Zerohedge is citing a report from Bloomberg:

Overnight China made it likely that they won’t have long to count: as Bloomberg reports, Beijing warned the US to avoid four sensitive issues , so-called red lines, so a trade truce sealed between Trump and Xi can hold, highlighting the broad array of disagreements that will test ties. Of course, the one thing that is certain to prompt Trump to cross any and all red lines is knowing he should not do it... which is precisely why China is doing what it is doing.

Ever since the recent “truce” in the trade war between the US and China was signed in Korea one week ago - the latest of many such ceasefires meant to be broken - skeptics have been patiently counting down until this latest ceasefire is torn up , and tensions between the two superpowers flare up once more.

What I find particularly significant in these four red lines is that they are all essentially political rather than strictly economic. China is warning Trump and his proxies—probably especially Bessent—that continued political attacks on China by the US will result in economic retaliation by China. China is telling Trump to take his anti-China rhetoric and shove it where the sun don’t shine—or else. So shut up. Whoa! That’s escalation.

Scott Ritter has been telling everyone who will listen that Russia is leaving Venezuela on its own. Now, in what could be a coordinated move, we’re learning that Russia—quite to the contrary—is taking sides with Venezuela. Doug Macgregor, in a must listen interview with Glenn Diesen, Decline Out of Control - Ukraine and Venezuela Wars, states that the Russia has stationed two destroyers off the coast of Venezuela. Macgregor’s contention, as I understand it, is that—as Trump has admitted—Maduro made generous offers to allow US corporations to operate in Venezuela, offers which Trump peremptorily rejected. This rejection was almost certainly done at the behest of crazed Anglo-Zionists who are determined to force Russian and Chinese companies out of Venezuela.

And this is catastrophic, I think, for the United States and the American people. What you see in Washington is a confused morass of people without any any strategic grounding, without very much experience in international policy, without a firm understanding of just how dangerous this is, and how this could precipitate the thing they fear most—which is a financial collapse and economic chaos inside the United States.

In addition to the mention of the two Russian destroyers—standing between the USN and Venezuela—there are additional stories out that suggest that Russia is drawing a line:

These developments come at a very troubling time for the Trump regime. Here’s a transcript of Sean Foo’s latest. The quote of Trump is especially disturbing because it suggests that he’s either gaslighting on a massive scale or that he’s out of touch with We the People. He seems to think the stock market is a measure of economic health and American well being. Call his lavish Halloween “Great Gatsby” bash a metaphor, if you will. Either way, this will catch up with him.

Backfired: U.S. 950,000 Mass Layoffs Collapse, Epic Fail On Huawei, Trump Begins To Break USD

So, let’s talk about the disastrous state of the US tariffs. Now, globally, it’s a failure. Trump’s trade war is isolating US allies. It’s making BRICS angry, and the only big winner is China. Meanwhile, the US is beginning to see big cracks forming. The economy is being split into two worlds. One where AI companies and Big Tech, they’re living it up. A lot of money is being poured into the system there. But, Main Street is suffering. Inflation is rebounding and employment is weakening. However, Trump still doesn’t see the problem. The stock market is not the economy, Mr. President!

Q: When the stock market is doing well, that doesn’t affect everybody. Trump: It does, it does! Q: Not everybody’s invested in the stock market. But there have been grocery prices, ... Trump: 401ks! People are 401ks! [sic] Their 401ks are double what they were a year ago! Q: But for people that don’t have 401ks or are not invested in the stock market, they’ve seen their grocery prices go up. Inflation ... Trump: No, you’re wrong! They went up under Biden! Right now, they’re going down! Other than beef, which we’re working on, which we can solve very quickly.

Now, during an interview, Scott Bessent also admitted that segments of the economy are already in recession, meaning certain industries are contracting, demand is down, and obviously this means big layoffs are coming. Over the past few weeks, we had a spree of frightening announcements. Amazon cut away 14,000 jobs. Target fired 1,800 workers. Starbucks also fired almost 1,000 people.

But US industries are also getting hammered. GM is cutting away over 3,300 EV workers in US plants. Just sit back and think a little carefully why. Chinese cars already facing a US embargo. Meanwhile, cars from Canada and Mexico face a 25% tariff. So why is GM not selling enough EVs? Simple. Because of US tariffs, everything from the steel body to the tires cost more and US consumers just don’t have enough money to pay top dollar for something that is half price in Asia.

