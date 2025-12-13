Meaning In History

3h

Madness. Sheer madness. WWII policy worked because we had factories and workers standing around idle. We could just print money and turn them back on. That's long gone. And we could control the resultant inflation with ration coupons, price controls, and patriotic "Victory Bonds" that took money out of the economy. You see anyone standing for that today? No.

And Stoller points this out over and over again. The return on capital is low in China. Their stock market basically goes sideways. That allows companies to focus long term. No one is turfing the execs out if they miss a quarter. Wall Street owns our government (along with ISR) Do you think they are going to allow anything to disrupt their permanent first position at the trough? No

again.

So no, reshoring won't happen. Can't happen, really. I think Luke is right that it would take horrendous tariffs (hundreds of %), and this is crucial-- guaranteed for a decade-- to build actual factories. So no, can't happen.

What will happen is more of the same, Taxes on the rich go down, spending on the MIC goes up, interest rates at the long end (mortgages) go up. Deficit skys. Stagflation.

And what on earth happens if the Russians start escorting tankers to VZ? At this point, they almost have to do something or totally lose credibility. (Blockades are a recognized act of war...)

Madness.....

3h

In the Digital Paradigm (which will be distributed, and based upon a retrieval of spirituality and authority) you don’t want to be the reserve currency. Period. That era is dying (and it did not become the thing until the mid 1970s). Even without reshoring, the rest of the world has moved on.

There is the old saw, “cash is king.” This is going to return in spades, and much of that cash is going to come from the places that have “capital” to invest, rather than our debt model. The US market is still the big one from a potential investment perspective. But that “market” is going to change in the next couple of generations: it will not be driven by fantasy views on what you should spend your money on. It is going to look a lot more like the pre modern: what do the people in the civilization need? The heyday of advertising/hollywood is now past. Different attitudes and sensibilities are being formed. Capital will eventually reflect these changes, particularly as Gen Z, then Gen Alpha and Beta come about.

