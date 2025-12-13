It’s in the news. First we have word that China is adopting a “Made in China” policy with the Nvidia chips that Trump is trying to foist on them. It seems that China learned from Trump’s 2018 export controls that the US isn’t a reliable trade partner and decided it would be better to develop its own critical tech products rather than be subject to American whims and hostility:

￼Bloomberg @business￼ China has figured out the US strategy for allowing it to buy Nvidia’s H200 and is rejecting the AI chip in favor of domestically developed semiconductors, White House AI czar David Sacks said, citing news reports.￼ China Is ‘Rejecting’ H200s, Outfoxing US Strategy, Sacks Says 2:38 PM · Dec 12, 2025 Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ David Sacks confirms that China is rejecting Nvidia’s H200 chips. Exact quote from Sacks: “They’re rejecting our chips. Apparently they don’t want them, and I think the reason for that is they want semiconductor independence.” Which makes the freakout by China hawks about Trump’s decision to allow the export of the chips all the funnier. And illustrates how little they understand the situation: they thought it was a massive favor to make to China, but China actually sees it for what it likely is - a rather desperate attempt by the U.S. to regain the market share they themselves forfeited.

Next, I’ve done a transcript of the first 20 minutes or so of the hour and a half interview between Jack Farley and Luke Gromen. Those first 20 minutes are, to my mind, more organized and presented in a manner that’s more assimilable for those, like me, who aren’t terribly knowledgeable about finance and monetary policy. Again, as I stated previously, Gromen’s basic thesis is that—due to the bind that America’s excessive debt places us in and the huge amount of additional debt that will be needed—the US can pursue the reshoring of its hollowed out industrial base or can pursue AI dominance, but it can’t do both. The process of reshoring will cause interest rates to go up, and that isn’t sustainable any longer—not when debt is 120% of GDP. Just by the way, Alastair Crooke recently returned from China. While there officials explained to him that the US model for AI is based on military needs and, in the Chinese view, is unsuitable for ordinary use and unlikely to ever turn a profit.

Bond Market Sacrifice or Losing to China: The “Impossible Choice” L: I don’t think it’s well understood that the US faces a choice between losing to China in the AI race and the great power competition and maintaining the real value of the of the bond market. J: You’re saying in order to stay ahead of China or to beat China, it would have to devalue the Treasury market. Why is that? L: Simply because the inflationary costs of trying to keep up on the industrial side, that’s going to be inflationary. We’re seeing that, and those are due to real supply constraints. We’re starting to see that in AI where literally in the last month it’s come out, hey, the constraint isn’t chips. The constraint is grid. The constraint is rare earths. And these are not things the Fed can print. They have to actually get them. and getting them, they actually have to pay people to get them. And to pay people to get them, you’ve got to pay a positive real rate. If you pay a positive real rate, you’re going to have wage inflation. You have wage inflation. The long end of the curve is going to go and, at a certain rate, the long end of the curve going, creates problems. And so at that point, the problems feed back into the system, hurts receipts. You basically have to do Yield Curve Control in some fashion.

“Yield curve control (YCC) is a monetary policy action whereby a central bank purchases variable amounts of government bonds or other financial assets in order to target yield curve or interest rates at a certain level.[2] It generally means buying bonds at a slower rate than would occur under a Quantitative Easing policy. It affects long term interest rates, whereas QE is more impactful on shorter term interest rates. Where QE focuses on quantities of bonds, YCC is concerned with the price. [3] It can be thought of as a more effective form of QE: In QE the central bank buys bonds, but does not have a target for what interest rate those purchases will bring. In YCC, the central bank intentionally buys enough bonds to reach a certain interest rate target.”

If they want to reshore—the deal is, we offshore our factory base, we offshore our jobs, they send us stuff--’they’ being the rest of the world, it’s been heavily China the last 20, 25 years. Practically speaking we send them dollars for the stuff, they recycle the dollars into our capital markets. So fundamentally all I’m doing is double entry bookkeeping and double entry bookkeeping doesn’t care about your political views, and the double entry bookkeeping is simple. The US--if it wants to reshore, which I think it should--cannot reshore and bring the capital back here, or have the capital here in your capital markets and reshore. You can’t do the two opposite sides of the same balance sheet. You got to choose one or the other. And if you choose the reshoring, as you move the capital from one side of your balance sheet--the capital account to the current account, if you will, side of your balance sheet--rates are going to go up. Full stop. They will. And the problem is--if US debt to GDP was 20% like it was in 1980 or 25%, who cares? You’re going to have an economic cycle and private sector washes out. US debt to GDP is 120%! We’ve seen that US equity markets, the US economy doesn’t handle 4.8%, 8% on the 10 year, very well. So you’re going to have to put a ceiling on that 10 year. This is, in essence, we want to run the World War II playbook, right? We keep hearing, oh, we’re just going to go to wartime footing. We can do this fast. Go to wartime footing. Fed’s balance sheet grew 10x in three years. US ran 27% of GDP deficits [during WW2]. That’s what needs to happen. Yeah. So that’s what I’m getting at. J: I’m joined by Luke Gromen from Forest for the Trees. Luke, you’ve got two very important tables or diagrams showing, one, the the rule book, the playbook for the past 50 years, the post 1971 US dollar reserve status structure, and then you have a slightly different table showing the proposed President Trump - Treasury Secretary Bessent economic plan, restructuring. What are the subtle but important differences between these flow diagrams, and what are the consequences of them for the American economy and capital markets? L: In the post ‘71 system it was, we cut tariffs,