Now, according to Challenger, US layoffs are starting to explode higher. From January through September 2025, the US has cut away 950,000 jobs, nearly a million. This is the most aggressive layoff cycle outside the 2008 housing collapse and the 2020 lockdowns. Now 30% of these are government positions, but the rest are from the private sector. And compared to last year, the number of layoffs is 55% higher. This flies in the face of the rhetoric we are hearing from Washington. Maybe it’s the tariff war that is starting to destroy US jobs here.

Now tariffs trigger what I call a triple squeeze to the entire economy. Consumers have to pay more. That much is obvious to everyone. But companies also absorb the cost so they pay employees less. Tariffs also make US exports less competitive. So revenue from US buyers gets hammered. They would rather buy from China or not buy anything at all. Unemployment is a lagging indicator of the economy. And this is one of the scenarios where things happen slowly and then it just escalates and goes exponential without any warning. Basically, when you see unemployment rise and fly up, it’s already over. It’s too late. There’s no dodging the pain.

And that’s why Trump is so desperate to slam down interest rates. Long-term unemployment in the US is rising and we are now at 25.7% in August 2025. We are at a three-year high and the last time we hit that was in 2020 and in the ‘09 recession. It’s important to understand the bifurcation of the US economy. We have AI stocks going to the moon because it was engineered to be that way by the Trump administration. The money and tariffs being collected are used to subsidize key sectors that the US deems as strategic. And this includes rare earth companies, semiconductors, and of course AI. But we keep forgetting who are the end users of all these products and services. It’s Main Street, its manufacturing companies, retail outlets, holiday agencies, and small businesses. And that’s why there is a cost to the trade war. Yes, global exporters are hurt and Chinese manufacturing is taking a hit. But US workers are being used as poker chips for this showdown with Beijing.

This chart is not a good thing. Bessent loves to tout how much tariff revenue Trump is getting. And, yes, in October the amount is over $33 billion. But pray tell, who pays for the tariffs? It’s the consumer. This is a transfer of wealth from Main Street to the federal government. The same money is then spent paying for things like the Trump ballroom that will cost $300 million. [Via big donations from Big Tech companies.] Now, we have no idea how long US consumers can withstand this onslaught from tariffs. The longer it drags on, the heavier the blow on US exports as well. Everything is going to filter down to the job market.

The tariffs are facing a fight in US courts, but I don’t want us to get too hopeful yet. Even if Trump loses there, there are still avenues to extend the tariff war. There are at least five options available to Trump.

He can impose section 232 and call it a threat to national security. Then it’ll be back to business as usual.

Or he can invoke section 338 and label it discrimination against US commerce. Trump can still impose a 50% tariff on the world, which is already at the upper limits of what we have today.

So I wouldn’t hold my breath. There’s only so much the courts can do. Trump can still give them the runaround.

Now, the sanctions will backfire. It’s just a matter of time before all is revealed. But what is undeniable now is how US trade policy against China always seems to fail. Over the past decade, the US has been trying to hobble Huawei. And now we have an admission from the previous commerce secretary that it was a complete failure.

Raimondo: China has a massively effective industrial policy. It’s amazing. It’s stunning. I mean, anyone’s been in a BYD car, it’s a gorgeous car. Works really well. It’s beautiful thing. Uh, that’s a direct result of Chinese, you know, subsidy. Look at Huawei, you know, incredible. You know, people in the government two administrations ago thought they were going to hobble Huawei, came back stronger than ever, making incredible chips. We, you know, we, we don’t have an effective workforce system in this country. China is incredibly intentional about a workforce strategy. We don’t even teach molecular biology in most high schools, and yet we want to lead the world in biotech.

Now, this further emphasizes how Beijing will close the innovation gap, especially in semiconductors. The Biden administration threw all their spaghetti on the wall, but none of it stuck. Raimondo herself worked on a ton of chip cups, but those didn’t work as well. She tried to rope in Europe to slow Chinese innovation, but that didn’t take off. And now, China has closed the doors to Nvidia’s chips. The previous administration started the sanctions ball rolling. Trump made it worse and now China is completely done with the US, at least in AI chips.

