US, driven by self-defeating moves inspired by these China hawks. And in any case the whole concept of having relations with your peer competitor driven by "hawkism" is completely foolish: it basically telegraphs that ideology will override pragmatism at every turn, making policy decisions predetermined by the framework rather than evaluated on whether it actually is in your interests.

Huawei, a case study of self defeat:

If you weren't convinced yet that the US technology sanctions on China hurt the US more than they did China, please read this incredible report by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the world's leading think tank for science and technology policy. They studied in depth the attempt by the US to kill Huawei (full report here) and their overall conclusion is that "sanctioning Huawei and attempting to cripple the company has proven to be hubristic and self-defeating" as "the only outcome was to weaken U.S. technology companies and strengthen Huawei and China's innovation." Among other things they found that: - The sanctions had zero impact on Huawei's global market share: "it remains the world's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, with a 34 percent global market share in 2024, up 2 percentage points from 2018." - The sanctions hurt US companies first and foremost as "restrictions on doing business with Huawei caused U.S. companies to lose at least $33 billion in sales between 2021 and 2024." It also led Huawei to "successfully launch its in-house OS, HarmonyOS, which is now being rolled out on mobile devices, tablets, and laptops - potentially threatening U.S. firms' market share in these sectors." Last sentence of the report's conclusion: "the United States needs a realistic, not hubristic, policy approach [to China]."

OK, we pivot to humor—rare earths! Have some Kool-Aid!

Trump secured a massive rare earth deal in Malaysia on this trip too. He is cornering China.

As we noted yesterday, Malaysia has a 4% market share compared to China’s 91%. Which corner would you want to be in?

BREAKING: President Trump and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi have just signed an OFFICIAL agreement securing rare earths and critical minerals, REDUCING reliance on China. The Trump X Takaichi alliance is off to an incredible start.

Yeah, incredible, until you look at a picture of it:

More theatre. U.S.-Japan rare earths "deal". Makes sense, given how much rare earths the Japanese have.

But it’s actually even worse, as you might have deduced from the graph:

Over 60% of Japan's rare earth minerals are from China. This deal will just force Japan to hand over the non-China capacity to the US. China's REE export licenses are continually scrutinised for compliance. Resale to banned arms makers would see Japan importers cut off, like 32 Indian violators.

But let’s be serious. Remember how Bessent wanted you to believe China was gonna defer the export controls? Well, yes and no:

No matter the outcome of this week' Trump-Xi summit, the US in general and the Dept of Defense/ War in particular need to take dramatic steps to address these supply chain chokepoints. Let's see what is agreed with respect to Samarium in particular "exports remain halted for one rare earth, samarium, that is vital for military magnets. For the other six rare earths and for magnets, China grants six-month licenses" Incredibly detailed account from @KeithBradsher of how China quickly built out its new system of export controls -- and turned the results of a long period of economic interdependence into a weaponized supply chain. Step by Step, How China Seized Control of Critical Minerals China's far-reaching rules already affect manufacturers of semiconductors, cars and many other products. They will soon become much broader.

As if China was really going to pivot back to supplying the MIC?