we open up our markets,

we offshore our factory base,

the world sends us goods,

we send dollars to the rest of the world,

world invests in our capital markets, right? So we run a capital account surplus, current account deficit, and then we basically collect income taxes from our citizens and finance those deficits. The winners in that system are global capital, Washington DC, too big to fail banks. They all get richer on a relative basis over time. And the USA and US citizens and, in particular, the US defense industrial base, gets hollowed out via debt based consumption. And the flip side of it is what Trump and Bessent are proposing. Essentially, we increase tariffs,

we reduce income taxes,

the world sends dollars and pays for tariffs,

the US sends dollars to the world for goods,

the world invests those dollars into US factories--as we’re hearing proposed, in particular, with Japan and South Korea--to address rising US demand.

US in theory gives swap lines, dollar swap lines, or has the Fed do QE to both supply dollars to the Japanese or South Koreans to help finance this, or to finance existing treasury markets as capital moves out of our capital markets into our real economy.

And then the world buys gold instead of treasuries with any net surpluses.

To my mind, the inherent contradiction in the above is in the first two points: Increase tariffs, reduce income taxes. This looks like substituting one tax for another, because it’s ordinary Americans—not really the world—who ultimately cough up for either income taxes or tariffs. This may well be the smart thing to do, but it will be a hit to the cost of living for ordinary Americans. What about the ruling class? Will they find a way—by buying off politicians—to protect themselves from that hit? That’s something that remains to be seen, but I wouldn’t bet against them.

And so in that world, global capital, Washington DC, the USA and US citizens and the world all get richer on a real basis over time. And the losers in that world are too big to fail banks and long-term US Treasury holders on a real basis via financial repression, and the US industrial base gets rebuilt. So those are the two differences and who sort of the relative winners and losers are. To boil it down, it’s the losers of the last 50 years who are the relative winners and the winners of the last 50 years--which is US deficits, Washington DC, and too big to fail banks on a real basis--they’re the relative losers. J: So in this new world that you see--or a world we already may be in, you tell me--the difference is that the world invests US dollars directly into US factories instead of into US treasuries. Take us from there into gold and the financial consequences? L: So ultimately the world, if the world is going to invest in factories in the US, then it doesn’t also have the capital to invest in treasuries. In fact it may have to sell treasuries to invest in capital which puts upward pressure on rates and we can’t afford rates much above where they are. We’ve seen that empirically over the last, I don’t know, two, three years in terms of 10-year Treasury yields. That dynamic will require some form of yield curve control, de facto, however that is structured--whether that’s standing repo facility to help fund a hedge fund basis trade that keeps caps on yields, whether that is removing the SLR treasury exemptions, as has been being discussed, if not implemented outright in some way, shape or form.

All of the above means that, at a time when the US will need gobs of capital, countries with gobs of capital to invest will look elsewhere—not in US capital markets:

Yield Curve Control & The Gold-to-Oil Ratio It’s all some version of the same thing, which is QE without calling it QE: de facto yield curve control. It’s a way to keep yields from going up to problematic levels. That’s fine. That’s what needs to happen. However, the release valve is inflation over time. It also means that if you are the factory of the world, in the case of China, or if you’re an energy or commodity exporter, it means you can’t store your finite reserves your, finite production, in an asset [the USD] that is going to be debased by virtue of having to cap yields. [If you do, the value of your reserves will] go down on a real basis. And so you need a reserve asset that can serve that function, whose value can go up against your finite production. And the only asset big enough, neutral enough, and that serves that role, is gold. And that’s what we’ve seen, right? We’ve seen gold priced in oil has gone from six barrels an ounce in 2007 to 72 barrels an ounce. I think it’s going a lot higher over time. The gold to oil ratio.

The problem with tariffs is up next. Once again, this relates to our outsized debt and the resultant hollowing out of our industrial base. Gromen argues that tariffs aren’t anywhere near high enough to accomplish their stated aims at this point.