Jensen Huang: With with with respect to China, uh, China is now 0% of our business. We used to have 95% share of the AI business in China. Now we’re at 0% share. And I’m disappointed by that. And I hope that that condition will change.

It’s truly bizarre. All this could have been avoided as the US now stands at a dangerous crossroad. Does Trump want to continue punishing Huawei and other Chinese chip companies? Now, it’s possible, and you can definitely continue squeezing avenues that Beijing uses to get their chips and to get their gear. China is still not 100% self-sufficient in their chip ecosystem just yet. Huawei still utilizes components from TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix for their top-end chips like the Ascent. High bandwidth memory and dies were made using outside technology. The US can always squeeze Taiwan and Korea to stop all exports to China, but it would be a really self-defeating exercise.

Firstly, it will piss off US allies to an even greater degree. They will lose the world’s biggest market for semiconductors. Secondly, China has officially doubled down on their efforts to break away from Western dependency. They are calling it ‘extraordinary measures’ to achieve breakthroughs in AI chips, and the plan is for total self-reliance and China is going to spend their way to the end goal. In high technology itself, Chinese companies were spending 3.35% of revenue on R&D. This metric will probably double or even triple down the road because this is now a national directive. We can expect Beijing to give big subsidies as well. China’s semiconductor war chest is going to grow even bigger now.

But I want to talk a bit about the debasement trend--basically, why dollars and currencies are going to lose a lot of value in the years ahead. The choices made are going to drive global currencies into the ditch and a lot of people are exposed to this debasement risk. This report from Bank of America is just shocking. Since 2020, investors have poured an incredible $4.5 trillion into money market funds. That’s short-term US bills that pay less than 4% yield today. Meanwhile, we have over two trillion sitting in bond funds, the majority of which are in treasury notes and treasury bonds. They might pay more, but it’s still denominated in dollars. The amount of money entering gold is a drop in the ocean, just $100 billion. So, people are still ignoring real historical money [gold] for paper equivalents. Here’s the problem.

Trump is fighting an incredible economic war with China, and the only lever the US economy has left is borrowing money from the world. And because the debt servicing costs are flying up, there can be only one conclusion. Trump is going to slam down rates in 2026. We can count on that one happening once power is gone. The interest cost on the national debt has exceeded $1.2 trillion. That’s just the interest on the federal debt alone. If we throw in the individual states, it’s over 1.4 4 trillion. US interest cost is also at an incredible high. It’s nearly 3.4%. Unless the US defaults, the only alternative is to lower the debt servicing costs and the most direct way is to slam down interest rates. There’s a reason why the Fed has halted their balance sheet reduction. This just might be a pivot before the eventual increase where bonds get bought up again. In other words, epic money printing could be coming. It’s also why Trump is trying to populate the Fed with his people.

Once power leaves, the gates of economic hell are going to spring open. We’ll have all the warning signs and alarm bells going off at the exact same time. Trump’s man in the Fed, Steven Miran, is advocating for bigger interest rates cuts, at least 50 points or more clip, which means in 2026, especially after May, we could get a rapid collapse in the Fed funds. Miran is giving all kinds of reasons. Now, it’s the credit markets tightening. But if we read between the lines, the decision has already been made. The credit markets being tight is just a justification.

Well, let’s hammer the nail into the coffin. The objectives of the tariff war today aren’t even working. The very basis of this was to revive US manufacturing. But it just produced a new problem. When you raise tariffs on key inputs like steel, copper, aluminum, and electronics manufacturing is simply impossible. The numbers are in and it’s not looking good. Despite trade barriers, US manufacturing PMI, which is a leading indicator, is still contracting. This is month eight in the danger zone. Prices are heading up to produce US goods. So, domestic consumers will be buying less. Exports will also be unaffordable. We can forget about foreign demand and revenue coming in.

If that’s the case, what is the only lever Trump has left? The ultimate financial lever, which are interest rates. Slam rates down to reduce the cost of capital. It should weaken the dollar, so US exports are technically cheaper. Companies will be able to borrow money easier. At least that’s the logic in Washington. So really understand the writing on the wall. Trump’s playbook is starting to shrink and that is bad news for the reserve currency. The basement is not over. Not by a long shot. But let me know what you think. Are we headed towards a greater job collapse? And what is Trump’s endgame for the Fed?